CRAIGMONT — Potlatch outscored Highland of Craigmont 23-0 to start the second half, leaning on its defense in a 49-17 nonleague victory Wednesday.
“In the third quarter, we were able to put some pressure on the ball and forced a lot of turnovers,” Loggers coach Brandon McIntosh said. “We were able to work on a few things and found a few good combinations.”
Tayva McKinney led Potlatch (3-8) with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Josie Larson added 11 points, six assists and four steals. Adrianna Arciga chipped in nine points, three rebounds and six steals.
“Adrianna had big-time energy and was pressuring the ball all over the place,” said McIntosh, whose team finished with 29 steals. “She left a lot of skin on the floor and when we needed someone to jump-start us, she was there.”
POTLATCH (3-8)
Josie Larson 4 2-6 11, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 7 0-3 14, Adriana Arciga 4 0-0 9, Jaylee Fry 0 0-2 0, Bailyn Anderson 3 3-5 9, Becca Butterfield 0 0-2 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 5-19 49..
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-6)
Taiylor Crea 0 1-2 1, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 3-8 7, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 2 0-0 4, Kalei Smith 0 1-2 1, H. Smith 0 0-0 0, S. Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-12 17.
Potlatch 14 6 23 6—49
Highland 9 5 2 1—17
3-point goals — Larson, Arciga.
BOYS
Highland 43, Potlatch 39
CRAIGMONT — Lane Wassmuth and Ty Hambly posted double-doubles as Class 1A Division II Highland shook off post-break sluggishness and held on late to collect a signature win against D-I Potlatch.
Wassmuth had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Hambly added 17 points, 11 boards and three assists.
Highland (3-4) held the rebuilding Loggers (0-3) — who lost in the third-place game at State last year — to four points in the second period and took care of the ball down the stretch to break through Potlatch’s pressure defense and maintain a slight advantage.
“It was competitive. ... It was a big matchup for us,” Huskies coach Patty Weeks said. “(The Loggers) have tough defense and they’re very fundamental. We struggled (early) getting to the hole, but started to move the ball more.”
Potlatch was led by Patrick McManus’ 17 points and Dominic Brown’s 10.
POTLATCH (0-3)
Dominic Brown 4 1-2 10, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 1-2 1, Patrick McManus 5 5-6 17, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 4 0-0 8, Sam Barnes 1 1-1 3. Totals 14 8-11 39.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-4)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 8 0-0 17, Lane Wassmuth 11 1-1 24, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-1 43.
Potlatch 12 4 13 10—39
Highland 8 12 9 14—43
3-point goals — McManus 2, Brown, Hambly, Wassmuth.