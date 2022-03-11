The senior showcase for high school basketball players in the district will take place starting at 6 p.m. today at Lapwai High School.
The girls game starts the action, with a 3-point contest at halftime. The boys game follows, with a 3-point and a dunk contest at intermission of that one.
Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
GIRLS ROSTERS
North — Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Emma Chambers, Potlatch; Drew Stacy, Kendrick; Peyton Watson, Moscow; Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville; Abby Brown, Timberline; Ameera Wilson, Logos; Talia Brown, Grangeville. Coach: Ron Ireland, Kendrick.
South — Jillian Lux, Nezperce; Zayda Loewen, Kamiah; Ahnika U’Ren, Lewiston; Kalei Smith, Highland; Delanie Lockett, Prairie; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Kadance Schilling, Clearwater Valley; Jade Prigge, St. John Bosco; Sayq’is Greene, Lapwai; Kahlees Young, Lapwai. Coach: Callie Zenner, Nezperce.
BOYS ROSTERS
North — Micah Nelson, Timberline; Jamari Simpson, Moscow; Cameron Meyer, Genesee; Samuel Stoner, Troy; Reid Thomas, Orofino; Bryden Brown, Moscow; Will Casebolt, Logos; Tyler Howard, Potlatch; Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Patrick McManus, Potlatch. Coach: Ryan Ball, Potlatch.
South — Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Ryen Zenner, Nezperce; Luke Krogh, Kamiah; Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Jace McKarcher, Lewiston; Braydon Forsman, Lewiston; AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai, Lydell Mitchell, Lapwai; Zach Rambo, Prairie; Eduardo Miconi, Clearwater Valley. Coach: Aaron Skinner, Kamiah.
Three boys from area earn all-state tourney honors
Three players were honored recently as the All-State tournament teams were announced.
The selections solely were made by the staff of IdahoSports.com.
In Class 4A, Moscow’s Jamari Simpson made the first team, and the Bears’ Bryden Brown was selected honorable mention.
In Class 1A Division II, Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett earned second-team mention.