TROY — Morgan Blazzard netted 16 points and Isabelle Raasch added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Troy High girls’ basketball team outdid Logos 39-32 on Monday night in Whitepine League Division II play.
Blazzard snagged five rebounds as the Trojans avenged a dramatic loss to the Moscow school early in the season.
Troy trailed 14-11 after the first quarter before adjusting to the Knights’ physicality, coach Aaron Dail said.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 3 4-6 11, Lucia Wilson 0 0-1 0, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 5-5 15, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 1-2 3, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 0 3-4 3, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-17 32.
TROY (7-7)
Halee Bohman 1 0-1 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 4-5 8, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 4-7 10, Morgan Blazzard 6 4-9 16, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Bailee Cook 0 2-4 2. Totals 12 14-26 39.
Logos 11 8 8 5—32
Troy 9 14 10 6—39
3-point goals — Miller, Wambeke 2, Bohman.
Prairie 71, Genesee 56
GENESEE — Madison Shears collected 20 points and five steals as Prairie racked up 33 points at the foul line to defeat Genesee in a Whitepine League Division I makeup game that included 57 fouls and four foul-outs.
India Perry tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-3, 9-2), who pulled away by winning the fourth quarter 27-16.
Ellea Uhlenkott added 11 points and four assists, and freshman Kristin Wemhoff contributed nine points off the bench.
Genesee was called for 32 fouls, and each team lost two players to foul ejections. Prairie coach Lori Mader said both clubs struggled to get into a flow.
PRAIRIE (11-3, 9-2)
Delanie Lockett 0 5-6 5, Kristin Wemhoff 3 4-6 9, Madison Shears 6 7-10 20, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 7-11 11, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 0-2 2, India Peery 3 9-11 17, Ciara Chaffee 2 1-2 5, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 33-48 71.
GENESEE
Lucie Ranisate 3 3-6 9, Molly Hanson 2 0-2 6, Emerson Parkins 4 2-4 10, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 6-8 12, Kendra Murray 1 0-2 2, Bailey Leseman 3 1-3 8, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 4, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Claira Osborne 0 0-0 0, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 13-27 56.
Prairie 20 16 8 27—71
Genesee 15 11 14 16—56
3-point goals — Wemhoff , Shears, Peery 2, Hanson 2, Leseman, Monk, Mayer.
JV — Prairie 52, Genesee 6