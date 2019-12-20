GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trojans rally past Potlatch
POTLATCH — Troy’s Morgan Blazzard tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, and Betty McKenzie contributed 14 points, five boards and five steals Thursday night to lead the Trojans to a Whitepine League Division prep girls’ basketball win against Potlatch, 48-42.
“They came out with an early lead, but we adjusted and picked up our game,” Trojans coach Aaron Dail said. “They have some talented girls in the post. We did a good job meeting their physicality.”
Abby Weller kicked in 10 points for Troy (4-5, 3-2). The Loggers (4-6, 2-3) were led by Kennedy Thompson and Jordan Reynolds, who logged 17 and 10 points, respectively.
TROY (4-5, 3-2)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 6 2-2 14, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 3-4 9, Morgan Blazzard 4 5-10 13, Abby Weller 3 3-3 10, Bailey Cook 1 0-0 2, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-19 48.
POTLATCH (4-6, 2-3)
Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Hamburg 2 1-2 6, Kennedy Thompson 8 1-2 17, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 2-3 2, Jordan Reynolds 5 0-4 10. Totals 18 5-13 42.
Troy 10 15 11 12—48
Potlatch 11 9 9 13—42
3-point goals — Weller, Hamburg.
Kendrick 63, Valdez 41
SITKA, Alaska — Lauren Morgan led Kendrick to a victory in Alaska, where she posted 21 points and five assists against Valdez in the Central Holiday Shootout.
Mya Brown tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Tigers. Abi Brown contributed eight points, rounding out a solid performance from the Tigers front court.
“I thought our bigs really jelled tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “All three bigs played well, but Abi came in and sparked us with nice finishing at the rim.”
KENDRICK (63) 6-2 (1-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 6 2-2 14, Drew Stacy 2 1-2 5, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Minda Sandino 0 1-2 1, Lauren Morgan 6 6-9 21, Erin Morgan 4 0-3 8, Abi Cook 4 0-0 8, Megan Brocke 1 0-1 3. Totals 24 10-19 63.
VALDEZ (41)
Rese King 3 3-6 11, Ambrosia Woodgat 1 0-0 2, Riley King 1 0-0 2, Kylie Gilbert 1 2-4 5, Jade holmes 3 0-0 6, Julian Fleming 2 1-4 6, Chloe Auble 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 6-14 41.
Kendrick 10 20 9 24–63
Valdez 7 12 12 10–41
3-point goals — Tweit, L. Morgan 3, Brocke 1, King 2, Gilbert 1, Fleming, Auble
Pullman Christian 42, Center 25
SPOKANE — The sister tandem of Grace and Faith Berg poured in 19 and 18 points respectively to guide Pullman Christian to a Mountain Christian League win against Christian Center of Hayden at Spokane’s HUB Sports Center.
Grace Berg had five steals, and Faith finished with four steals and four assists to help the Eagles (4-1) sprint away in the third quarter with a suffocating press defense.
“They really run out offense,” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said of the Bergs. “They point people around very well. Just a wonderful job.”
Annie Goetze contributed five assists and five boards.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-1)
Faith Berg 7 0-0 18, Annie Goetze 1 0-0 2, Samantha Schaffer 0 0-0 0, Claire Wilson 0 0-0 0, Grace Berg 9 1-3 19, Kate Cummings 1 0-0 2, Alina Combs 1 0-0 2, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-3 42.
CHRISTIAN CENTER-HAYDEN (1-1)
Chloe Sisco 1 0-0 2, Natalie Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mariella Cashon 2 0-0 4, Emma James 2 3-4 9, Gab Williams 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Wiggers 1 0-0 3, Juliette Gilmore 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-4 25.
Pullman Christian 12 7 13 10—42
Christian Center 8 4 2 11—25
3-point goals — F. Berg 3, Wiggers, James 2, Taylor.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Deary 58, Troy 47
TROY — Brayden Stapleton rakced up 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Deary to a nonleague win against Troy.
Bodee Swanson added eight rebounds and London Kirk seven as the Mustangs offset a height disadvantage. Karson Ireland contributed 12 points.
“Basically we tried to speed the game up,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said. “We kept the pressure on them the entire game and it ended up working.”
DEARY (5-2)
Bodee Swanson 3 1-2 7, Brayden Stapleton 5 9-10 20, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 3 0-1 7, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 4 2-3 12, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 4 0-0 10. Totals 20 12-16 58.
TROY
Grayson Foster 1 3-4 6, Zachary Stoner 10 4-7 24, Tyler Heath 1 1-2 3, Kaiden Codr 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 0-2 3, Rhett Sandquist 5 1-4 11, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-19 47.
Deary 15 11 13 19—58
Troy 14 10 8 15—47
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton, Ireland 2, Wilcox, Foster, Sanderson.
JV — Troy 48, Deary 42
St. Maries 47, Potlatch 44
ST. MARIES — Committing numerous turnovers and missing a late shot that could have forced overtime, Potlatch suffered its first loss of a season in a nonleague game against St. Maries despite 19 points by Connor Akins.
Two late turnovers were particularly pivotal as the Loggers got outscored 9-4 in the fourth quarter and slipped to 5-1 three days after knocking off Moscow.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
POTLATCH (5-1)
Brayden Hadaller 6 0-1 13, Connor Akins 8 2-2 19, Tyler Wilcoxson 2 4-5 8, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 3, Justin Nicholson 0 1-2 1, Jerrod Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-10 44.
ST. MARIES
Greyson Sands 0 1-2 1, Coleman Ross 7 0-0 15, Randie Becktel 4 0-0 8, Tristan Nelson 2 0-0 6, Brett Stancil 2 0-0 6, Grant Peet 0 0-0 0, Sean Elliot 0 0-0 0, Eli Gibson 3 0-1 6, Justin Ledbetter 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 47
Potlatch 11 15 14 4—44
St, Maries 13 13 12 9—47
3-point goals — Hadaller, Akins, Svancara, Ross, Nelson, Stancil 2.
JV — St. Maries def. Potlatch.
Valdez 72, Kendrick 40
SITKA, Alaska — An 11-point deficit ballooned to 31 in the third quarter as Kendrick bowed to Valdez of Alaska in the Central Holiday Shootout.
Jagger heett scored 18 points and Alex Sneve added for 14 for the Tigers, who are the only non-Alaskan team in the tourney.
“They put up a huge third quarter on us,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Our boys started to see some of the challenges of traveling such a distance. You could see they were tired. It was a good experience.”
VALDEZ
Hunter Mathews 1 2-2 4, Payton Gage 1 0-0 2, Aiden McAtee 1 0-1 2, Rafael Alfaro 2 2-2 6, Jimmy Chavez 2 0-0 6, James LeTendre 4 0-0 11, Hayden Howard 1 0-0 2, Storm Rohrer 6 0-0 12, Jalen Freeman 8 0-1 16, NA 1 0-0 2, Douglas Cummins 4 1-4 9. Totals 31 5-9 72.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 5 2-4 14, Chase Burke 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 7 1-4 18, Kolby Anderson 0 4-6 4, Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-3 4, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-17 40.
Valdez 15 16 27 14—72
Kendrick 12 8 7 13—40
3-point goals — Chavez 2, LeTendre 3, Hewett 3, Sneve 2.
Pullman Chr. 53, Center 43
HAYDEN, Idaho — Shane Shaffer scored 17 points and Keaton Hewitt collected 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as Pullman Christian defeated Christian Center in a Mountain Christian League game.
Shaffer added three assists and three steals for the Eagles (5-1, 4-1), who got 12 points from Erik Brown.
Eagles coach Jamie Gleason said his team looked sharper after making a halftime defensive adjustment.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-1, 4-1)
Garrett McClure 2 2-3 7, Keaton Hewitt 4 3-3 11, Tristan Yocum 2 2-3 6, Erik Brown 4 3-4 12, Shane Shaffer 6 3-7 17, Kyle Gleason 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 13-21 53.
CHRISTIAN CENTER-HAYDEN
Peyton Owens 5 0-2 13, Carey Sovereign 3 0-0 7, Morgan O’Brien 6 1-2 13, AJ Curson 3 0-0 7, Jacob Helwich 0 1-1 1, Brock Owens 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-5 43.
Pullman Christian 11 10 15 17—53
Christian Center 10 16 5 12—43
3-point goals — Brown, McClure, Shaffer 2, P. Owens 3, Sovereign, Curson.
JV — Center 35, Pullman Chr. 31.