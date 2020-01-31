KENDRICK — The Troy High girls’ basketball team clawed back from an 11-point halftime deficit but Kendrick adjusted to its opponent’s pressure defense, got a boost from the free-throw line and rode Megan Brocke’s big outing to a 50-47 nonleague win Thursday night.
Brocke tallied 20 points and three steals, Mya Brown tacked on 11 points, Lauren Morgan had nine points and six rebounds, Erin Morgan had 11 boards and the Tigers (15-3) hit key baskets and freebies late, after Troy (7-9) got it within a point.
“Hat’s off to them, they brought good pressure and we didn’t handle it well,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We finally got a little more patient. ... It was good for us to have a tight game down the long run here.”
Troy was led by Abby Weller (19 points) and Morgan Blazzard (12).
TROY (7-9)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 2 3-4 8, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 6, Isabelle Raasch 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 2-5 12, Abby Weller 8 0-3 19. Totals 18 5-12 47.
KENDRICK (15-3)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 2 6-7 11, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 2-4 4, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 4-8 9, Erin Morgan 3 0-1 6, Megan Brocke 8 0-2 20. Totals 16 14-22 50.
Troy 5 5 19 18—47
Kendrick 14 7 15 14—50
3-point goals — Foster 2, Weller 3, McKenzie, Brown, L. Morgan, Brocke 4.
Genesee 59, Potlatch 15
POTLATCH — Genesee clinched third place in a Whitepine Division I rout vs. Potlatch behind an all-around game from Regan Zenner, who accounted for six points, eight steals and four assists. Claira Osborne came through with 12 points and six rebounds.
“We struggled getting consistent offense, but I was happy with our team defense tonight,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “And we were able to shoot well from the free-throw line, which is something we haven’t always been great at.”
GENESEE (11-8, 7-4)
Lucie Ranisate 2 2-4 6, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 2, Emerson Parkins 2 3-4 7, Mikacia Bartosz 3 0-0 7, Regan Zenner 1 4-5 6, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 5, Makenzie Stout 4 3-6 11, Claira Osborne 5 2-2 12, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-21 59.
POTLATCH (6-13, 3-8)
Danaira Carpenter 3 0-0 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-1 0, Emma Chambers 0 1-4 1, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-6, Desi Brown 0 0-1 0. Totals 6 3-12 15.
Genesee 19 10 17 13––59
Potlatch 2 4 9 0––15
3-point goals — Bartosz, Monk, Mayer.
JV — Potlatch 60, Genesee 49.
BOYS
Pullman Chr. 54, Classical 53
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian came up with a key stop down the stretch of a Senior Night thriller against Spokane Classical. After coming through on the defensive end, sophomore Shane Shaffer converted a bucket in the paint after a drive-and-dish. The shot put the Eagles up by one point, and they mustered another stop on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.
Shaffer finished with a 27-point effort that included three 3s, and Tristan Yocum chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.
“It was a great way for these guys to end Senior Night,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said. “All of seniors played good minutes and contributed and this one was not boring.”
SPOKANE CLASSICIAL
Aaron Kuntz 2 1-3 5, Matthew Severn 9 0-0 23, Wilson Fisher 4 0-0 8, Sam Anyan 1 0-0 3, Eli Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Joseph Beck 0 0-0 0, Issac Kuiter 7 0-0 14 . Totals 23 1-3 53.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (12-3, 10-3)
Noah Nimmer 0 0-0 0, Garrett McClure 2 0-0 6, Keaton Hewitt 2 0-0 4, Tristan Yocum 3 3-4 9, Erik Brown 3 0-1 6, Shane Shaffer 10 4-4 27, Kyle Gleason 1 0-0 2, Richie Zheng 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 54.
Spokane Classical 13 `15 8 17––53
Pullman Christian 11 18 11 14––54
3-point goals — Severn 5, Anyan, Shaffer 3, McClure 2.