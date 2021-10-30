Terran Page rumbled for nearly 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to power Pullman past North Central 24-8 in a 2A Greater Spokane League football game Friday night.
The Greyhounds’ rushing attack was on point in a wet senior night game at Pullman High as fellow running back Henry Preece added 56 yards and another score.
Pullman coach David Cofer praised his team’s defense, which held North Central off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
“(It was) senior night and it was nice to send those guys out with a win here at home,” Cofer said. “I thought our defense played really well, starting with our defensive line (being) able to get pressure on the quarterback and really just preserve the game.”
The Greyhounds (3-6, 3-3 GSL) next will play East Valley Yakima at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman High in a Washington 2A crossover game.
North Central 0 0 0 8— 8
Pullman 3 14 0 7—24
First Quarter
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick 25 field goal.
Second Quarter
Pullman — Terran Page 43 run (Patrick kick).
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Patrick kick).
Fourth Quarter
North Central — Cameron Dewey 10 pass from Carter Strom (2-point conversion good).
Pullman — Page 29 run (Patrick kick).
Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36
WEISER — Genesee wide receiver Cy Wareham scored three touchdowns, including a 65-yard interception return, and the Bulldogs pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter in an Idaho Class 1A Division I playoff game.
The Bulldogs got the ball back with 50 seconds left until halftime and put together a quick drive to go into the locker room up by 10 points, 34-24 — momentum they carried into the second half.
Genesee’s offense was clicking in all facets as quarterback Angus Jordan went 21-of-30 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Wareham tallied nine catches for 202 yards and running back Jack Johnson racked up 90 rushing yards and two scores.
Wareham also flew around on defense, compiling 11 tackles and his interception return for the final score of the game.
“Cy put the team on his back,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “I think there were two or three times the ball was thrown up in his vicinity … and Cy went up and got the ball in crucial situations on third or fourth down.”
The Bulldogs (7-2) will wait to hear who and where they play next week in the second round of tournament play.
Genesee 14 20 6 22—62
Murtaugh 8 16 12 0—36
Genesee — Jack Johnson 20 run (Cy Wareham pass from Angus Jordan).
Genesee — C. Wareham 67 pass from Jordan (pass failed).
Murtaugh — Cesar Aburto 18 run (Ashton Anderson run).
Murtaugh — Aburto 7 run (run good).
Genesee — Jordan 11 run (pass failed).
Murtaugh — Anderson 14 run (run good).
Genesee — Johnson 55 run (C. Wareham pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Teak Wareham 18 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Genesee — C. Wareham 34 pass from C. Wareham (pass failed).
Murtaugh — Anderson 8 run (run failed).
Murtaugh — Junior Benites 11 run (run failed).
Genesee — Johnson 6 pass from Jordan (C. Wareham pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Jordan 32 run (pass failed).
Genesee — C. Wareham 65 interception return (C. Wareham pass from Jordan)
Potlatch 46, Grace 8
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — In Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoff action, victorious Potlatch scored 46 consecutive points before finally conceding a fourth-quarter touchdown to Grace.
The Loggers (6-3) led just 8-0 at halftime, but exploded in the second half with three running touchdowns and one receiving from Tyler Howard, who totaled 172 rushing yards on 16 carries.
“Second half we just came out and did a really nice job,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Tyson Tucker ran for the game’s first touchdown and passed to Howard for another, while Ben Johnson converted the final Potlatch score of the day.
The Loggers advance to face Raft River of Malta, with scheduling details to be announced.
Grace 0 0 0 8—8
Potlatch 8 0 16 22—48
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 4 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 35 run (Avery Palmer run)
Potlatch — Howard 43 pass from Tucker (Wyatt Johnson pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Howard 83 run (Howard run)
Potlatch — Howard 9 run (Howard pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 3 run (run failed)
Grace — Braden Kimball 63 pass from Landon Moss (Joe Clegg pass from Moss)