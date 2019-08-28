Led by reigning Inland Empire MVP Chad Redinger, the Moscow football team is coming off a 2018 season in which the Bears started 0-4 and rallied to win three of their final four regular-season games to claim their first league title in six years.
Moscow hopes its late-season momentum will carry into this season. The Bears open Friday at 2A Grangeville in a rematch of last year’s opener.
Bears coach Phil Helbling said the biggest takeaway from last season was seeing what playoff football was all about.
Moscow held on to beat Lakeland 28-21 in dramatic fashion — an interception to end the game — to advance to State, where they fell to powerhouse Vallivue 55-14 in the first round.
“Our kids got a little taste of (the playoffs),” said Helbling, entering his eighth season with the program. “When you get to the playoffs, there’s a different caliber of opponent. And that’s something where if we want to be in that position each year, we gotta understand how to get there.”
Redinger powered the Bears last season as a fiery sophomore quarterback capable of making big throws and rushing for tough yards. But at times, Redinger would force passes or rush throws when he could’ve checked down to another option — something Helbling attributes to his competitive nature.
“I’m really looking for Chad to have a breakout year,” Helbling said. “That’s the expectation and I know he puts that pressure on himself to perform and lead our offense. Obviously he’s tougher than nails, he’s a competitor and we’re really happy to have him behind center for us.”
The Bears lost most of their receivers from a year ago, but return junior Jonah Elliss, who nabbed Inland Empire Newcomer of the Year honors.
On the line, the Bears have all-leaguers Bennett Marsh and Kaden Kiblen coming back.
“We’re really looking forward to being a physical group up front,” Helbling said.
One of the biggest question marks remaining is at running back, where Moscow must replace star Derek Rauch-Edwards, who is now with Montana Western University.
Helbling said he’ll run the position by committee until someone emerges. One option could be senior Logan Shears, who stepped in as a backup last season.
On defense, the primary focus will be rallying to the football and forcing more turnovers. The Bears allowed 37.7 points per game last season, but allowed only 18 points per game in their three wins.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we want to be playing a lot faster and a lot more physical than we did last year,” Helbling said.
The Bears will get an early test, as they will try to avenge last year’s Week 1 loss to the Bulldogs, one of the powerhouses at the 2A level.
“You’re just trying to adjust to an opponent now,” Helbling said. “You’ve been spending so much time running your stuff all camp and all that and now you’re trying to adjust to seeing some different formations, seeing some different blocking schemes, seeing some different route concepts.
“We’ve had a pretty good offseason as far as our weight training program and camp and spring ball. I feel we’re light years ahead of where we were at this point last year.”
MOSCOW
COACH — Phil Helbling (8th year).
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-0 in league, 3-6 overall.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Cayge Bird, sr., WR/DB; Trevor Dismukes, sr., RB/LB; Bennett Marsh, sr., OL/DL; Connor Quinn, sr., WR/DB; John Silvers, sr., OL/DL; Logan Shears, sr., RB/LB; Chad Redinger, jr., QB/DB; Jonah Elliss, jr., WR/TE/LB; Kaden Kiblen, jr., OL/DL; Preston Bielenberg, jr., OL/DL; Joey Pattinson, jr., RB/LB/K.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Grangeville
Sept. 6 — Clarkston
Sept. 13 — at Timberlake
Sept. 20 — Pullman
Sept. 27 — Bonners Ferry
Oct. 4 — at Lewiston
Oct. 11 — Sandpoint
Oct. 25 — at Lakeland
