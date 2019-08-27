KENDRICK — The Whitepine League had better watch out.
The Kendrick Tigers are back and hungrier than ever after returning all their top football players from a senior-less 2018 team that went 9-1 and qualified for State for the fifth straight season.
“To have everybody back is huge,” said seventh-year coach Zane Hobart. “When you have that many kids back, there’s definitely no-rebuilding phase. We picked up right where we left off last year.”
After rolling through a 2018 regular season in which their closest game was a 22-point win over Genesee, the Tigers were humbled in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinals by Carey, the eventual state champs, in an 80-36 game.
Hobart said that game is a motivator for this season, but his Tigers aren’t looking too far ahead. In the wild world of 8-man football, staying healthy is pivotal.
“Everybody wants to say the two words everybody is talking about (state champion),” Hobart said. “But it’s game by game, week by week, and you gotta stay healthy. A lot of things have to happen to make that dream become a reality.”
Among Kendrick’s returners are what Hobart calls “the big three” in quarterback/defensive back Alex Sneve, running back/linebacker Cooper Hewett and fullback/linebacker Chase Burke.
The three seniors combined to rush for more than 3,000 yards last season.
Hewett is one of the fastest players in the state, as evidenced by his first- and second-place finishes in the 200- and 100-meters, respectively, at the 1A track and field championships last spring.
“Coop worked his butt off in the weight room all summer long,” Hobart said. “I think he’s coming about 15 pounds heavier than last year, and I didn’t think he could get much faster but he did.”
Hobart said you can’t talk about Hewett without mentioning his lead blocker, Burke — who is equally dangerous with the ball in his hands.
“He’s always been tremendously tough guy for us,” Hobart said. “He brings that toughness factor. We’re looking to watch him make some big explosive plays like Cooper did last year.”
At quarterback, Sneve settled right in last year despite not playing the position since middle school.
“He’s like a seasoned veteran now,” Hobart said.
Also back for the Tigers are Hayden McCullum, the only other senior on the squad; junior Talon Alexander, who stepped up big in the backup quarterback role against Deary last season; and the starting line of Maison Anderson, Tavien Goldsbury and Donald Morgan.
The biggest focus for Kendrick this season will be improving on defense. The Tigers scored 58 or more points in eight games last season, but they couldn’t slow down Carey at State.
“I think we can score with anybody with the weapons we have, but defensively we know we have to be better,” Hobart said. “We will do better, just having that experience.”
The Tigers, the defending Whitepine Division II champions, face a tough schedule this season, including games against Division I teams Kamiah, Lapwai, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley and Troy.
“We’ve got one of the toughest schedule we’ve had in a long time,” Hobart said.
KENDRICK
COACH — Zane Hobart (7th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-0 in league, 9-1 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Cooper Hewett, sr., RB/LB; Chase Burke, sr., FB/LB; Alex Sneve, sr., QB/DB; Hayden McCollum, sr., TE/DB; Donald Morgan, jr., OL/DL; Talon Alexander, jr., TE/DB; Rylan Hogan, jr., TE/DE; Tavien Goldsbury, jr., OL/DL; Matt Fletcher, jr., FB/LB; Kolby Anderson, so., TE/DE; Maison Anderson, so., OL/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Kamiah
Sept. 6 — at Lapwai
Sept. 12 — Potlatch
Sept. 27 — Clearwater Valley
Oct. 4 — Lewis County
Oct. 11 — Deary
Oct. 18 — at Timberline (Weippe)
Oct. 25 — at Genesee
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.