DEARY — For the second straight year, Deary High football has a new man at the helm.
Jason Hanson takes over the program for departed Ryan Kirk two decades after suiting up for the Mustangs as a running back.
“I’m super excited about taking the head coaching position. It’s the main reason why I moved back home was to become the head football coach at Deary,” Hanson said. “For anybody that knows me when I played football for Deary in the ‘90s, I lived and breathed football. I’m trying to pass that on to these kids now.”
As a player, Hanson played for legendary Deary coach Darrah Eggers in the 1990s during a span in which the Mustangs made it to six straight state championships, he said.
He’s hoping to bring the same success to his current team.
“To get back to that dynasty kind of football is what my goal is, and the kids have bought into it,” Hanson said.
The Mustangs are no strangers to success in recent years. Since 2012, Deary has qualified for State every season and won five Whitepine League titles.
Hanson isn’t new to leading a program either. He coached at Genesee in 2003, 2004 and 2016 before returning to Deary in 2017. He took a year off from coaching last season.
Thus far, the transition has been seamless.
“The kids, they’re all heart,” Hanson said. “It’s 110-percent commitment and I couldn’t ask any more of them right now.”
Hanson will have several weapons at his disposal from a Mustangs squad that went 7-2 a year ago.
Deary fields three seniors, all at different positions: quarterback/defensive lineman Bodee Swanson, receiver/linebacker Skyler Frazier and two-way lineman Nick Winter.
“It’s all going to start with them, with their senior leadership,” Hanson said, “and the best thing is they’re all in different positions.
“Nick is big on the O-line and like I tell them it all starts up front. And then Skyler Frazier, the kid just loves to hit. And Bodee on offense, he’s going to be huge for us on offense being that leader.”
As a former running back, Hanson said he’s a fan of smash-mouth, power running — a style he plans to implement at Deary.
The Mustangs open the season Friday when the play host to Potlatch at 7 p.m. Hanson said a big focus will be staying healthy during a daunting slate that also includes games against Troy, Genesee, Lapwai and Kendrick — their biggest rival.
“I’m just excited to see what this season holds,” Hanson said, “and build off this season for the (future).”
DEARY
COACH — Jason Hanson (1st year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 5-1 in league, 7-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Bodee Swanson, sr., QB/DE; Skyler Frazier, sr., WR/LB; Nick Winter, sr., OL/DL; Garrison Bogar, jr., OL/LB; Preston Johnston, jr., WR/DB; Brayden Stapleton, jr., RB/DB; Wyatt Lloyd, jr., RB/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — Potlatch
Sept. 6 — Troy
Sept. 20 — at Genesee
Sept. 27 — at Salmon River
Oct. 4 — Timberline (Weippe)
Oct. 11 — at Kendrick
Oct. 18 — Lapwai
Oct. 25 — at Lewis Country
