Here are study guides for the three area teams still alive in the playoffs.
Colfax vs. Toledo
WHEN/WHERE: Saturday at noon, Colfax
RECORDS/SEEDS: Colfax 7-2 (No. 7), Toledo 7-3 (No. 10)
CONTEXT: The Bulldogs made it all the way to the quarterfinals in 2013 when they last made the Washington Class 2B state tournament. Toledo makes its sixth straight appearance.
PLAYER TO KNOW: During the summer, Colfax’s players answered unanimously when asked who the team’s toughest player was: Running back Jacob Brown.
“I’ve said it before, Larry Csonka, John Riggins — those types of guys love going between the tackles, going up against linebackers,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
“Jake is very much like that. He’ll come out of the game black and blue, but he never complains. He never says anything.”
STAT TO WATCH: Morgan predicts his team needs to score in the high 20s to low 30s to win.
“If it’s a 14-13 type of game, then it gets tougher on us, because of the size factor,” Morgan said.
Toledo heavily outweighs Colfax in the trenches.
“I went into a meeting with my kids and said, ‘Gentlemen, for the 10th time (in as many games), you are undersized on the front line,’ ” Morgan said. “And they said, ‘We know’ and started laughing. And that’s what I love about them. They’re scrappers.”
Colton vs. Odessa
WHEN/WHERE: 7 tonight, Odessa
RECORDS/SEEDS: Colton 4-5 (No. 10), Odessa 9-0 (No. 1)
CONTEXT: Strength of schedule reportedly gave Colton an edge over Republic for the final at-large berth to the Washington Class 1B play-in round. While Colton concluded its regular season with a losing record, the Wildcats went 4-4 in the rough-and-tumble Southeast 1B League.
PLAYER TO KNOW: Chris Wolf anticipated playing running back this year. Then, Colton’s projected starter at quarterback moved away on the eve of the season, and in coach Jim Moehrle’s words, Wolf “got thrown into the job.”
Wolf’s acquitted himself admirably, accounting for around 3,600 all-purpose yards.
TREND: Odessa’s given up just six first-half points all season and pitched four shutouts.
Kendrick vs. Lighthouse Christian
WHEN/WHERE: Saturday at 2 p.m. Pacific, Holt Arena
RECORDS: Kendrick 9-1, Lighthouse Christian 9-0
CONTEXT: Kendrick and Lighthouse Christian both dive into the Idaho Class 1A Division II semifinals for a second straight year. The final media poll tabbed Lighthouse Christian No. 1 and Kendrick No. 2.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Kendrick’s Big-3 — quarterback Alex Sneve and running backs Chase Burke and Cooper Hewett — have combined for 15 of their team’s 21 postseason touchdowns.
X-FACTOR: In a blowout win last week, Kendrick scored on its first two offensive plays, both of those running behind the same two linemen: Tight end Kolby Anderson and left guard Maison Anderson.
“They’re only sophomores,” coach Zane Hobart said, “but they did a really good job of creating holes.
“They both had amazing blocks and the things that Mullan did — mixing up its front from a six-man front to an eight-man front — those guys did a really good job of adjusting.”
