Ashlyn Wallace rolled up 17 points and five steals as Clarkston downed Moscow 52-21 on Monday night in a nonleague prep girls’ basketball game.
Jalena Henry provided 12 points for the Bantams (3-0), AJ Sobotta chipped in eight steals and six assists and Lauren Johnson added eight points and four steals.
For Moscow, Peyton Watson tallied nine rebounds and Peyton Claus added eight. The Bears racked up 12 offensive rebounds and 13 steals.
CLARKSTON (3-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 7 2-6 17, Mickala Jackson 2 0-0 6, Maggie Ogden 1 0-0 2, Jacey Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Erika Pickett 0 1-2 1, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Lauren Johnson 4 0-0 8, Jalena Henry 5 2-2 12, Samantha Chatfield 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-14 52.
MOSCOW (0-5)
Megan Watson 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 1 4-4 6, Ellie Gray 1 0-0 2, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Peyton Claus 2 2-4 6, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Eryne Anderson 0 0- 00, Trinity Craig 0 0-0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chole Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals 9 8-15 21
Moscow .....................4 4 9 4 — 21
Clarkston ...................8 14 16 14—52
3-point goals — Wallace, Jackson, Hernandez, Heyns.
JV — Moscow def. Clarkston.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Troy 67, Logos 48
TROY — Zachary Stoner collected 29 points and 15 rebounds, including six on offense, to power Troy to a nonleague win against Logos that kept the Trojans undefeated in three contests.
Grayson Foster added 17 points for the Trojans, Tyler Heath contributed six rebounds and Rhett Sandquist had five boards.
Troy tallied 16 assists and 13 steals.
“I really do like that we’re passing the ball and sharing the ball,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “That was nice to see.”
LOGOS
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 5 4-4 18, Roman Nuttbrock 6 2-2 14, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 2 1-3 5 Jonah Grieser 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 9-11 48.
TROY (3-0)
Grayson Foster 7 0-0 17 , Zachary Stoner 13 1-2 29, Tyler Heath 2 1-2 5, Kaiden Codr 2 0-0 6, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 5 0-0 10, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 2-4 67.
Logos .......................12 4 14 18—48
Troy .........................14 21 17 15—67
3-point goals — Casebolt 4, Grieser, Stoner 2, Codr 2, Foster 5.
JV — Troy def. Logos.