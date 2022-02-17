POST FALLS — Entering intermission in a deep hole against Inland Empire League boys basketball rival Post Falls, the Moscow Bears mounted a second-half rally sealed with a Jamari Simpson jump shot off an offensive rebound in the final second of regulation to squeeze out a 56-54 victory on Wednesday night.
Moscow (12-9, 5-3) was down 39-23 at halftime, but cut the gap to 48-44 through three quarters before pulling the game out in the fourth.
“We played with more fire in the second half, rebounded a lot better, and put on more defensive pressure and just made it difficult on them,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
The Bears’ Bryden Brown finished with a game-high 16 points and hit three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter to help spark the comeback. Cody Isakson added another 14 points, while Barrett Abendroth and Taylor Strong registered eight apiece, with Strong making a traditional three-point play that tied game for the first time.
For the Trojans (4-17, 0-9), Jack Sciortino scored 14 and made 10 assists, while Tyras Blake added 11 more points.
MOSCOW (12-9, 5-3)
Bryden Brown 5 2-2 16, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 3 6-6 14, Jamari Simpson 2 0-1 4, Taylor Strong 2 4-4 8, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 2 2-2 8. Totals 16 14-15 56.
POST FALLS (4-17, 0-9)
Jack Sciortino 6 2-3 14, Alex Shields 2 1-2 6, Neil McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Christian VonBruck 1 0-0 3, Cooper Craig 2 2-3 6, Asher Bowie 4 0-0 8, Tyras Blake 4 1-1 11, Cole Cooper 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 6-9 54.
Moscow 10 13 21 12—56
Post Falls 18 21 9 6—54
3-point goals — Brown 4, Isakson 2, Abendroth 2, Rehder, Kees, Shields, Blake 2, McCarthy, VonBruck, Cooper.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
Logos 68, Potlatch 47
The Knights of Moscow continued their torrid pace from 3-point range as they downed the Loggers in a Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round win.
“Our 3-ball has been our main offensive weapon this season, but this game showed that we have a lot of balance,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said.
The Knights (13-6) were 16-for-27 (60%) from distance, and it helped them build a 42-25 lead by halftime.
Will Casebolt led Logos with 22 points. Roman Nuttbrock chipped in 16 points and Seamus Wilson finished with 10.
“We had really balanced scoring with good contributions from the bench,” Casebolt said.
Jaxon Vowels had a game-high 29 points to pace the attack for Potlatch (12-9).
POTLATCH (12-9)
Dominic Brown 2 0-0 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 1-3 5, Everett Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Vowels 11 1-3 29, Tyler Howard 1 3-3 5, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-9 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (13-6)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Will Casebolt 7 2-2 22, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 8, Seamus Wilson 3 2-2 10, Roman Nuttbrock 6 0-0 16, Ben Druffel 2 0-0 4, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-4 68.
Potlatch 14 11 7 15—47
Logos 18 24 7 19—68
3-point goals — Vowels 6, Casebolt 6, Nuttbrock 4, Whitling 2, Wilson 2, Elmore, Farrell.
Lapwai 108, Troy 46
LAPWAI — To begin their Class 1A Division I boys basketball district tournament campaign, the unbeaten Wildcats scored nearly every time they touched the ball in a 45-point first quarter en route to victory against visiting Troy.
Eleven players scored for Lapwai (22-0), headed up by Titus Yearout with 20 points, Kross Taylor with 17 and Kase Wynott with 15. For the Trojans (3-18), Noah Johnson put up a team-high 11 points and Joseph Bendel scored 10.
Troy next takes on Potlatch in a loser-out game on Monday at 3 p.m. at Lewiston High School, while top-seeded Lapwai follows at 6 p.m. facing Logos.
TROY (3-18)
Eli Stoner 2 1-2 6, Joseph Bendel 5 0-0 10, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 5 0-0 11, Chandler Blazzard 0 1-2 1, Boden Demeerleer 2 0-0 6, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2, Dylan Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, D. Holden 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 2-4 46.
LAPWAI (22-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 0-0 6, Titus Yearout 8 2-2 20, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 17, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9, Kase Wynott 7 0-0 15, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 5, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Chris Brown 3 0-0 6, Mason Brown 4 0-0 9, Chris Bohnee 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 4 0-0 9, Joey Payne 4 0-0 9, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3. Totals 47 2-2 108.
Troy 10 12 13 11—46
Lapwai 45 21 24 18—108
3-point goals — Demeerleer 2, Holden 2, E. Stoner, Johnson, Taylor 3, T. Yearout 2, Mitchell, A. Yearout, Miles, Payne, Ellenwood, Wynott, M. Brown.
Kamiah 55, Genesee 23
KAMIAH — The Kubs held the Bulldogs to eight or fewer points in each quarter of a Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round victory.
“We’re a highly motivated defensive team right now, and we wanted to keep this team below 10 points per half,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “A lot of times it leads to offense for us, and we made sure we covered all our bases. We had a lot of energy to start the night and it was nice to see.”
Kavan Mercer paced the Kubs (17-5), who are ranked No. 3 in the latest state media poll, with 15 points. David Kludt added 12. Kamiah held leads of 20-5, 30-9 and 45-15 at the quarter breaks.
Derek Burt led Genesee (4-16) with eight points.
GENESEE (4-16)
Cameron Meyer 0 1-2 1, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 2, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 3 0-0 6, Derek Burt 3 2-3 8, Ketchenson 1 0-0 2, K. Hubbard 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-5 23.
KAMIAH (17-5)
Kavan Mercer 5 2-2 15, Luke Krogh 3 2-3 9, David Kludt 6 0-0 12, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 2-2 6, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 4 1-1 9, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-8 55.
Genesee 5 4 6 8—23
Kamiah 20 10 15 10—55
3-point goals — Mercer 3, Krogh.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Isabelles make first-team all-league
Genesee’s Isabelle Monk and Troy’s Isabelle Raasch were named to the all-league first team for Whitepine League Division I girls basketball, it was announced.
Earning second-team honors were Morgan Blazzard of Troy and Jordan Reynolds of Potlatch, while the Loggers’ Emma Chambers and Logos of Moscow’s Sydney Miller received honorable mentions.
FIRST TEAM
Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Sayq’is Greene, Lapwai; Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Isabelle Raasch, Troy.
Player of the year — Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie.
Coach of the year — Lori Mader, Prairie.
SECOND TEAM
Kadance Schilling, Clearwater Valley; Shada Edwards, Clearwater Valley; Laney Landmark, Kamiah; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Delanie Lockett, Prairie.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Chambers, Potlatch; Tobie Yocum, Clearwater Valley; Mariah Porter, Kamiah; Sydney Miller, Logos; Lauren Gould, Lapwai; Laney Forsmann, Prairie.