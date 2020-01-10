Ben Postell and Blake Buchanan both had double-doubles for the Moscow High boys’ basketball team as the Bears won their 4A Inland Empire League opener Thursday night against Sandpoint, 61-54.
Postell had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Buchanan added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Brayden Decker rang up 12 points while Benny Kitchel recorded six assists for the hosts.
“It’s good to see those two feeding off each other,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said of Buchanan and Postell. “They’re killing it on the boards for us and just opening up things for our guards.”
SANDPOINT
Ryan Roos 6 0-1 15, Christian Niemela 3 2-2 9, Kobe Banks 3 1-2 9, Jacob Eldridge 1 0-0 2, Arie VandenBerg 3 0-0 9, Colin Roos 2 0-1 4, Will Treadway 0 0-0 0, Randy Lane 1 0-0 2, Brandon Casey 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 3-8 54.
MOSCOW (5-7, 1-0)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 5 0-0 12, Barrett Abendroth 2 2-2 7, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 4-4 6, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Ben Postell 4 5-7 13, Blake Buchanan 5 2-9 12, Benny Kitchel 2 1-2 7, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-24 61.
Sandpoint 13 12 16 13—54
Moscow 11 11 19 20—61
3-point goals — R. Roos 3, Banks 2, Niemela, VandenBerg 3, Abendroth, Decker 2, Kitchel 2.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Troy 61, Genesee 53
GENESEE — Four Troy players scored in double figures and the Trojans held Whitepine League Division I rival Genesee to three points in the first quarter during their victory.
Zachary Stoner had a game-high 24 points, getting “in the flow of the offense and doing a good job rebounding,” said Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom, whose team improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in league.
Grayson Foster tallied 13 points, and Tyler Heath and Rhett Sandquist notched 10 apiece for a balanced Trojan offense, which held off the Bulldogs (3-8, 1-6) when they stormed back after a slow start.
“We just came out and executed,” Carlstrom said.
Genesee, which hit 10 3-pointers, was led by Sam Spence (15 points), Dawson Durham (13) and Cy Wareham (10).
TROY (7-3, 3-1)
Grayson Foster 6 0-1 13, Zachary Stoner 10 3-4 24, Tyler Heath 4 1-2 10, Reece Sanderson 1 1-2 4, Rhett Sandquist 4 2-2 10, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-11 61.
GENESEE (3-8, 1-5)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 4 1-2 10, Dawson Durham 3 5-6 13, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 3 0-0 7, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Sam Spence 5 1-2 15. Totals 18 7-10 53.
Troy 14 14 17 16—61
Genesee 3 20 12 18—53
3-point goals — Stoner, Heath, Foster, Sanderson, Schwartz 2, Spence 4, Wareham, Durham 2, Sperber.
JV — Genesee def. Troy
Potlatch 78, Deary 30
POTLATCH — Connor Akins scored 16 points and Ty Svancara added 14 as Potlatch drilled Deary in a nonleague game.
Brayden Hadaller logged seven of the Loggers’ 25 assists as they passed the ball sharply, shot 31-for-60 and committed only six turnovers while improving to 9-1.
“Seeing some progress with the guys,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 1 2-2 4, Brayden Stapleton 3 4-5 11, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 2, London Kirk 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Skyyler Frazier 2 1-2 5. Totals 10 7-9 30.
POTLATCH (9-1)
Brayden Hadaller 2 0-0 4, Connor Akins 7 1-1 16, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 0-0 6, Ty Svancara 4 5-6 14, Justin Nicholson 3 0-0 9, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Elijah Bouma 3 0-0 6, Dylan Andrews 2 0-2 5, Caleb Kerns 4 1-1 9, Totals 31 7-10 78.
Deary 6 7 9 8—30
Potlatch 25 27 21 5—78
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton, Wilcox, Ju. Nicholson 3, Schmidt, Wilcoxson, Akins, Andrews, Svancara.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Gar-Pal 65, Touchet 27
TOUCHET, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse stymied Touchet on the perimeter and blitzed its Southeast 1B League opponent with fast breaks to chalk up a win.
The Vikings (8-3, 5-0) got a game-high 16 points from Ethan Hawkins, who “put a lot of pressure on their wings,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. Dawson Dugger had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Blake Jones added 12 points, six assists and three blocks in the spread-around effort.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-3, 5-0)
Dawson Dugger 5 0-0 12, Austin Jones 3 1-2 7, Blake Jones 6 0-0 12, Jacob Anderson 1 1-1 3, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 1 0-2 2, Jaxson Orr 3 0-0 7, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 1 0-2 2, Ethan Hawkins 8 0-0 16, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Caleb Zehm 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 2-7 65.
TOUCHET (0-9, 0-4)
Omar Martinez 1 2-2 6, Noah Villapondo 0 0-0 0, Daniel Lopez 0 0-0 0, Alexis Gonzalez 1 0-2 2, Jesse Hackiewiz 0 0-0 0, Eagon Dodd 0 1-2 1, Grayson Zessin 0 0-0 0, Chester Berqiuin 0 0-0 0, Dallon Hunty 0 0-0 0, Brayan Orozco 1 0-0 3, Dominic Solis 1 0-0 3, Dominic Preciado 5 0-0 12. Totals 9 3-6 27.
Garfield-Palouse 13 20 21 11—65
Touchet 8 8 2 9—27
3-point goals — Orr, Dugger 2, Orozco, Solis.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Genesee 37, Troy 21
GENESEE — Genesee’s Emerson Parkins had seven steals while Regan Zenner added five as the Bulldogs held Whitepine League Division I foe Troy to single digits in every quarter, including two in the second.
Bailey Leseman led Genesee with 12 points while Lucie Ranisate added 10.
“Even when the shots aren’t falling, you can always play tough defense and I felt like we really scrapped,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
TROY
Halee Bohman 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 2 1-3 5, Abby Weller 1 1-2 3, W. Foster 0 2-2 2, B. Cook 0 0-0 0, K. Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-9 21.
GENESEE (7-6, 4-2)
Lucie Ranisate 4 2-4 10, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 1 0-2 2, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 2, Regan Zenner 2 0-1 7, Kendra Murray 1 0-2 2, Bailey Leseman 6 0-2 12, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 0 0-2 0, Claira Osborne 1 0-0 2, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-11 37.
Troy 7 2 4 8—21
Genesee 8 11 5 13—37
3-point goals — Zenner.
Logos 32, Deary 22
DEARY — Lucia Wilson collected seven points and 10 rebounds to lead Logos to a Whitepine League Division I win against Deary.
Knights coach Patrick Lopez liked his team’s composure and patience, particularly during an 8-1 domination of the fourth quarter.
LOGOS (6-4, 5-2)
Sydney Miller 1 1-2 3, Lucia Wilson 3 1-4 7, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-6 32.
DEARY
Graci Heath 0 0-0 0, Makala Beyer 1 1-2 3, Tona Anderson 2 2-2 6, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 0-2 9, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-6 22.
Logos 7 8 6 1—32
Deary 4 5 5 8—22
3-point goals — Proctor.
JV — Deary def. Logos.
Gar-Pal 35, Touchet 29
TOUCHET, Wash. — Madi Cloninger scored 17 points to guide Garfield-Palouse past Touchet in a Southeast 1B League game.
Staunch defense and key 3-pointers carried the Vikings.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 1 2-2 5, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 6 1-2 17, Paige Collier 0 4-4 4, MaKenzie Collier 0 2-2 2, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 2 0-0 5, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0..
TOUCHET
Ashley Luna 1 0-0 2, Areli Orozco 3 0-0 6, Breana Andrade 3 2-3 12, Leanne Kincaid 4 1-1 9, Tonya Luna 0 0-0 0, Emmaleigh Olson 0 0-0 0..
Garfield-Palouse 7 9 9 10—35
Touchet 9 4 7 9—29
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Pedersen, L. Brantner, Andrade 2.
WRESTLING
Bears fall twice
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Moscow wrestling team fell in a pair of duals, losing to Lakeland 77-6 and to Nampa 72-17. Against the Hawks, Skyla Zimmerman notched a pin at 98 pounds.
“She’d already beaten him once (this season), so beating him twice really helps her district seeding,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said.
Against Nampa, the Bears got a pin from Isaiah Murphy at 170 and a technical fall by Diego Deaton at 145 pounds. Deaton won 16-0.
LAKELAND 77, MOSCOW 6
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Matt Williams 3:33. 106 — Peyton Wysong, Lak, p. Kai Reynolds 1:35. 113 — Tanner Korst, Lak, p. Zach Domras 0:48. 120 — Callum Mickey, Lak, wbf. 126 — Alex Edelblute, Lak, tf Jack Bales 16-1, 3:44. 132 — Soren Sabahtke, Lak, p. Andrew Stone 1:05. 138 — Riley Siegford, Lak, p. Matthew Ayala 1:35. 145 — Matt Foley, Lak, dec. Diego Deaton 9-8. 152 — Rhonin Edwards, Lak, p. Cameron Vetter, 4:38. 160 — Blaise Wright, Lak, wbf. 170 — Hunter Schoepp, Lak, dec. Isaiah Murphy 11-9. 182 — John White, Lak, wbf. 195 — Josh Howell, Lak, wbf. 220 — Hayden Berger, Lak, p. Kyran Mutart 0:52. 285 — Sam Feusier, Lake, p. Bennett Marsh 1:12.
NAMPA 72, MOSCOW 17
98 — Dedrick Navarro, Nam, p. Skyla Zimmerman 3:53. 106 — Simon Alberto Luna, Nam, p. Kai Reynolds 0:15. 113 — Peyton Munson, Nam, p. Zach Domras 0:57. 120 — Dominic Gonzalez, Nam, wbf. 126 —Victor Martinez, Nam, p. Jack Bales 3:28. 132 — Eli Hernandez, Nam, p. Andrew Stone 3:39. 138 — Roberto Carrillo, Nam, p. Eli Lyon 3:46. 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, tf Michael Martinez 16-0, 3:58. 152 — Joshua Leach, Nam, p. Cameron Vetter 4:41. 160 — Austin Blevins, Nam, wbf. 170 — Isaiah Murphy, Mos, p. Joben Storrs 4:30. 182 — Sovan San, Nam, wbf. 195 — Abraham Luis, Nam, wbf. 220 — Kyran Mutart, Mos, wbf. 285 — Zane Lovell, Nam, p. Bennett Marsh 1:54.