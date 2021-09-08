In prep volleyball action, the Moscow Bears opened their Inland Empire League season with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Coach Toni Claus was very happy with the full team effort and defense throughout the game from Moscow (5-4, 1-0).
“We played really well on serve receiving and returning tonight especially,” Claus said.
The Bears’ Morgan Claus added a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs. Ellie Gray and Maecie Robbins combined for 30 more digs, Grace Allen added eight kills and seven blocks, and Sam Unger made a team-high 30 assists.
Bengals bury Greyhounds
Visiting Lewiston posted a 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 nonleague win against Pullman, which was making its season debut.
Katy Wessels knocked down 12 kills for the Bengals (7-3), while Julia Dickeson had 9 kills plus 3½ blocks. Megan Halstead provided 28 assists and four aces, and Morgan Moran had 12 digs with two aces.
“It was a good match for us,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “We played pretty well, even with some out-of-system. It was good to see some girls really step up.”
For Pullman, Sophie Armstrong totaled six kills and five blocks.
“They’re a really tough, great serving team,” Pullman coach Lisa Davis said of Lewiston. “It was our first match, and we had a rough night, but we’ll definitely hopefully come back stronger.”
Bulldogs reign at home
GENESEE — In a tri-match pitting them against one Whitepine League Division I opponent followed by one nonleague rival, the host Bulldogs came away with back-to-back three-set victories.
Genesee topped Kamiah 25-13, 25-8, 25-7, then held steady for a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 showing against Orofino. In the other installment of the tri-match, Orofino overcame Kamiah in four sets, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-17.
“We were missing both a setter and an outside hitter tonight,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We’ve run a different system the last three times we’ve played. I was really pleased with how well they came together tonight, shorthanded again. I just thought we were really consistent, and mentally tough, too.”
Makenzie Stout totaled 43 assists and went 40-for-40 from the service line with 12 aces on the night for the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1), while teammate Lucie Ranisate had 25 kills, and Maxine English served 22-for-23. For Orofino (1-1), libero Riley Schwartz totaled 41 digs as the Maniacs saw their first night of match play this season.
Trojans trample Wildcats
TROY — Morgan Blazzard registered 17 kills in a span of three sets as Troy defeated Lapwai 25-7, 25-14, 25-17 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Katie Gray served 16-for-17 and added seven kills of her own for the Trojans (6-3, 4-0).
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard praised the tenacity of the visiting Wildcats, who grew more competitive with each set.
“Kudos to them for sure,” she said. “They were able to get a lot of our hits up.”
Pirates pull past Knights
Unbeaten Prairie of Cottonwood survived a fightback from Logos of Moscow for a four-set 29-27, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14 Whitepine League Division I victory.
The Pirates (4-0) led big early in the first set before the Knights (0-3) came roaring back to take them down to the wire.
Prairie’s Trinity Martinez was 10-for-11 from the line while adding six aces and seven kills.
“Serving across the board was a big difference in the game,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “Logos has a lot of talent. This was a good win for us.”
For Logos, Lily Leidenfrost had four aces and 27 assists, Grace Ann VanderPloeg finished eight kills and five blocks, and Lucy Spencer had four aces and five kills.
“We played strong in the middle of the match,” Logos coach Jessica Linn Evans said. “We attacked the ball better and gave away less points tonight.”
Loggers fell Rams
POTLATCH — Josie Larson had four kills, six aces and 21 assists in a 25-12, 25-5, 25-8 Whitepine League Division I victory for Potlatch against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Olivia Wise added six kills and six aces of her own for the Loggers, who are now 4-0 in league.
“Serving was our strength,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We had 28 kills and 17 aces as a team in three sets, that was the real story.”
Potlach also got a “big spark defensively” from Delaney Beckner, who was 6-for-6 serving and had three digs in the match.
Tigers too much for Nezperce
NEZPERCE — Hailey Taylor served up a straight-sets victory for Kendrick versus Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce.
The Tigers won with set scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-9.
Taylor was 100 percent from the service line, recording nine aces on the night. Harley Heimgarter led the team in digs with 16.
Vikings sail to victory
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse opened its season with a straight-set win in nonconference play versus Prescott.
The Vikings won the three sets 25-17, 25-18, 25-12.
“Good first game,” Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader said. “Girls played and communicated well and worked well as a team.”
Maci Brantner led the team offensively, recording 11 kills and five aces. Denni Fealy added 20 assists while Kenzi Pederson made five digs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ferris 2, Pullman 1
Pullman earned the game’s first goal, but fell short in a 2-1 loss against Ferris.
“We opened pretty well,” Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said. “With a short bench, and it being hot out there, we started to wane a bit.”
The Greyhounds (1-1) dealt with an injury bug, which added to the difficulty of playing a bigger school that outnumbered them in seniors 12 to three.
Junior Hannah James scored in the ninth minute to give Pullman the lead. For Ferris, Caden Peroff tied the game in the 28th minute and Elise Davis knocked in the game winner in the 73rd minute.
“I think we went blow-for-blow with them,” Winchell said. “I thought we were resilient.”
Pullman 1 0 — 1
Ferris 1 1 — 2
Pullman — Hannah James (Keely Franklin) 9th minute
Ferris — Caden Peroff 28th minute
Ferris — Elise Davis (Carmen Flower) 73rd.
Shots — Pullman 7, Ferris 13
Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 8. Ferris: Mikaela Grzelak 2, Abbie Scott 2.