Led on offense by Addy and Elli Rainer, Moscow’s girls soccer team won 3-0 in a nonleague border battle Tuesday against Pullman.
Addy Rainer scored the first two goals for Moscow (4-2) and assisted on the third, while Elli assisted the second and scored the third. Goalkeeper Makai Rauch made three saves to help stop the Greyhounds from getting on the board. Lillian Cobos had five saves for Pullman.
Moscow — Addy Rainer, 18th
Moscow — A. Rainer (Megan Poler, Elli Rainer), 25th
Moscow — E. Rainer (A. Rainer), 76th
Shots — Moscow 12, Pullman 7
Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 5, Moscow: Makai Rauch 3.
SPOKANE — It was not easy, but the Pullman Greyhounds opened their season with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24 road win against North Central of Spokane.
Margot Keane recorded 15 kills and five aces for the Hounds, while Sophie Armstrong added 11 kills and five aces, and Gabby Oliver made 15 assists.
LAPWAI — Visiting Logos earned a straight-set 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 victory against the Lapwai Wildcats in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Knights improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
“Girls played really well together,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “(They) played as a team.”
Wildcats pounce on Prescott
PRESCOTT — In a nonleague season opener, visiting Colton handled Prescott in three sets with a scoreline of 25-23, 25-16, 25-12.
Sidni Whitcomb provided 10 assists and three aces for the Wildcats, Rachel Becker made 17 digs, Holly Heitstuman hit five kills and Grace Kuhle put up three blocks.
Stewart assists Tigers in win
WEIPPE — Ruby Stewart notched 16 assists in Kendrick’s three-set Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe.
The set scores were 25-23, 25-8, 25-8.
Hailey Taylor and Megan Silflow were the kill leaders with nine and seven, respectively, as their team improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in league.
Mustangs outpace Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Deary battled to a five-set Whitepine League Division II victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The set scores read 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-27 and 15-7 as the Mustangs improved their record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league. Kenadie Kirk delivered a team-high 10 kills for Deary, while Sage Cochrane made 15 digs and Triniti Wood had a crucial run of 10 consecutives service points.
COTTONWOOD — Unbeaten Potlatch notched a Whitepine League Division I victory against Prairie of Cottonwood with a final scoreline of 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.
The Loggers (4-0, 3-0) benefited from 10 kills courtesy of Ali Akins and 21 assists, five kills and three aces from Josie Larson.
JV — Prairie def. Potlatch 2-1.