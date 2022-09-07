Led on offense by Addy and Elli Rainer, Moscow’s girls soccer team won 3-0 in a nonleague border battle Tuesday against Pullman.

Addy Rainer scored the first two goals for Moscow (4-2) and assisted on the third, while Elli assisted the second and scored the third. Goalkeeper Makai Rauch made three saves to help stop the Greyhounds from getting on the board. Lillian Cobos had five saves for Pullman.

Pullman 0 0—0

