The Moscow High girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Senior Night, riding big games from Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson to down 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum 33-29 on Wednesday evening.
“It shows that hard work pays off, and we just have to stick with what we’re doing,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said.
Lassen had a game-high 13 points, and Watson corralled a season-best 12 rebounds and added seven points for the Bears (1-10, 1-0), who effectively locked up Hawks leader Katy Ryan, a post. Watson was key in that.
“We made it hard for (Ryan) to post up, sending two to her in the key, then just forcing their guards to shoot from outside,” Wilson said.
Senior Megan Watson had seven points and five steals in the game, during which the Bears played a composed second half, and only committed six giveaways.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (5-12, 0-2)
Sarah Boyer 0 0-2 0, Darby McDevitt 2 0-0 6, Mel Loutzenhiser 1 0-0 3, Katy Ryan 2 1-2 5, Abbey Neff 1 0-0 3, Hailey Tingey 0 0-0 0, Sydnee Hostetler 0 0-0 0, Addie Kiefer 3 1-2 7, Baylee Woempner 1 0-0 2, Kenna Simon 0 0-0 0, Shastine Huddleston 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 2-6 29.
MOSCOW (1-10, 1-0)
Megan Watson 2 2-4 7, Angela Lassen 5 3-3 13, Ellie Gray 0 2-4 2, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 1 2-3 4, Peyton Watson 3 1-2 7, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-16 33.
Lakeland 8 8 5 8—29
Moscow 7 5 12 9—33
3-point goals — McDevitt 2, Neff, Loutzenhiser, Huddleston, Watson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland
WRESTLING
Cheney 55, Pullman 17
CHENEY — Visiting Pullman fell in a Great Northern League dual against Cheney.
The Blackhawks improved their season record to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in league, while the Greyhounds fell to 0-7 and 0-4.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Pullman 122, Cheney 48
Pullman beat Cheney in a late-reported Great Northern League dual from Tuesday.
PULLMAN EVENT WINNERS
200 medley relay — (Hopkins, Zhang, Brannan, Zhang), 1:46.38.
200 freestyle — Spencer Armstrong, 1:54.54.
200 IM —Alex Zhang, 2:17.25.
50 free — Ty Deeds, 23.27.
100 butterfly — Noah Hopkins, 58.10.
200 freestyle relay — (Horstkamp, Armstrong, Brannan, Deeds), 1:35.95.
100 backstroke — Noah Hopkins, 57.36.
100 breastroke — Alex Zhang, 1:11.79.
400 freestyle relay — (Hopkins, Deeds, Horstkamp, Zhang), 3:31.19.