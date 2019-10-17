SANDPOINT — The Moscow girls’ soccer team’s season ended in the Idaho Class 4A District I-II tournament title match with a 3-0 loss to Sandpoint on Wednesday. The Bears finished with a 7-5-3 record and set program records for wins, goals (40) and assists (28).
Chloe Baker had 11 saves for the Bears against Sandpoint, but Moscow trailed 2-0 at the half.
“We had our opportunities, just didn’t finish them,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “It was still a great effort and a great game to see where we’re building our program to.
“I think if I wouldn’t have had a formation change, we probably would have had a better result.”
Davis said he felt like Moscow’s program was “moving in a great direction.”
“This team has hopefully shown that Moscow soccer is on the rise and is going to be doing some great things.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman sweeps Cheney
Pullman swept Cheney in a Great Northern League dual, winning 27-28 in girls’ competition and 27-30 in boys’ competition. The Greyhounds’ Eliason Kabasenche finished first in the boys’ race in a time of 17:07.
GIRLS
Top 3 Greyhounds — 2, Kylie Franklin, 21:42. 3, Nicole Jones, 21:47. 5, Kelli Heim, 21:53.
BOYS
Top 3 Greyhounds — 1, Eliason Kabasenche, 17:07. 5, Asher Cousins, 18:19. 6, Isaac Acosta, 18:51.