Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.