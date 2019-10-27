CALDWELL, Idaho — The Moscow High boys’ soccer team settled for fourth at the Idaho Class 4A state soccer tournament, getting shutout by Idaho Falls, 4-0, on Saturday in the consolation final.
“Finishing fourth is reasonable and we hope to continue this into building a better team next year and placing better than fourth,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “Overall, we’re very satisfied with how the boys played.
“Our younger boys stepped up. And our second keeper played well, too, so overall, it was a good experience for our team to face a tough challenge, and overall, a great experience.”
In the first half, Moscow starting goalie Finn Benson tallied three saves. Playing the entirety of the second half, Joseph Colter added two “major saves,” in his coach’s words.
“He (had) a very strong appearance for us,” Rezamand said of Colter, a junior. “So we’re very happy. And he’s going to be our first keeper next year.”
Four Moscow starters were unavailable because of injuries, Rezamand said. One of them, striker Toby Searcy, was on crutches with an ankle sprain.
“The opposing team, they played really well,” Rezamand said. “They were stronger.
“The other team played better (and won) fair and square.”
Moscow finished its season 8-6-2.
While the Bears lost in the semifinals on Friday 3-0 to Caldwell, “the boys played really hard,” Rezamand said. “And I’m very proud.”
Idaho Falls (12-4-3) got two goals from Jameson Lee, scores from Evan Carnazzo and Oscar Alvardo, and four saves from keeper Jake Christopherson.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kabasenche earns title for Hounds
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche topped the 2A District 7 boys’ race held at Spokane’s Mead High School with a time of 16:13.67, and the Greyhounds qualified both their boys’ and girls’ varsity squads for Regionals.
Kylie Franklin of Pullman took second among individuals in the girls’ race with a time of 20:13.93, trailing West Valley’s Annika Esvelt. Cheney won the boys’ team competition, while West Valley was first on the girls’ side.
The Greyhounds placed second among teams in both races, earning team berths to the Regional crossover with the Central Washington Athletic Conference in Apple Ridge, Wash. this coming Saturday.
“I and the entire coaching staff are beyond proud of how our team came together and performed today,” said Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee. “This is truly an exceptional group of athletes and people, and we feel lucky to coach them.”
For Clarkston, Mick Brown qualified for Regionals as an individual, clocking 17:36.90 for an eighth-place finish in the boys’ race.
“Hopefully he’s going to take us to State; we’ll see,” Clarkston coach Tony Sousa said of Brown. “Over the season, there’s been great improvements with the program.”
Regional qualifiers from Pullman and Clarkston are listed below.
BOYS
Team scores — Cheney 43, Pullman 50, West Valley 65, East Valley 79, Clarkston 122
Medalist — Eliason Kabasenche, Pul, 16:13.67
Pullman qualifiers — 1. Eliason Kabasenche, 16:13.67; 5. Asher Cousins, 17:22; 13. Abdur Islam, 17:56.00; 15. Isaac Acosta, 18:02.19; 16. Kade Kunkel, 18:27.12; 18. Brendan Doumit, 18:30.43; 21. Lucian Pendry, 18:34.61
Clarkston qualifiers — 8. Mick Brown, 17:36.90
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 29, Pullman 37, Cheney 54, East Valley 120
Medalist — Annika Esvelt, West Valley, 19:34.57
Pullman qualifiers — 2. Kylie Franklin, 20:13.93; 5. Nicole Jones, 20:42.60; 9. Kelli Heim, 21:09.64; 10. Elly Kunkel, 21:12.35; 11. Madeline Jones, 21:13.90; 18. Asha Campbell, 22:47.26; 21. Gulsima Young, 23:21.88
Vikings victorious at District 9 meet
COLFAX — Anais Mills of Garfield-Palouse won the girls’ race by over two minutes while Ethan Cook’s second-place individual showing led the Gar-Pal boys to a team victory in the Washington 1B District 9 meet held on Friday at the Colfax Golf Club.
Runners from Pomeroy and St. John-Endicott/La Crosse also participated, though the St. John boys were the only squad aside from Gar-Pal that fielded enough to accumulate a team score.
Mills finished with a 5k time of 20:17.53, and teammate Kennedy Cook took second place among girls in 22:49.97. Ethan Cook’s 19:47.20 showing made him runner-up to Logan Marconi of SJEL, who clocked 19:29.09.
The Vikings will vie for state berths this Friday at the District 7/9 Regional meet in Chewelah.
BOYS
Team scores Gar-Pal 21, SJEL 36
Medalist — Logan Marconi, SJEL, 19:29.09
Gar-Pal placers — 2, Ethan Cook, 19:47.20; 4, Danny Laughary, 21:16.09; 5, Brandon Hallan, 21:19.24; 6, Colby Dugger, 21:51.20; 8, Austin Jones, 22:30.83; 10, Josh Appel, 23:25.51
Pomeroy placers — 3, Evan Bartels, 20:16.64
GIRLS
Medalist — Anais Mills, Gar-Pal, 20:17.53
Gar-Pal placers — 1, Anais Mills, 20:17.53; 2, Kennedy Cook, 22:49.97; 5, Samantha Snekvik, 23:31.38; 6, Laynie Southern, 24:28.79; 8, Jessica Olson, 26:10.26.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Hounds outswim Bantams
PULLMAN — Mya Reed of Pullman finished first and posted state-qualifying times in two events as her team topped Clarkston 125-32 in a Great Northern League meet held at the Pullman Aquatics Center.
Reed swam a 200 IM mark of 2:21.22 and a 100 freestyle time of 55:73. The Greyhounds’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams also qualified for State, clocking times of 1:59.98 and 3:54.29 respectively.
For Clarkston, Natalie Graham finished second in the 500 freestyle and the 200 I.M. with times of 6:13.90 and 2:40.21.
Both Pullman and Clarkston will compete in the 2A District 7 championships at WSU’s Gibb Pool on Nov. 1-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Logos falls in State play-in
McCALL — Logos hung tough in the first and third games of the Class 1A Division II state play-in game but ultimately fell in its bid to make the eight-team field next weekend to Tri-Valley, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21.
Marila Canul paced the Knights with 14 digs, Lucia Wilson had seven kills and Kirstin Wambeke added three aces.
Bears look to next year
MOSCOW — For Moscow volleyball coach Toni Claus, saying goodbye to this year’s five seniors is especially tough. They’ve been with her throughout her four years on the job.
“Sad to see them go,” she said.
Moscow’s season ended Thursday night with a late-reported four-set loss to Lakeland in the title match of the Idaho 4A District I-II tournament in Rathdrum.
The scores were 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.
Izzy Burns collected 17 kills for the Bears, Peyton Claus added 32 assists and Ellie Randall had 15 digs.
The Bears finish 15-7.