The Moscow girls’ soccer team scored early and often Monday to zap Lakeland 6-0 in a 4A Inland Empire match.
The only senior on the Moscow squad, Angela Lassen, scored twice in the second half and just missed out on a hat trick.
Megan Poler added two goals and Moscow (3-4-1) scored four times in a 13 minute period to pull away.
“We played a lot of younger girls and they all played great,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “With Lassen being our only senior, it was nice for her to get her moment.”
Lakeland 0 0 — 0
Moscow 2 4 — 6
Moscow — Megan Poler, 5th
Moscow — Rory Mayer, 12th
Moscow — Poler, 49th
Moscow — Hannah Spaulding, 53rd
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 56th
Moscow — Lassen, 62nd
Shots — Lakeland 4, Moscow 17
Saves — Lakeland 3, Moscow 3
Pullman 9, Rogers 0
Seven Greyhounds scored as Pullman routed Rogers in a nonleague game.
“We preach pretty heavily about getting an early goal,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “It certainly takes pressure off of you when you do that.”
Pullman (3-1) did just that as Audrey Pitzer scored in the second minute and the Greyhounds never looked back.
Hannah James and Ari Moreno both scored two goals each in a game in which Pullman did not allow a shot on goal.
“We had a lot of time and space to play and we took advantage of our scoring opportunities,” Winchell said.
Rogers 0 0 — 0
Pullman 6 3 — 9
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer, 2nd
Pullman — Hannah James (Amelia Cobos), 11th
Pullman — Keely Franklin, 20th
Pullman — Ari Moreno, 24th
Pullman — Moreno, 32nd
Pullman — Alene Itani, 35th
Pullman — James (Elise French), 41st
Pullman — Ava Petrino (James), 44th
Pullman — Sehra Singh (Meg Limburg), 74th
Shots — Rogers 0, Pullman 17
Saves — Rogers: Skylar Thorton 8; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 0.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman Chr. 2, Classical 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Pullman Christian rallied from a two-goal deficit to score a pair of goals late in a tie with Classical Christian.
Pullman Christian (2-0-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime and took until the final five minutes to find the back of the goal.
Kaden Schlueter got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a penalty kick in the 75th minute and a Shane Schaffer goal equalized it three minutes later. Kyle Grealson assisted on the Schaffer goal.
“We played much better in the second half,” Pullman Christian coach Sean Dinius said. “We kind of snuck away with a tie.”
Dinius credited the comeback to his team’s mental toughness.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Loggers stay unbeaten
DEARY — Kaylen Hadaller played strong in the back row as Potlatch remained undefeated with a straight-set volleyball victory against Deary in a nonleague match.
Hadaller had seven digs and was 7-for-7 at the service line with three aces. “Strong performance by our libero (Hadaller) tonight,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Jordan Reynolds went 14-for-14 serving and collected two aces, four blocks and six kills.
Josie Larson assisted on 22 points and Olivia Wise had nine kills for the Loggers (6-0).
Troy sweeps Prairie
TROY — Nicole Hunter served 17 straight points in the first set for Troy, which stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division I action with a win against Prairie.
Troy (8-3, 5-0) won 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, with Isabelle Raasch tallying 27 assists.
Pullman Chr. beats Classical
POST FALLS — Saiph Berg’s serving helped Pullman Christian to a straight-set win against Classical Christian.
Berg recorded eight aces and 13 assists in a 25-20, 25-10, 25-13 win.
Anna Fitzgerald collected nine kills and had two digs to help Pullman Christian (4-0) stay undefeated.
Annie Goetze filled up the stat sheet with seven kills, two aces, two blocks and a dig.