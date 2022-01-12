SPOKANE VALLEY — Jaedyn Brown sunk 10 3-pointers and totaled 32 points for the Greyhound boys basketball team, which raced to an 88-38 victory against East Valley of Spokane Valley in both teams’ Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
Champ Powaukee had 15 points of his own while Tanner Barbour and Grayson Hunt each added 11 for Pullman (10-1, 1-0). The Greyhounds totaled 24 assists as a team.
Colton Hansen led East Valley (4-7, 0-1) with nine points.
Pullman coach Craig Brantner called the showing “one of our better efforts all year long.”
PULLMAN (10-1, 1-0)
Grayson Hunt 5 1-2 11, Payton Rogers 1 2-2 5, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 11, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 11 0-0 32, Champ Powaukee 6 2-2 15, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 13-15 88.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (4-7, 0-1)
Taylor Hofstee 0 0-0 0, Henry Stevens 0 0-0 0, Colton Hansen 3 0-0 9, Holecek 3 0-0 7, Harry 0 0-0 0, Whallon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-10 38.
Pullman 21 19 25 23—88
East Valley 7 14 15 2—38
3-point goals — Brown 10, Barbour 3, Rogers, Powaukee, Hansen 3, Holecek.
Moscow 66, Kellogg 44
KELLOGG — The Bears jumped out early on the Wildcats and rolled to a win in nonleague play.
Moscow (7-6) outscored Kellogg 32-5 in the opening quarter. A quick start that Moscow coach Josh Uhrig liked to see with his team playing in their third game in four days.
Barrett Abendroth and Sam Kees each scored 15 points for the Bears. Cody Isakson had nine points and eight rebounds. Dylan Rehder had seven assists.
Riply Luna led Kellogg (6-6) with 16 points.
MOSCOW (7-6)
Bryden Brown 3 0-0 8, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 2 5-7 9, Jamari Simpson 1 0-1 2, Taylor Strong 1 0-0 2, Caleb Skinner 3 0-0 6, Zac Skinner 1 0-2 2, Ian Hillman 3 0-1 7, Sam Kees 6 0-0 15, Barrett Abendroth 5 4-5 15. Totals 25 9-16 66.
KELLOGG (6-6)
Luke Miller 0 1-2 1, Reed Whatcott 1 0-0 3, Riply Luna 5 6-7 16, Kolby Luna 1 2-2 4, Bridger McLean 1 0-1 2, Tanner Groves 3 0-1 6, Luke Frohlich 3 3-4 9, KJ Walker 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 15-21 44.
Moscow 32 11 15 8—66
Kellogg 5 13 11 15—44
3-point goals — Kees 3, Brown 2, Hillman, Abendroth, Whatcott.
JV — Moscow C team won.
Logos 58, Troy 24
TROY — Will Casebolt converted six 3-point goals for 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Logos of Moscow top Troy in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Knights (6-1, 5-1), who ranked fifth in Idaho Class 1A state media poll results released Tuesday, also got 11 points from Jasper Whitling and 10 from Ben Druffel. Druffel came off the bench to go 5-for-5 from the field, make nine rebounds and “alter a lot of Trojan shots,” according to Logos coach Joe Casebolt.
Noah Johnson hit two 3-pointers of his own for a team-high six points for Troy (2-8, 0-6).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (6-1, 5-1)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 2-2 7, Will Casebolt 6 0-0 18, Jasper Whitling 3 3-4 11, Seamus Wilson 2 3-3 9, Roman Nuttbrock 1 0-0 3, Ben Druffel 5 0-2 10, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-11 58.
TROY (2-8, 0-6)
Eli Stoner 1 2-5 5, Joseph Bendel 1 1-2 3, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 3 0-0 6, Chandler Blazzard 0 1-2 1, Boden DeMeerleer 0 2-3 2, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 6-12 24.
Logos 9 19 26 4—58
Troy 6 7 4 7—24
3-point goals — Casebolt 6, Wilson 2, Whitling 2, Elmore, Nuttbrock, E. Stoner, Holden.
JV — Logos 45, Troy 37
Kendrick 46, Highland 23
CRAIGMONT — Ty Koepp racked up 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Kendrick Tigers in a Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Jagger Hewett scored 11 of his own with eight steals and four assists for Kendrick (5-3, 4-2). For the Huskies (2-6, 2-2), Ty Hambly had a team-high 11 points.
“Kendrick played a real nice defensive ball game,” Highland coach Jacob Gion said. “Limited our shooting percentage. I think we did a good job in the second half, starting to get into a little bit of a groove, but Kendrick definitely played very well.”
KENDRICK (5-3, 4-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 0-0 4, Jagger Hewett 4 1-2 11, Preston Boyer 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 1 1-2 3, Brock Boyer 0 0-2 0, Ty Koepp 7 1-2 17, Dallas Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 46.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-6, 2-2)
Ty Hambly 3 4-11 11, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 5, Ty Goeckner 1 1-2 3, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 0-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-15 23.
Kendrick 13 16 10 7—46
Highland 4 2 8 9—23
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Koepp 2, Boyer, Hambly, Watson.
JV — Highland 15, Kendrick 13 (two quarters)
Potlatch 51, Genesee 30
POTLATCH — The Loggers shut out the Bulldogs in the third quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Potlatch (6-4, 3-3) held an 11 point halftime lead and extended it with a 12-0 third quarter.
Jaxon Vowels led the way for the Loggers with 18 points.
Genesee (3-6, 1-6) was led by Cameron Meyer with six points.
GENESEE (3-6, 1-6)
Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 2 0-2 6, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 2, Ezekial Adams 1 0-0 3, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 3 0-0 9, Jacob Krick 2 0-2 5, Jack Johnson 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 0-4 30.
POTLATCH (6-4, 3-3)
Dominic Brown 2 0-1 6, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 4-6 4, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 8 0-0 18, Tyler Howard 5 0-0 10, Patrick McManus 3 2-3 9, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 51.
Genesee 10 6 0 14—30
Potlatch 8 19 12 12—51
3-point goals — Stewart 3, Meyer 2, Adams, Krick, Burt, Brown 2, Vowels 2, McManus.
JV — Potlatch won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moscow 52, Kellogg 37
Angela Lassen put 19 points on the board to lead the Bears in a nonleague home victory against the Kellogg Tigers.
Lola Johns added 10 points of her own for Moscow (4-12), and Megan Heyns scored nine off a hat-trick of 3-point goals. Emily Coe and Hailey Cheney led Kellogg (7-4) with 10 points apiece.
“We shot the ball really well today,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “Collectively as a team, we had a lot of people pitching in, just doing their job, and I was proud. ... It’s nice to head into league play on a win.”
KELLOGG (7-4)
Sam Karst 0 0-0 0, Macy Jerome 1 2-2 5, Emma Van Hoose 1 0-2 2, Emily Coe 3 4-8 10, Darian Hill 1 0-0 2, Gracelyn Nearing 2 2-2 8, Hailey Cheney 3 4-6 10, Kay Reed 0 0-0 0, Madison Cheney 0 0-0 0, Haylee Potts 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-21 37.
MOSCOW (4-12)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 8 1-2 19, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 2 1-1 5, Kennedy Thompson 3 0-2 7, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parson 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 4 2-4 10, Megan Heyns 3 0-0 9, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-9 52.
Moscow 14 9 10 19—52
Kellogg 8 7 6 16—37
3-point goals — Nearing 2, Jerome, A. Heyns 3, Lassen 2, Thompson.
JV — Moscow def. Kellogg.
Kendrick 42, Highland 10
CRAIGMONT — Eleven different Kendrick players got on the board as the Tigers mauled shorthanded Highland of Craigmont to stay unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play.
Erin Morgan, who recently exceeded 1,000 points in her high school career, led scoring with 10 points for Kendrick (11-3, 6-0), while Harley Heimgartner had five steals to go with her two points. Kalei Smith had a team-high six for the Huskies (1-8, 1-3).
KENDRICK (11-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 1 0-0 2, Drew Stacy 1 1-2 3, Natalie Kimbley 2 2-4 6, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 7, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Starlit Flint 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-8 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-8, 1-3)
Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalei Smith 3 0-0 6, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 0-2 10.
Kendrick 16 11 8 7—42
Highland 0 4 2 4—10
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor.
Pullman Christian 41, Kootenai 21
KOOTENAI, Id — Faith and Grace Berg combined for 31 of the Eagles’ 41 points in a Mountain Christian League win versus the Thunder.
Faith finished with 19 points, and Grace had 12.
Pullman Christian moved to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in league. A complete box score was not available.
Pullman Christian 16 10 11 4—41
Kootenai 10 4 4 3—21
Colton 55, Clarkston C 18
CLARKSTON —The Wildcats got their first win of the season as they defeated the Clarkston C squad in nonleague play.
Colton (1-6) was able to get all 13 of its players into the game, including four eighth graders.
Angus Jordan and Matthew Reisenauer led the way for Colton with nine points. Jordan also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Colton plays again on Friday at Oakesdale.
COLTON (1-6)
Raph Arnhold 3 2-4 8, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 4, Lane Peters 0 1-4 1, Ryan Impson 1 0-1 2, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 2 1-7 6, Matthew Reisenauer 3 2-2 9, Angus Jordan 3 2-5 9, Dalton McCann 3 0-1 6, Wyatt Jordan 2 4-6 8, Kaiden Rogerson 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0. Dakota Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-30 55.
CLARKSTON C
Schumaker 2 2-6 6, McMurray 1 0-0 2, Schuerman 1 1-6 3, Heilman 0 2-2 2, Whittle 0 0-0 0, Lenn 1 1-3 3, Spinelli 1 0-0 2, McMurray 0 0-0 0, Cannon 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 6-17 18.
Colton 17 22 11 5—55
Clarkston C 2 3 6 7—18
3-point goals — Baerlocher, Reisenauer, Jordan.
Greyhound girls game postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled 2A Greater Spokane League basketball game between the Pullman girls and East Valley was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at East Valley.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
Genesee games posptoned
The Genesee girls basketball home games originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Troy and 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Potlatch have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Bulldogs’ program.
The game against Potlatch has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, and the game against Troy has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 31.
ATHLETICS
Pullman sports going on hiatus
All Pullman High School sports have been suspended for two weeks beginning today “due to an increase in the number of student-athletes identified as a close contact or testing positive for COVID-19,” Pullman school district superintendent Bob Maxwell announced.