GENESEE — Cameron Meyer finished with 27 points and provided all five points in overtime for Genesee in a 52-47 nonleague boys’ basketball victory against Deary on Thursday.
The first half saw the two teams combine for 21 points, then Genesee (2-0) had a 22-point third quarter to take a 34-28 lead to the fourth. The teams went back-and-forth, and Gus Rickert would convert a three-point play at the end of regulation for Deary (0-2) to force the extra session.
Meyer then hit a 3 and a pair of free throws to seal it for the Bulldogs.
“The flood gates kind of opened for us,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said of the second-half effort. “We just told our kids that we have to shoot and put some pressure on their zone.”
Jack Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners.
Kalab Rickerd had 14 points for the Mustangs. Lincoln Proctor had 11 and Rickert finished with 10.
DEARY (0-2)
Kalab Rickerd 4 5-7 14, Blaine Clark 2 1-2 7, Gus Rickert 4 2-3 10, Lincoln Proctor 3 4-8 11, Lakye Taylor 2 1-2 5, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-22 47.
GENESEE (2-0)
Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 9 2-3 27, Jackson Zenner 2 1-4 5, Derek Zenner 1 1-2 4, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Crick 0 0-2 0, Jack Johnson 7 0-0 14, Derek Burt 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-11 52.
Deary 1 8 19 19 0—47
Genesee 2 10 22 13 5—52
3-point goals — Clark 2, Rickerd, Proctor, Meyer 7, D. Zenner.
JV — Genesee 43, Deary 29
Kamiah 57, Kendrick 18
KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer shot 6-for-7 from 3-point range and 4-4 from the foul line, totaling 24 points, as Kamiah blitzed to a nonleague victory against Kendrick.
The Tigers (2-0) also got 10 points apiece from Luke Krogh and Brady Cox.
“The last two games we played extremely good defense,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “It’s nice to be as deep as we are on the bench. We play extremly hard as a whole.”
KENDRICK (0-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Cook 0 4-4 4, Mason Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 2-2 2, Noah Littlefield 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 2 0-1 4, Dallas Morgan 1 0-1 2. Totals 5 7-10 18.
KAMIAH (2-0)
Kavan Mercer 7 4-4 24, Luke Krogh 3 3-3 10, David Kludt 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 1 1-1 3, Everett Skinner 1 0-2 2, Brady Cox 4 2-3 10, William Millage 2 0-0 4, Kolby Hix 1 0-0 2, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-14 57.
Kendrick...........2 3 6 7—18
Kamiah 20 16 15 6—57
3-point goals — Krogh, Mercer 6, P. Boyer .
JV — Kamiah 53, Kendrick 34
Troy 51, Highland 29
CRAIGMONT — Making their season debut, the Troy Trojans handled Highland of Craigmont in nonleague action.
Noah Johnson of Troy led all scorers with 11 points, while Ty Hambly put up nine for Highland (0-2).
“It took us a few mins to get settled, but after we did we did a pretty good job of sharing the ball,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “We had 13 assists (and) we got some additional looks around the basket off of offensive rebounds tonight, which helped us.”
TROY (1-0)
Eli Stoner 4 0-1 10, Joseph Bendel 2 3-4 7, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 5 1-2 11, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-2 2, Boden Demeerleer 3 3-6 9, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 3 1-3 7. Totals 14 8-18 51.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-2)
Ty Hambly 4 1-7 9, Gage Crow 2 0-0 5, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 4, Ty Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 2 1-4 7, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-11 29.
Troy 6 18 15 12—51
Highland 8 6 8 7—29
3-point goals — Stoner 2, Strunk, Gion 2, Crow.
JV — Half game: Highland 21, Troy 16
Pullman Christian 56, Spokane Classical Ch. 29
Shane Shaffer racked up a triple-double of 24 points, 10 steals and 11 rebounds to lead the way for unbeaten Pullman Christian School in a Mountain Christian League win against Spokane Classical Christian.
The Eagles (4-0, 2-0) conceded only two points apiece in each of the first two quarters.
“What a defensive effort in the first half, holding them to four points,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said. “Just a solid game.”
Spokane Cl. 2 2 14 11—29
Pullman Chr. 13 11 9 23—56
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN
Aiden Fowlkes 1 0-1 3, Lavontey Bouck 3 0-0 6, Owen Kafflen 0 0-2 0, Nathan Kuntz 4 0-0 11, Sam Timme 3 1-4 7, Justice Piazza 1 0-2 2. 12 1-9 29.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-0, 2-0)
Kyle Gleason 3 1-2 7, Shane Shaffer 9 5-8 24, Brock Weller 0 0-0 0, Paul Cimijotti 1 0-0 2, Liam Fitzgerald 6 0-0 13, Ethan Coldiron 4 0-0 8, Chilton Gleason 1 0-0 2. 24 6-10 56.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Orofino 38, Deary 37
DEARY — Riley Schwartz drove to the hoop for the winning basket with 2.7 seconds left and the Orofino Maniacs beat the Deary Mustangs by a nose in nonleague girls’ basketball action.
Grace Beardin led Orofino (2-4) for the day with a 16-point, 10-rebound double double, while Peyton Merry provided seven rebounds and three assists along with two points.
For Deary (2-2), Araya Wood put up a team-high 15 points.
OROFINO (2-4)
Grace Beardin 7 2-2 16, Riley Schwartz 3 1-2 7, Miley Zenner 2 0-0 6, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 3 0-0 6, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffon 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 4-6 38.
DEARY (2-2)
Kaylee Wood 2 0-4 4, Kenadie Kirk 3 2-2 9, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 5 3-6 15, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 6, Macie Ashmead 0 1-2 1, Dantae Workman 0 2-3 2. Totals 12 8-17 37.
Orofino 10 7 8 13—38
Deary 5 9 11 12—37
3-point goals — Beardin 2, Zenner 2, Kirk, A. Wood 2, T. Wood 2.
Lapwai 77, Potlatch 38
POTLATCH — Sayq’is Greene registered 26 points and seven steals for visiting Lapwai, which dominated Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I play.
Greene also had seven steals and Grace Sobotta had four assists.
“We had really great defense in the first quarter, where we hopped into a great lead,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We tried to work on communication on defense tonight.”
LAPWAI (2-0, 2-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Soa Moliga 4 3-3 11, Lauren Gould 5 0-2 11, Kahlees Young 3 0-0 7, Qubilah Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Amaris Mitchell 2 0-1 5, Samara Smith 3 0-0 6, Sayq’is Greene 11 1-2 26. Totals 33 4-10 77.
POTLATCH (2-2, 2-2)
Emma Chambers 4 2-4 11, Tayva McKinney 2 0-0 4, Jaylee Fry 2 0-2 4, Bailyn Anderson 1 4-7 6, Jordan Reynolds 5 1-2 11, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-15 38.
Lapwai 30 24 16 7—77
Potlatch 4 15 14 5—38
3-point goals — S. Greene 3, G. Sobotta, Gould, A. Mitchell.
Kendrick 67, Genesee 38
KENDRICK — A 25-6 opening quarter set the tone in a nonleague victory for Kendrick against visiting Genesee.
Erin Morgan was the high-scorer at 17 points and made 11 rebounds to boot for the Tigers (2-0), while Rose Stewart did some of everything with six points, 12 rebounds, three steals and four assists.
“It was great only our second game of the year, and we’ve had a lot practice,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “The girls were anxious to get going out of Thanksgiving. Good transition. I really wanted to come out with some good defense, and I thought we did that in the third quarter.”
GENESEE (1-3)
Monica Seubert 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 2 0-0 5, Shelby Hanson 1 2-2 4, Isabelle Monk 8 1-2 23, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 2-3 2, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-7 38.
KENDRICK (2-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Natalie Kimbley 1 0-2 2, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Morgan Silflow 3 1-3 7, Erin Morgan 8 1-5 17, Ruby Stewart 3 2-3 8, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 10, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 4-13 67.
Genesee 6 7 10 15—38
Kendrick 25 10 24 8—67
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Leseman, Monk 6.
JV — Kendrick 64, Genesee 43
Prairie 68, Logos 8
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood held Logos of Moscow scoreless in the opening quarter and conceded only eight points on the night in a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“Kids did a good job of sharing the ball and everyone got minutes and everyone played hard,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
Kirstin Wemhoff led all scorers with 20 points and had seven rebounds, while Tara Schlader scored 14 and made seven boards of her own, and Laney Forsmann provided nine points and four steals.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-3, 0-3)
Cora Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ameera Wilson 0 1-6 1, Eve Rench 0 1-4 1, Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 0 0-1 0, Sydeny Miller 0 0-1 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 1 1-3 3. Totals 2 3-14 8.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-0, 3-0)
Lexi Schumacher 1 0-0 2, Kristin Wemhoff 7 6-8 20, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 2 0-0 4, Ali Rehder 2 0-0 4, Josie Remacle 5 3-7 13, Tara Schlader 7 0-1 14, Molly Johnson 1 0-0 2, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-16 68.
Logos 0 1 7 0—8
Prairie 26 11 22 9—68
3-point goals — Johnson, Forsmann.
JV — Half game: Prairie 28, Logos 15.
Pullman Christian 26, Spokane Classical Chr. 16
In Mountain Christian League play, Pullman Christian School stormed to a 12-2 opening-quarter lead en route to victory against Spokane Classical Christian.
The Eagles (3-0) were led by Grace Berg with 10 points, while Faith Berg and Annie Goetz each scored seven.
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman Christian 12 3 9 2—26
Spokane Christian 2 4 4 6—16