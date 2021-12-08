COLFAX — Asher Cai converted six 3-pointers and totaled 24 points to help the Class 1B Colfax Bulldogs girls’ basketball team punch above their weight Tuesday in a 60-39 home nonleague victory against 2A Clarkston.
Teammate Brynn McGaughy provided 14 points of her own and 17 rebounds for a double-double for Colfax (2-0).
“It’s the first time we’ve faced some adversity against a good team,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “I was excited and curious to see how the girls would handle it and I felt like they did a good job of playing together and sharing the basketball and doing the little things right.”
Kendall Wallace and Maggie Ogden each added 10 points for the Bantams (2-1), who saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end.
“Colfax, they’re a very good team,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “I would predict some hardware in their very near future.”
CLARKSTON (2-1)
Erika Pickett 1 4-6 6, Maggie Ogden 2 6-6 10, Alyssa Whittle 0 2-2 2, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 4 0-0 10, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 9, Eloise Teasley 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 1 0-0 2, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-14 39.
COLFAX (2-0)
Hannah Baerlocher1 0-0 2, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 10, Paige Clausen 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 3 0-0 6, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-2 0, Asher Cai 9 0-0 24, Brynn McGaughy 7 0-0 14, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Ring 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 0-2 60 .
Clarkston 8 11 11 9 — 39
Colfax 17 14 10 19—60
3-point goals — Perez 3, Wallace 2, Cai 6, Gibb 2.
JV — Clarkston def. Colfax.
Lake City 47, Moscow 27
The Bears were more competitive than in their previous meeting with Lake City of Coeur d’Alene this season, but still were comfortably beaten in an Inland Empire League game at Bear Den.
Kendall Pickford of Lake City (6-0, 4-0) led all scorers with 19 points, 18 of those coming from her six 3-point goals.
For Moscow (2-4, 0-4), Jessica Lassen and Megan Heyns (who coach Alexa Hardick singled out for praise) notched eight points apiece.
“I was really impressed with how we had improved since last time we played them,” Hardick said. “Lake City’s a really, really good team, but I thought that we executed our defense and rebounded really well like we had talked about.”
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (6-0, 4-0)
Kendall Pickford 6 1-2 19, Kamryn Pickford 4 0-0 11, Allie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Sophia Zufelt 2 2-2 7, Avery Waddington 0 0-4 0, Kursten McKellip 0 0-0 0, Emberlyn Reynolds 2 0-1 6, Sadie Zimmerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-9 47.
MOSCOW (2-4, 0-4)
McKenna Knott 0 0-2 0, Angela Lassen 1 0-1 3, Megan Heyns 2 3-6 8, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 0-0 6, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessica Lassen 4 0-0 8, Lola Johns 0 1-2 1, Maya Anderson 0 1-1 1. Totals 10 5-12 27.
Lake City 14 9 15 9—47
Moscow 10 6 5 6—27
3-point goals — Ke. Pickford 6, Ka. Pickford 3, Zufelt, Lassen, Heyns.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City.
Kendrick 48, Highland 20
KENDRICK — The Tigers opened Whitepine League Division II play with a strong defensive performance to beat the Huskies.
The offense for Kendrick (3-0, 1-0) spread the ball around as no player scored more than eight points.
“Kind of a weird game, off shooting night for us,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Ruby Stewart led with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.
For Highland (0-5, 0-1), Payton Crow led the way with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-5, 0-1)
Payton Crow 5 0-2 10, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 3 0-0 8, Hannah Miller 1 0-2 2, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Carol Lane 0 0-0 0 . Totals 9 0-4 20.
KENDRICK (3-0, 1-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-2 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-2 6, Natalie Kimbley 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 2 1-2 7, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 2 2-2 6, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-10 48.
Highland 3 5 6 6 — 20
Kendrick 14 13 13 8 — 48
3-point goals — Goeckner 2, Tweit 2.
JV — Kendrick 21, Higland 0
Potlatch 45, Logos 25
The Loggers used stellar defense to win a physical game against thre Knights for their third Whitepine League Division I win at Logos.
Tayva McKinney led Potlatch (4-2, 3-2) with 17 points and Jaylee Fry added 12.
Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds was pleased with Fry and her effort on both ends of the court.
Logos (1-5, 0-5) was led by Ameera Wilson’s 14 points.
POTLATCH (4-2, 3-2)
Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 7 2-2 17, Jaylee Fry 4 4-9 12, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-2 6, Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-13 45.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-5, 0-5)
Cora Johnson 0 0-2 0, Ameera Wilson 6 2-4 14, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-1 3, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 4, Sydney Miller 1 2-3 4, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Hollaway 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 25.
Potlatch 10 13 15 7 — 45
Logos 6 1 8 10 — 25
3-point goals — McKinney.
Troy 40, Genesee 27
TROY — The Trojans had a balanced attack, but it was a bit of a struggle offensively. Despite that, they turned back the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We struggled scoring the ball all night,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “I don’t think the score is reflective of what we did all game. I think our defense held together for most of the night.”
Kassidy Chamberlin finished with nine points, and Isabelle Raasch tallied eight points and four steals for the Trojans (5-4, 2-3). Morgan Blazzard filled the stat sheet with four points, five rebounds and four steals.
Isabelle Monk tallied a game-high 14 points for Genesee (2-4, 1-2).
GENESEE (2-4, 1-2)
Monica Seubert 3 0-1 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 6-6 14, Rory Mayer 0 0-2 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-1 0, Malia Jensen 0 1-2 1, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6. Totals 8 7-12 27.
TROY (5-4, 2-3)
Halee Bohman 3 0-0 7, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 4 0-0 9, Morgan Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Dericka Morgan 2 0-0 6, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 0-0 40.
Genesee 5 8 6 8—27
Troy 9 13 12 6—40
3-point goals — Monk 2, Meyer 2, Morgan 2, Bohman, Chamberlin.
JV — Troy 32, Genesee 19
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston 70, Colfax 64
COLFAX — Dawson Blunt tallied 25 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Bantams finally got their season underway with a tough nonleague win against the host Bulldogs.
Blunt hit a big 3-pointer late to push a three-point Clarkston lead to six. Xavier Santana scored 20 for the Bantams and Mason Van Tine added 19.
“(Blunt) was a consistant performer for the whole game, he was special tonight,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Colfax coach Reece Jenkin also praised Blunt’s performance.
Damian Demler hit eight 3s and finished with 26 points.
“Kept us in the game,” Jenkin said.
John Lustig added three 3s and finished with 20 points.
Clarkston, which had two games postponed this past week because of COVID-19 protocols, had an 11-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to cut down to three with under a minute left.
“Just wanted to say I have so much respet for Colfax and what Reece does with that program,” Jones said. “Love playing them and hope to continue the tradition of playing them. (Jenkin) does it right up there.”
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Xavier Santana 6 5-6 20, Tuff Tallbull 0 0-0 0, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 2, Mason Van Tine 6 4-6 19, Robby Reagan 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 6 8-10 25, Conrad Dudley 1 0-0 2, Ian Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-22 70.
COLFAX (1-2)
Damian Demler 9 0-0 26, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 2 0-0 6, John Lustig 8 1-2 20, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 2-5 5, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-7 64.
Clarkston 17 10 21 22 — 70
Colfax 10 14 19 21 — 64
3-point goals — Santana 3, Van Tine 3, Blunt 5, Demler 8, Gray, Peterson 2, Lustig 3, Heilsberg.
JV — Clarkston won.
Potlatch 37, Troy 30
POTLATCH — The Loggers got out to a solid start, then held on for a Whitepine League Division I win against the visiting Trojans.
“There’s a lot more coheisveness there and it shows we’re a little more experienced,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We’re more mature. We’re 300 percent better than we were last year. We still have a ways to go, but I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve started this year.”
Jaxon Vowels and Patrick McManus each finished with 10 points for the Loggers (3-0, 1-0), who sprinted out to a 24-11 lead at halftime.
Eli Stoner, Noah Johnson and Chandler Blazzard each scored eight points for Troy (2-1, 0-1).
TROY (2-1, 0-1)
Eli Stoner 3 0-0 8, Joseph Bendel 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 3 2-6 8, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-4 8, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 5-12 30.
POTLATCH (3-0, 1-0)
Dominic Brown 1 2-2 4, Jack Clark 2 1-3 5, Jaxon Vowels 4 2-2 10, Tyler Howard 1 2-2 4, Patrick McManus 3 4-11 10, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-20 37.
Troy 5 6 8 11—30
Potlatch 13 11 2 11—37
3-point goals — E. Stoner 2, Strunk.
JV — Potlatch 37, Troy 28
Kendrick 49, Highland 40
KENDRICK — A big 20-point third quarter buoyed the Tigers past the Huskies in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Kendrick (1-1, 1-0) was led by Ty Koepp’s 18 points, and coach Tim Silflow said Lane Clemenhagen anchored the team defensively.
“We were pretty even throughout the first half and I really just challenged the guys in the third quarter to come out a lot more aggressive offensively and definsively, and they responded really well,” Silflow said. “That was a big quarter for us.”
Highland (0-3, 0-1) was paced by Noah Watson’s 13 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-3. 0-1)
Ty Hambly 2 3-3 7, Gage Crow 3 1-3 8, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 4 2-2 13, Ty Goeckner 3 2-2 8, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-10 40.
KENDRICK (1-1, 1-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 3 0-2 6, Mason Kimberling 4 1-2 10, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 1-2 3, Ty Koepp 7 2-3 18, Dallas Morgan 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 4-11 49.
Highland 11 10 10 9—40
Kendrick 15 8 20 6—49
3-point goals — Watson 3, Crow, Koepp 2, Kimberling.
JV — Kendrick 18, Highland 12 (half).