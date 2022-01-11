Will Casebolt notched 16 points and nine rebounds in Logos’ 62-32 Whitepine League Division I victory over Genesee.

The Knights (5-1, 4-1) were 14-for-32 from beyond the arc.

Aiden Elmore was also in double-figures with 10 points.

Cameron Meyer paced Genesee (3-5, 1-5) with 13 points and Jack Johnson added 11.

GENESEE (3-5, 1-5)

Teak Wareham 0 1-3 1, Cameron Meyer 4 2-2 13, Jackson Zenner 2 1-3 6, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1, Jack Johnson 3 5-5 11, Derek Burt 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 10-15 36.

LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-1,4-1)

Jack Driskill 2 2-2 8, Kenny Kline 0 0-3 0, Aiden Elmore 4 0-0 10, Will Casebolt 5 2-8 16, Jasper Whitling 2 2-2 8, Seamus Wilson 2 0-0 6, Roman Nuttbrock 2 1-2 6, Ben Druffel 1 3-6 5, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-23 62.

Genesee 10 6 11 9—36

Logos 17 19 14 12—62

3-point goals — Meyer 3, Zenner, Casebolt 4, Wilson 2, Driskill 2, Elmore 2, Whitling 2 Farrell, Nuttbrock.

JV — Logos 49 Gensee 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Logos 54, Timberline 8

Logos held Timberline scoreless in the first quarter as the Knights routed the Spartans 54-8 in a nonleague matchup.

Logos outscored Timberline 14-0 in the first quarter and held the Spartans under four points in the third and fourth.

Ameera Wilson paced the Knights with 16 points.

LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-7)

Cora Johnson 2 0-0 5, Ameera Wilson 8 0-0 16, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-2 3, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 6, Sydney Miller 3 1-2 7, Jubilee Joiner 2 0-0 4, Bridgid Monjure 1 0-0 2, Signe Holloway 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 3-6 54.

TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-7)

Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 1 0-0 2, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0, Grace Warren 2 2-2 6, Kathrine Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lexi Alothress 0 0-0 0, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 2=2 8.

Timberline 0 4 2 2— 8

Logos 14 8 18 14—54

3-point goals — Johnson.

Tags

Recommended for you