Will Casebolt notched 16 points and nine rebounds in Logos’ 62-32 Whitepine League Division I victory over Genesee.
The Knights (5-1, 4-1) were 14-for-32 from beyond the arc.
Aiden Elmore was also in double-figures with 10 points.
Cameron Meyer paced Genesee (3-5, 1-5) with 13 points and Jack Johnson added 11.
GENESEE (3-5, 1-5)
Teak Wareham 0 1-3 1, Cameron Meyer 4 2-2 13, Jackson Zenner 2 1-3 6, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1, Jack Johnson 3 5-5 11, Derek Burt 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 10-15 36.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-1,4-1)
Jack Driskill 2 2-2 8, Kenny Kline 0 0-3 0, Aiden Elmore 4 0-0 10, Will Casebolt 5 2-8 16, Jasper Whitling 2 2-2 8, Seamus Wilson 2 0-0 6, Roman Nuttbrock 2 1-2 6, Ben Druffel 1 3-6 5, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-23 62.
Genesee 10 6 11 9—36
Logos 17 19 14 12—62
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Zenner, Casebolt 4, Wilson 2, Driskill 2, Elmore 2, Whitling 2 Farrell, Nuttbrock.
JV — Logos 49 Gensee 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Logos 54, Timberline 8
Logos held Timberline scoreless in the first quarter as the Knights routed the Spartans 54-8 in a nonleague matchup.
Logos outscored Timberline 14-0 in the first quarter and held the Spartans under four points in the third and fourth.
Ameera Wilson paced the Knights with 16 points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-7)
Cora Johnson 2 0-0 5, Ameera Wilson 8 0-0 16, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-2 3, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 6, Sydney Miller 3 1-2 7, Jubilee Joiner 2 0-0 4, Bridgid Monjure 1 0-0 2, Signe Holloway 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 3-6 54.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-7)
Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 1 0-0 2, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0, Grace Warren 2 2-2 6, Kathrine Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lexi Alothress 0 0-0 0, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 2=2 8.
Timberline 0 4 2 2— 8
Logos 14 8 18 14—54
3-point goals — Johnson.