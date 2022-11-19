Sometimes, the team on the other side of the court is just too big, too fast and too strong to handle.

That was the case Friday at Bear Den in a girls basketball matchup dominated by Class 5A Coeur d’ Alene against Class 4A Moscow, 60-13.

“It’s tough to start out against some of the top teams in the state from 5A,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said. “So, hopefully once we play somebody more our size we’ll get some scoring going.”

