SPOKANE — Blake Holman scored a career-high 19 points at West Valley as Colfax defeated Tekoa-Rosalia 55-46 on Thursday night and assured itself a berth in the round of 16 of the Washington 2B prep boys’ basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs face Kettle Falls 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the same venue in the duel for third and fourth places at District.
John Lustig notched 12 points and Hunter Claassen added nine for the Bulldogs, who shot to a 17-6 lead and got three 3-pointers apiece from Lustig and Cole Baerlocher.
“It was one of our best defensive games of the year,” Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin said.
COLFAX (17-7)
Hunter Claassen 4 1-2 9, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-0 6, John Lustig 3 3-4 12, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 8 3-4 19, Lane Gingerich 2 0-0 6, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-10 55.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (10-14)
Garrett Naught 7 3-5 17, Anthony Gehring 6 3-3 15, Esau Alonso 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Billings 2 0-2 4, Riley McLain 3 0-0 7, Keegan French 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Lenoir 1 1-2 3, Zane Neill 0 0-0 0, Zach Saens 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-12 46.
Colfax 17 6 17 15—55
Tekoa-Rosalia 6 8 13 19—46
3-point goals — Baerlocher 3, Lustig 3 Gingerich 2, Hammer, McLain.
Logos 67, ICA 48
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Logos sophomores Will Casebolt and Roman Nuttbrock netted 23 and 21 points respectively and each shot 5-for-8 from long range as the Knights downed Immaculate Conception in a makeup game that served as the Moscow school’s regular-season finale.
The Knights were 11-for-21 from beyond the arc and got a chance to hone their press offense heading into the district tournament at Lewiston, where they open Tuesday.
LOGOS (13-5)
Jasper Whitling 5 0-0 11, Will Casebolt 9 0-0 23, Roman Nuttbrock 7 2-2 21, Jonah Grieser 1 0-0 2, Isaac Blum 1 3-4 5, Kenny Kline 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 6-8 67.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
Sebastian Elve 7 4-7 21, Joseph Daraly 2 0-0 4, Anthony Brunson 1 1-2 4, Seamus Fonte 0 4-4 4, Liam Kramer 5 5-6 15. Totals 15 14-19 48.
Logos 16 23 8 20—67
ICA 9 13 18 8—48
3-point goals — Whitling, Casebolt 5, Nuttbrock 5, Elve 3, Brunson.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rockland 59, Kendrick 44
NAMPA, Idaho — Kendrick prospered on the boards but languished elsewhere while losing to Rockland in the first round of the state 1A D-II tournament at Nampa High.
The Tigers won the rebound column 44-30 but committed 24 turnovers and shot only 17-for-54.
Erin Morgan scored 14 points for Kendrick (19-4), Mya Brown added 13 points and four assists and Megan Brocke snagged nine rebounds.
Ember Farr, Kiersley Boyer and Madalyn Permann tallied 16, 15 and 14 points respectively for Rockland (21-3).
ROCKLAND (21-3)
Whitney Peterson 0 0-0 0, Hillary Hansen 0 0-2 0, Charlotte Wilson 2-9 2-6 6, Evie Waite 3 2-2 8, Kiersley Boyer 5 5-8 15, Libby Swan 0 0-0 0, Angie Le 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Permann 5 2-4 14, Ember Farr 7 2-2 16. Totals 22 13-24 59.
KENDRICK (19-4)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 3 4-4 13, Drew Stacy 2 0-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 3, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 6-8 44.
3-point goals — Permann 2, Brown 3, Anderson, L. Morgan 2, Brocke.
HONORS
WPL team announced
The Whitepine League announced its 2019-20 all-league girls’ basketball teams and individual award winners as selected by head coaches.
Grace Sobotta of Lapwai was Player of the Year, and Greg Hardie of Genesee was selected the top coach.
FIRST TEAM — Bailey Leseman, Genesee; KC Lussoro, Lapwai; Emerson Parkins, Genesee; Madison Shears, Prairie; Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai.
Player of the year — Grace Sobotta.
Coach of the year — Greg Hardie, Genesee.
SECOND TEAM — Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Ciara Chaffee, Prairie; Kaitlyn Mangun, Clearwater Valley; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Abby Weller, Troy.
HONORABLE MENTION — Alicia Reuben, Clearwater Valley; Jazzy Oatman, Kamiah; Omari Mitchell, Lapwai; Regan Zenner, Genesee; Sayquis Greene, Lapwai.