SPOKANE — John Lustig rang up 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Colfax topped Kettle Falls 69-57 to claim third place in a Washington 2B district tournament at West Valley.
Both teams advance to the regional and will learn their pairings today.
Blake Holman scored 20 points, Hunter Claassen added six points and 13 assists, and Colfax (19-7) offset the 34-point output of Kettle Falls’ Matthew Thompson.
“Offensively, we did a great job moving the basketball,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
KETTLE FALLS (16-10)
Matthew Thompson 12 3-6 34, Tylor Feist 0 0-0 0, Carter Matney 0 0-0 0, Eli Furgison 2 0-0 5, Isaac Bair 0 0-0 0, Braylen Pfeffer 1 2-2 4, Pheonyx Dodson 0 0-1 0, Cade McKern 3 1-2 8, Morgan Keller 3 0-2 6. Totals 21 6-13 57.
COLFAX (19-7)
Hunter Claassen 1 4-4 6, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-0- 6, John Lustig 11 0-0 23, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 9 2-4 20, Lane Gingerich 3 2-2 9, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-10 68.
Kettle Falls 7 10 21 19—57
Colfax 13 16 24 16—68
3-point goals — Thompson 7, Furgison, McKern, Baerlocher 3, Lustig, Gingerich, Hammer.
Garfield-Palouse 50, Prescott 31
WALLA WALLA — After falling behind 11-4 in the first quarter, Garfield-Palouse stepped on the gas and scored 21 in the second and defeated Prescott in a Washington 1B district consolation final to make the regional.
Blake Jones made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Vikings (16-7), and Ethan Hawkins added nine.
PRESCOTT (14-8)
Omar Velazco 3 4-6 11, Victor Garcia 2 2-2 6, Mauricio Osario 0 0-0 0, Antonio Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Cardenas 5 1-4 11, Miguel Ayala 1 1-4 3. Totals 11 8-16 31.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-7)
Austin Jones 2 2-4 7, Blake Jones 7 5-6 23, Jacob Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jaxson Orr 3 0-0 7, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 4 1-1 9, Caleb Zehm 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 50.
Prescott 11 10 6 4—31
Gar-Pal 4 21 11 14—50
3-point goals — Velazco, A. Jones, B. Jones 4, Orr.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Grace 52, Genesee 39
NAMPA, Idaho — Genesee shooters went cold in the third-place game of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament as the Bulldogs lost to Grace at Columbia High.
The Bulldogs shot only 20 percent overall and 2-for-22 from long range.
Lucie Ranisate tallied 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Genesee, which finishes its season at 18-11. Regan Zenner added eight points.
Breanna Hill scored 19 points for Grace, which was the top seed from its district.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie acknowledged the possiblilty that fatigue affected his team, particularly after its foiled comeback attempt the previous night in a semifinal loss to Lapwai.
“The girls gave it everything they had,” he said.
Hardie lauded the contributions of his five seniors: Zenner, Mikacia Bartosz, Molly Hanson, Kendra Murray and Emerson Parkins.
GRACE (20-4)
Nayvie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kylie Hulse 0 0-0 0, Zoeigh Walker 1 2-2 5, Haillie Rigby 0 0-0 0, Kaycie Younger 0 0-0 0, Amber Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Sara Anderson 0 0-0 0, Makenna Straatman 1 0-0 2, Breanna Hill 9 0-2 19, Britton Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Rigby 0 0-0 0, Madison Windley 5 0-2 11, Maniah Clegg 5 3-8 13, Makell Pitcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-14 52.
GENESEE (18-11)
Lucie Ranisate 4 2-2 10, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 1 0-0 2, Mikacia Bartosz 0 1-2 1, Regan Zenner 2 3-3 8, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 2-2 4, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 4, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 3 2-2 8, Taylor Mayer 0 2-3 2. Totals 12 13-16 39.
Grace 9 13 20 10—52
Genesee 4 16 6 13—39
3-point goals — Walker, Hill, Windley, Zenner, Monk.
Liberty 44, Colfax 20
SPOKANE — Colfax bowed to Liberty in a Washington 2B district tournament final.
The Bulldogs (16-9) nonetheless advance to the regional round.
Thus ended a strong run by Colfax, which was seeded fourth from the North at the district but defeated the No. 1 and 2 seeds.
“To take a positive spin on this, last time we played them we lost 83-58, so it showed we’re capable of holding them,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “I’m proud of my girls, we played good defense. We just couldn’t get the ball to fall through the net.”
The Bulldogs converted only six shots in 54 attempts.
COLFAX (16-9)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-1 2, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 1 2-4 4, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 1 3-4 5, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 1-2 1, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-13 20.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (23-1)
Ava Budde 1 0-0 2, Kendyl Fletcher 0 0-2 0, Ellie Denny 1 2-3 4, Delaney Goodwin 4 0-0 6, Jaidyn Stephens 0 0-0 0, Maisie Burnham 6 5-6 18 Aleena Cook 4 1-3 10, Madison Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 44 .
Colfax 8 2 5 5—20
Liberty 20 7 5 12—44
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Goodwin 2, Burn, Cook.
Oakesdale 36, Garfield-Palouse 23
WALLA WALLA — A day after eliminating powerhouse Colton, Garfield-Palouse also exited the Washington 1B playoffs, bowing to Oakesdale.
Kenzi Pedersen led Garfield-Palouse with 12 points as theVikings finished their season at 14-9.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-9)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 0 0-0 0, Paige Collier 3 1-3 8, MaKenzie Collier 0 1-2 1, Maci Brantner 0 2-4 2, Kenzi Pedersen 4 2-4 12, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-13 23.
OAKESDALE (16-6)
Jessie Reed 1 5-8 7, Lizzy Perry 1 2-6 4, Bree Rawls 5 2-2 13, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 1 1-2 3, Lauryn Rawls 0 0-0 0, LouEllen Reed 3 0-0 7, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 2-2 2, Kyla Hansen 0 -0 0. Totals 11 12-23 36.
Gar-Pal 7 4 5 7—23
Oakesdale 11 7 8 10—36
3-point goals — P. Collier, Pedersen 2, B. Rawls, L. Reed.
HONORS
Southeast 1B all-league honors
The Garfield-Palouse boys and Colton girls each took home three first-team spots as the Southeast 1B League announced its all-league basketball picks.
BOYS
FIRST TEAM — Matt Hockett, Oakesdale; Blake Jones, Garfield-Palouse; Trent Gwinn, Pomeroy; Jacob Anderson, Garfield-Palouse; Dominic Preciado, Touchet; Johnathan Cardenas, Prescott; Kitt Hockett, Oakesdale; Austin Jones, Garfield-Palouse; Ty Harder, St.John/Endicott/LaCrosse; Kian Ankerson, Colton; Simon Anderson, Oakesdale; Victor Garcia, Prescott.
Player of the Year — Hockett.
Coach of the Year — Carl Crider, Oakesdale.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM — Brian Andrade, Touchet; Taylor Thomas, Colton; Sydney Watko, Pomeroy; Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy; Drew Curtis-Brewer, St.John/Endicott/LaCrosse; Kenzi Pedersen, Garfield-Palouse; Lizzy Perry, Oakesdale; Heidi Heytvelt, Pomeroy; Josie Schultheis, Colton; Jessie Reed, Oakesdale; Rylee Vining, Colton; LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale.
Player of the Year — Dixon.
Coach of the Year — Heidi Perry, Oakesdale.
PARINGS
Washington teams learn matchups
Prep basketball teams in Washington learned their pairings Sunday for the regional round of the playoffs. Here’s how it plays out for area teams:
2B boys
Colfax (9 seed) vs. Oroville (16 seed), 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at University
2B girls
Colfax (12 seed) vs. Brewster (13 seed), noon Feb. 29 at University
1B boys
Garfield-Palouse (11 seed) vs. Chief Kitsap, 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at University