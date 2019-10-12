Colfax pulls away late to top Springdale
COLFAX — Jacob Brown scored two late touchdowns, including one on a 75-yard gallop with about a minute remaining, to break open a tight game and help Colfax beat Northeast 2B League foe Liberty of Spangle 33-20 in prep football Friday night.
“At the start of the game they ran all over us,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “The continued to grind and stay with it. A lot of resilience on our kids’ part.”
The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0 in league) outgained Liberty 396-311, and got 206 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries from Brown, who added 49 yards receiving.
Layne Gingerich returned from injury and went 10-of-17 for 103 yards with two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Liberty 6 8 0 6—20
Colfax 0 14 7 12—33
Liberty — Charlie Harrington 2 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 15 pass from Layne Gingerich (Jacob Brown kick)
Liberty — Hayden Hardt 4 run (Noah Siever pass from Jake Carr)
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 7 pass from Gingerich (Brown kick)
Colfax — Trenton Ensley 1 run (Brown kick)
Liberty — Harrington 2 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Brown 1 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Brown 75 run (kick failed)
Kendrick 76, Deary 14
KENDRICK — Three Kendrick running backs combined for 278 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a dominant victory against Whitepine League Division II foe Deary.
Chase Burke ran for 104 yards and three scores on four attempts; Kolby Anderson added 82 and two touchdowns on five carries; and Chad Facey logged 92 yards and a pair of scores on four rushes.
Kendrick (5-1, 2-0) totaled 521 yards to the Mustangs’ 223 and forced three turnovers, largely thanks to pressure brought by nose tackle Donald Morgan. Maison Anderson led the defense with seven tackles.
The game was called near the end of the third quarter after a lighting malfunction.
“Got a lot of guys playing time, which is always nice,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Deary 0 14 0 —14
Kendrick 30 34 12—76
Kendrick — Chase Burke 60 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Talon Alexander 54 punt return (Alexander run)
Kendrick — Burke 36 run (Burke run)
Kendrick — Alex Sneve 15 run (Sneve run)
Deary — Skyler Frazier 65 pass from Brayden Stapleton (Stapleton run)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 52 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Alexander 36 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 8 run (pass failed)
Deary — Stapleton 90 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Chad Facey 15 run (Facey run)
Kendrick — Anderson 30 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Facey 20 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Matt Fletcher 70 run (pass failed)
Potlatch 62, CV 0
POTLATCH — Potlatch held Whitepine League adversary Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to 75 total yards, while the Loggers piled up about 450 to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
“I was really pleased with the way our kids played defensively,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We had a solid game plan and they’re figuring it out.”
Offensively, shifty Justin Nicholson led the charge with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Tyler Wilcoxson, Jerrod Nicholson and Izack McNeal had an interception apiece.
Clearwater Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Potlatch 24 14 16 8—62
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 9 run (Justin Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 40 run (Ju. Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 3 run (Ju. Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Brown 27 run (Tyler Wilcoxson pass from Ju. Nicholson)
Potlatch — Brown 1 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 41 run (Je. Nicholson pass from Tyson Tucker)
Potlatch — Brown 13 run (Brown run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 14 run (Tucker run)
Kamiah 48, Genesee 6
GENESEE — Kamiah routed Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee, amassing a 48-0 lead before the Bulldogs got on the board.
Trent Taylor passed 11-of-14 for 253 yards and four touchdowns for the Kubs (4-2, 2-1) while Austin Bullock made six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Gabe Eades ran for three TDs Willis Williamson led Kamiah in total rushing yards with 132.
It was probably the most balanced game we played all year,” said Kamiah coach Nels Kludt.
Genesee 0 0 0 6— 6
Kamiah 14 12 14 8—48
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 3 run (Trent Taylor run)
Kamiah — Eades 18 interception return (run failed)
Kamiah — Austin Bullock 65 pass from Taylor (pass failed)
Kamiah — Eades 59 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kamiah — Bullock 9 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kamiah — Titus Oatman 4 run (Eades run)
Kamiah — Bullock 63 pass from Taylor (Oatman run)
Genesee — NA (pass failed)
T-R 64, Colton 20
ROSALIA — Colton was shut out in the first half en route to defeat against Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia.
Chris Wolf ran for two of Colton’s three touchdowns and threw to Grant Wolf for the other.
“We did come back and play a little better in the second half,” said Colton coach Jim Moehrle, whose team fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in league. “We were down a couple guys had a couple guys sick this week. We were playing a little bit shorthanded. Overall not a real good first half and played a little better in the second half.”
Colton 0 0 8 12—20
Tekoa-Rosalia 22 22 0 20—64
Tekoa-Rosalia — 13 21 run (pass failed)
TR — Cole Peterson 48 run (pass)
TR — Peterson 45 run (pass)
TR — Peterson 35 run (pass)
TR — Garrett Naught 42 interception return (pass failed)
TR — Kale Struble 28 interception return (pass)
Colton — Grant Wolf 12 pass from Chris Wolf (Connor White run)
TR — Riley McLain 48 pass reception (pass failed)
Colton — C. Wolf 62 kick return (pass failed)
TR — McLain 48 run (25 pass from 7)
TR — Struble 70 pass from Anthony Gehring (Naught pass from Gehring)
Colton — C. Wolf 50 run (run failed)
SWIMMING
Hounds post state time
The Pullman 200 freestyle relay team of Melrose Gilbert, Elsie Lupkes, Madi Weber and Mya Reed posted a state qualifying time of 1 minute, 47.04 seconds at a three-team meet at the Asotin County Aquatic Center.
Melrose Gilbert of Pullman and Natalie Graham of Clarkston went a swift 1-2 in the 500 free, both qualifying for District.
Cheney also participated.
200 medley relay — 1, Pullman (Armstrong, Leonard, Chen, Bryson) 2:14.61. 2, Clarkston 2:39.147. 3, Clarkston 2:40.51.
200 fre — 1, Elsie Lupkes, Pul, 2:16.16. 2, Emma Bryson, Pul, 2:35.80. 3, Maddie Wallace, Clk, 2:50.97.
200 IM — 1, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 2:28.71. 2, Rea Leonard, Pul, 2:46.36. 3, Liza Higgins, Clk, 3:24.23.
100 fly — 1, Jayden Chen, Pul, 1:15.50. 2, Sam Larson, Pul, 1:11.03. 3, Liza Higgins, Clk, 1:58.23.
100 free — 1, Jade Gere, Che, 58.04. 2, Maddie Wallace, Clk, 1:10..91. 3, Jayden Chen, Pul, 1:11.03.
500 free — 1, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 5:45.94. 2, Natalie Graham, Clk, 5:57.48.
200 free relay — 1, Pullman (Gilbert, Lupkes, Weber, Reed) 1:47.04. 2, Clarkston 2:05.10. 3, Clarkston 2:23.48.
100 back — 1, Izzy Williams, Che, 1:08.37. 2, Natalie Armstrong, Pul, 1:08.47. 3, Natalie Graham, Clk, 1:15.01.
100 breast — 1, Jade Gere, Che, 1:13.64. 2, Ria Leonard, Pul, 1:27.24. 3, Madi Weber, Pul, 1:29.15.
VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs roll by Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Genesee swept past Prairie 25-19, 25-8, 26-24 in a Whitepine League Division I match late Thursday.
Molly Hanson had 10 kills and five blocks, and Carly Allen finished with 28 assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 9-2).
“The girls played great and it was a solid league win,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.