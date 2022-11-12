YAKIMA — For the first time in the second half of the season, Colfax volleyball coach Megan Dorman noticed something about her team that she hadn’t seen in a while: It showed its youth.

That was one of the big differences as Colfax, the No. 4 seed, finished second Friday at the Washington Class 2B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

It was the first time the Bulldogs (18-3) advanced to the state title match since winning their 15th championship in 2017.

