COLFAX — John Lustig of Colfax amassed 44 points, including 10 of his team’s 15 post-regulation, as the Bulldogs opened their Northeast 2B League season by rallying to a double-overtime boys’ basketball victory on Tuesday against Tekoa-Rosalia. The Bulldogs won 72-68.
Colfax trailed through each of the first three quarters and was down by 10 at 43-33 going into the fourth. Coach Reece Jenkins said that his Bulldogs were down by 12 or 13 midway through that frame before they “finally made a couple plays to cut the gap.”
Lustig was fouled shooting a 3-pointer as his team trailed 57-54 with five seconds remaining in regulation, and converted all three free-throws to set up the first overtime. Colfax pulled ahead early in that period, only for Tekoa-Rosalia to draw back level at 63 and further extend the contest. Clutch free-throw shooting in the second overtime helped the Bulldogs put the contest to bed for good.
Hunter Claassen also scored in double digits for the Bulldogs at 13 points, while Anthony Gehring put up 22 on the night for Tekoa-Rosalia.
“I’m exhausted,” said Jenkins, whose team is now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league. “ ...We’re happy that we found a way to get the W, and we’re on to the next game and will hopefully be ready to go.”
TEKOA-ROSALIA (2-4)
Garrett Naught 5 9-14 19, Anthony Gehring 9 0-2 22, Riley McLain 6 2-3 18, Mitchell Billings 1 0-0 2, Keegan French 2 0-0 4, Kenneth Lenoir 1 0-0 2, Cole Peterson 0 0-0 0, Zach Saens 0 1-2 1, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-21 68.
COLFAX (4-1, 1-0)
Hunter Claassen 6 0-4 13, Cole Baerlocher 0 2-4 2, John Lustig 13 14-16 44, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Aune 0 0-2 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-2 2, Damian Demler 0 1-2 1, Blake Holman 2 0-2 4, Lane Gingerich 2 2-4 6. Totals 25 19-36 72.
TR 15 17 11 14 6 5—72
Colfax 8 18 7 24 6 9—72
3-point goals — Gehring 4, McLain 4, Lustig 4, Claassen.
JV — Colfax def. Tekoa-Rosalia
Logos 59, Deary 45
A dominant start gave Logos of Moscow the cushion it needed to withstand a second-half comeback from visiting Whitepine League Division II rival Deary.
Will Casebolt led the Knights (3-2, 2-1) with 24 total points, 12 of which came in the opening quarter. Teammates Jasper Whitling (13 points) and Roman Nuttbrock (12) provided most of Logos’ remaining points. Brayden Stapleton topped Deary scorers with 20 points.
Superior foul line shooting helped the Knights maintain a healthy lead — Logos converted nearly three-quarters of free throw attempts at 17-for-23, while Deary made fewer than half at 8-for-17.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 4 1-1 9, Brayden Stapleton 9 1-4 20, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, London Kirk 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 5-8 5, Karson Ireland 3 1-4 8, Dylan Wilcox 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-17 45.
LOGOS (3-2, 2-1)
Jasper Whitling 4 4-4 13, Will Casebolt 8 5-6 24, Roman Nuttbrock 2 8-13 12, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Theo Sense 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jonah Grieser 1 0-0 3, Ben Druffel 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 17-23 59.
Deary 6 8 11 20—45
Logos 16 18 6 19—59
3-point goals — Stapleton, Ireland, Wilcox, Casebolt 3, Whitling, Grieser.
JV — Deary def. Logos
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Potlatch 44, Deary 40
DEARY — Kennedy Thompson pulled through in the fourth quarter for the Loggers, registering 12 of her 14 points in the final frame to secure the win for Potlatch. Kyndal Cessnun also came up big, hauling down six rebounds with seven points.
“we just found a way to win,” said Loggers coach Brandon McIntosh, “During the transition period we are going through as a program, we have been focusing on ways to battle through adversity and our girls did exactly that tonight.”
POTLATCH (44)
Danaira Carpenter 4 1-2 12 , Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0 , Kyndal Cessnun 2 1-2 7 , Emma Chambers 0 2-4 2 , Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-0 0 , Kennedy Thompson 5 4-8 14, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-1 9, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-17 44 .
DEARY (40)
Graci Heath 6 2-2 15, Makala Beyer 0 0-1 0, Tona Anderson 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gregg 2 0-0 4 , Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4 , Emiley Proctor 4 1-2 1, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-5 40.
Potlatch 18 8 2 16—44
Deary 11 2 17 10—40
3-point goals — D. Carpentter 3, Cessnun 2, Reynolds 1, Heath 1, E. Proctor 2
JV — Potlatch def. Deary
Colfax 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 13
COLFAX — Kierstyn York led Colfax with 15 points and nine rebounds and Asher Cai and Sydney Berquist added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who rolled past Tekoa-Rosalia in a Northeast 2B League game.
Cai tacked on seven rebounds and two steals and Colfax held Tekoa-Rosalia to single-digits in every quarter while improving to 5-1 overall.
“It was a good team effort,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “Everybody contributed.”
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Hannah Theis 0 1-4 1, Paige Brown 0 1-4 1, Delani Lehn 1 0-1 2, Emily Kramer 1 0-0 2, Mehgan Billings 1 1-4 3, Trista Bogenreif 0 0-0 0, Tori McLain 1 1-2 3, Riley Terrell 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hendrickx 0 1-4 1. Totals 4 5-19 13.
COLFAX (5-1, 1-0)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 1-3 3, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 4 0-0 10, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 6 3-3 15, Sydney Berquist 4 1-2 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 2 0-0 5, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Harper Booth 2 0-0 5, McKenna Lomax 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 7-12 56.
Tekoa-Rosalia 7 3 2 1—13
Colfax 21 11 12 12—56
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown, Booth, Berquist.
JV — Colfax def. Garfield-Palouse
WRESTLING
Lewiston 59, Moscow 21
Lewiston pounded Moscow at Booth Hall in a nonleague match, getting a pin at 106 pounds by Tristan Bremer and a narrow decision at 113 pounds from Kolton Langager. Langager, a freshman, beat the Bears’ Zach Domras 13-11.
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Zander Johnson, 1:23. 106 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Kai Reynolds, 2:49. 113 — Kolton Langager, Lew, dec. Zach Domras 13-11. 120 — Owen Hemphill, Lew, by forfeit. 126 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, by forfeit. 132 — Landon Bennett, Lew, by forfeit. 138 — Noah Jones, Lew, maj. dec. Matthew Ayala 12-2. 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, dec. Austin Nine 7-2. 152 — Rockwell Jones, Lew, maj. dec. Cameron Vetter 18-7. 160 — Logan Hunt, Lew, by forfeit. 170 — Damon Shaw, Lew, by forfeit. 182 — Reuben Thill, Lew, by forfeit. 195 — Jacob Woody, Lew, by forfeit. 220 — Kyran Mutart, Mos, by forfeit. 285 — Bennett Marsh, Mos, by forfeit.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Hounds take the win
CHENEY — Pullman’s Noah Hopkins achieved a state-qualifying time in the 100 butterfly and his team topped Great Northern League rival Cheney 110-70 in a dual meet at Eastern Washington University.
Event winners for the Hounds are listed below.
100 Butterfly — Noah Hopkins, 56.36
200 Medley Relay — Pullman (Armstrong; Zhang, Alex; Hopkins, Hillard), 1:52.24
200 Freestyle — Noah Hopkins, 2:00.96
100 Freestyle — Spencer Armstrong, 54.43
500 Freestyle — Adam Carter, 5:50.71
200 Freestyle Relay — Pullman (Hopkins; Campbell, M.; Hillard; Deeds), 1:39.72
100 Backstroke — Ryan Clark, 1:10.64, 1st
100 Breastroke — Alex Zhang, 1:10.33