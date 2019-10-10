Colton star Jordyn Moehrle was named Girls Athlete of the Year on Wednesday during the annual Warrior Athletic Association high school sports awards banquet at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center in Lewiston.
Moehrle was a star for the Wildcats’ basketball, volleyball and softball teams.
The state-champion Troy volleyball team earned Team of the Year honors.
Award winners
Boys athlete of the year — Spencer Schumacher (Prairie).
Team of the year — Troy volleyball.
Coach of the year — Jim Holman (Asotin).
Rick Hill Meritorious Award — Larry Braun (Nezperce).
CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman wins GNL dual
Pullman’s Nicole Jones and Eliason Kabasenche won the respective girls’ and boys’ 3.1-mile races on Wednesday at Beachview Park to boost the Greyhounds to claim a Great Northern League sweep of Clarkston.
Pullman has yet to lose a league meet in 2019.
Jones edged teammate Kylie Franklin by about four seconds to log a time of 20:34.79. Kabasenche topped Clarkston’s Mick Brown by about five seconds with a time of 16:56.30.
“I am so proud of how the entire team ran today,” Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee said. “They executed the race perfectly and packed up together really well.”
It was senior day for four Clarkston boy runners, with all of them getting course PRs at Beachview Park. Those runners were Joseph Phillips, Sam Belanger, Trayton Vantrease and Kade Calkins. Twelve Bantams in all had course PRs.
Pullman will go for a an undefeated GNL season when it stages a meet with Cheney on Oct. 16.
BOYS 3.1 MILE
Team scores — 1, Pullman 19; 2, Clarkston 43
Top 10 individuals — 1, Eliason Kabasenche (Pul) 16:56.30; 2, Mick Brown (Clk) 17:01.40; 3, Kade Kunkel (Pul) 17:51.60; 4, Abdur Islam (Pul) 18:14.80; 5, Isaac Acosta (Pul) 18:15.10; 6, Kurtis Johnston (Pul) 18:16.60; 7, Lucian Pendry (Pul) 18:20.20; 8, Joseph Phillips (Clk) 18:23.30; 9, Craig Collar (Pul) 18:26.20; 10, Lian Barrett (Pul) 18:30.10
GIRLS 3.1 MILE
Team scores — 1, Pullman 15; 2, Clarkston, DNQ
Top 10 individuals — 1, Nicole Jones (Pul) 20:34.79; 2, Kylie Franklin (Pul) 20:38.26; 3, Kelli Heim (Pul) 20:49.48; 4, Madeline Jones (Pul) 20:52.50; 5, Elly Kunkel (Pul) 22:15.41; 6, Abigail Wacker (Pul) 22:18.99; 7, Asha Campbell (Pul) 22:26.02; 8, Mia Bunce (Clk) 23:27.60; 9, Audrey Cousins (Pul) 23:52.98; 10, Ashley Taylor (Pul) 25:06.89