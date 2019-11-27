DEARY — The Deary girls’ basketball team opened Whitepine League Division II play Tuesday with a comeback win against St. John Bosco, which the Mustangs outscored 17-10 in the fourth quarter to beat 39-36.
“They’re very scrappy,” Deary assistant Courtney Warner said, “and I think I can speak for both teams and say that we can both scrap pretty hard out there.”
Deary got 14 points from Matteya Proctor, who scored 12 of those in the second half, when she didn’t miss. All but two of Proctor’s second-half points came from the field.
The Mustangs also got 12 points from Emiley Proctor, who scored her team’s final three points at the free throw line to nose the hosts ahead late. Those followed a deep two by SJB’s Lexi Currier to tie the game at 36.
Tona Anderson led Deary with five steals, one of them to start the fourth quarter. Anderson converted that takeaway into a layin to cut her team’s deficit to two. Deary had trailed by six after the first quarter.
Deary improved to 2-2 overall and got eight points from Graci Heath. Warner said the Mustangs also received “solid” defense from freshman Triniti Wood.
ST JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Shmelik 2 0-0 4, Dani Sonnen 2 1-2 5, Lexi Currier 4 0-0 9, Jade Prigge 5 0-0 10, Jessie Sonnen 2 0-0 4, Makayla Rose 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 2-4 36.
DEARY (2-2)
Graci Heath 3 0-1 8, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 2 1-2 5, Matteya Proctor 6 2-2 14, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 3 6-9 12, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 39.
St. John-Bosco.10 5 11 10—36
Deary................4 8 10 17—39
3-point goals — Currier, Rose, Heath 2.
Lapwai 69, Genesee 20
LAPWAI — Lapwai raced out to a 20-point, first-quarter lead and avenged its Idaho Class 1A Division I semifinal loss last winter. KC Lussoro led the Wildcats with 17 points while Sayquis Greene added 13 as Lapwai improved to 2-0 in the Whitepine League and overall.
Lussoro also had seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who received support from Lauren Gould (eight rebounds, seven points) and Omari Mitchell (seven points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists).
“They were really focused,” interim coach Ada Marks said. “Their team chemistry is coming along. “There’s a few little things we still need to work on, but overall, I feel we played really well tonight.”
GENESEE
Molly Hanson 1 0-1 2, Emerson Parkins 0 1-2 1, Mikacia Bartosz 0 1-1 1, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 0 5-10 5, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 0 3-5 3, Claira Osborne 3 2-9 8, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 12-28 20.
LAPWAI (2-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 6, KC Lussoro 7 2-2 17, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 3 1-3 7, Glory Sobotta 1 4-4 6, Sayquis Greene 5 2-2 13, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 2 2-3 7, Raylin Shippentower 2 0-0 6, SimSin Heavyrunner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0, Alexis Herrara 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-14 69.
Genesee...........4 7 4 5—20
Lapwai.............24 24 12 9—69
3-point goals — L. Gould, Lussoro, Shippentower 2, Greene, J. Gould.
JV — Lapwai 89, Genesee 20.