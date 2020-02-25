Dawson Durham poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 boards while hitting 6 of 7 free throws Monday night to help No. 6 seed Genesee High avoid elimination from the Idaho 1A D-I District I-II boys’ basketball tournament with a 67-49 win against Troy at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Cy Wareham hit all eight of his free throws and turned in 15 points, while Carson Schwartz went for 16 and hit three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs used a third-quarter spurt to extend the lead going into the final period and only six turnovers.
Zachary Stoner produced 25 points for the fifth-seeded Trojans.
“We took care of the ball tonight and hit our shots,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “I feel like we are starting to play better at a great time and we came right out of the gates and stayed with them.”
The Bulldogs advance to a third-place contest against Kamiah tonight at 6 at the Activity Center. The winner will be awarded a play-in berth Saturday against Wallace.
GENESEE (10-14, 3-10)
Owen Crowley 1 0-3 2, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 3 8-8 15, Dawson Durham 9 6-7 26, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 6 1-1 16, Sam Spence 2 1-3 6. Totals 22 16-22 67.
TROY (12-12, 5-8)
Grayson Foster 3 0-2 7, Zachary Stoner 11 1-4 25, Tyler Heath 4 0-0 10, Kaiden Codr 0 2-2 2, Reece Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 2 0-1 5, Brenden Noble 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-11 49.
Genesee 13 14 18 21—67
Troy 11 9 14 15—49
3-point goals — Stoner 2, Heath 2, Sandquist, Foster, Schwartz 3, Spence, Wareham, Durham 2.
Bears play at home
Despite some incorrect information being circulated online, the Moscow boys play at home in the first game of a best-of-three series against Lakeland for the Idaho 4A District I-II title.
The game will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Moscow Middle School.
HONORS
Brown gets top billing
Mya Brown of Kendrick was named Player of the Year and first-team all-league, and Kendrick coach Ron Ireland was named Coach of the Year as the D-II Whitepine League girls’ basketball all-league awards were handed out.
FIRST TEAM — Caitlyn Cronce, Nezperce; Kirstin Wambeke, Logos; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Lauren Morgan, Kendrick.
SECOND TEAM — Jade Prigge, St. John Bosco; Jaiden Anderson, Kendrick; Chasta Jared, Timberline; Kadyn Horton, Nezperce; Emily Proctor, Deary.
HONORABLE MENTION — Gracie Heath, Deary; Lexi Currier, St. John Bosco.
Player of the Year — Mya Brown, Kendrick.
Coach of the Year — Ron Ireland, Kendrick.
Sundheim is MVP
Avery Sundheim from East Valley took home MVP honors while Jason Connor of Cheney was awarded Coach of the Year as the Great Northern League released its choices for all-league honors.
Gabriel Smith of Pullman made the first team, as did Tanner Lange and Carson Ash of Clarkston.
FIRST TEAM — Judah Clark, West Valley, 106; Wiliam Seeberger, Cheney, 113; Kyler Warren, West Valley, 120; Gabriel Smith, Pullman, 126; Tanner Lange, Clarkston, 132; Avery Sundheim, East Valley, 138; Jacob Kessinger, East Valley, 145; Jackson Showalter, Cheney, 152; Blake Seubert, Cheney, 160; Anthony Aguilera, Cheney, 195; Carson Ash, Clarkston, 220; Everado Vargas, East Valley, 285.
MVP — Avery Sundheim, East Valley, 138.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Jason Connor, Cheney.