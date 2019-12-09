KOOSKIA — The Troy girls’ basketball team rallied after being down most of the game, forced overtime, then the Trojans’ pressure defense revitalized their offense en route to a 49-46 Whitepine League Division I win Saturday against Clearwater Valley.
Trojans coach Aaron Dail said his team drew inspiration from watching the Troy boys rebound from a double-digit deficit earlier and upend the Rams in overtime.
“They feed off each other,” he said.
Troy (2-3, 2-1) stole the momentum by way of defensive performances from Isabelle Raasch and Morgan Blazzard, who combined for 11 steals. Raasch scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Blazzard had seven boards and eight points.
The Trojans were led offensively by Abby Weller’s 17 points on a night where “the shots just weren’t falling,” Dail said.
“We didn’t fold,” he said. “We were down six to eight points throughout the game. It would’ve been easy to say it wasn’t our night. They just fought and stuck with it. We hit another switch in that fourth quarter, got some shots to fall and some things to go our way.”
CV (1-5, 0-2), which attempted to rally but was held off down the stretch, got 16 points from Kaitlyn Mangun and 10 from Kadance Schilling.
TROY (2-3, 2-1)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 2-4 6, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Raasch 4 3-4 11, Morgan Blazzard 3 2-11 8, Abby Weller 7 1-4 17, Katie Gray 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 10-26 49.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-5, 0-2)
Ashton Mangun 3 0-0 7, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 6 4-6 16, Shada Edwards 2 0-0 5, Martha Smith 1 0-1 2, Kadance Schilling 4 2-2 10, Alicia Reuben 2 2-3 6, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-12 46.
Troy 3 9 9 16 12—49
CV 7 11 10 9 9—46
3-point goals — Weller 2, Foster, A. Mangun, Edwards.
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 44
KAMIAH — Potlatch freshman Jordan Reynolds collected eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals as the Loggers opened their Whitepine League Division I season with a win against Kamiah.
Alyssa Hamburg tallied 11 points and six steals, Kennedy Thompson added nine rebounds and Emma Chambers seven boards. Taylor Carpenter had nine points and four steals.
“Our kids work extremely hard,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said. “I saw my team grow by leaps and bounds.”
POTLATCH
Taylor Carpenter 4 0-7 9, Kyndal Cessnun 1 0-0 3, Emma Chambers 3 1-4 7, Alyssa Hamburg 4 3-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 3 2-2 8, Adriana Arciga 2 0-1 5, Charlee Beckner 0 2-2 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 2-5 8, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Katie Nygaard 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-25 53.
KAMIAH (2-3, 1-0)
Marlee Engledow 0 0-2 0, Logan Landmark 0 4-4 4, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Oatman 2 0-0 4, Haleigh Wyatt 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 3 4-6 10, Destiny Knight 4 4-14 12, Irene Popp 1 2-3 4, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 2 0-0 4, Claire McNall 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 14-30 41.
Potlatch 17 17 8 11—53
Kamiah 10 12 13 10—41
3-point goals — Cessnun, Arciga, Carpenter, McNall.
JV — Kamiah 23, Potlatch 12 (two quarters).
Coeur d’Alene 51, Moscow 32
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow logged 19 steals and was within striking distance against Idaho Class 5A Coeur d’Alene at the half, but the Vikings eventually “got us out of rhythm,” Bears coach Karlee Wilson said, to claim a nonleague win.
Moscow (0-4) was led by Peyton Claus, who had 11 points and seven steals, and Peyton Watson, who collected 13 rebounds and another seven steals.
Moscow went 24-of-38 from the free-throw line. Wilson said Coeur d’Alene set an edge with its pace.
“They played a lot faster,” she said. “We have to be able to control our tempo and run our stuff. We need to be able to finish around the rim.”
The Vikings got a game-high 13 points out of Skylar Burke.
MOSCOW (0-4)
Megan Watson 0 6-7 6, Angela Lassen 1 3-4 5, Ellie Gray 1 1-3 3, Megan Heyns 0 2-4 2, Peyton Claus 2 7-10 11, Peyton Watson 1 5-10 7, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 24-38 32.
COEUR D’ALENE (6-0)
Nakisha Matheson 0 3-5 3, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 1 2-2 4, Emma Whiteman 4 3-4 11, Madi Symons 2 5-6 9, Alexis Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Tori Younker 0 0-0 0, Jaden Chavez 1 0-0 3, H Froehlich 0 0-0 0, L. Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Karlina Zanetti 3 2-4 8, Skylar Burke 6 1-1 13. Totals 16 16-22 51.
Moscow 5 9 7 11—32
Coeur d’Alene 13 8 15 15—51
3-point goals — J. Chavez.
JV — Moscow def. Coeur d’Alene, 34-33.
Colfax 54, Lakeside 40
COLFAX — Kierstyn York and Hannah Baerlocher each scored 10 points to power Colfax past nonleague opponent Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
Baerlocher shot 2-for-3 from the field and four additional Bulldogs flirted with double-digit scoring. Those were Asher Cai (nine points), Skylre Sakamoto-Howell (nine), Shyah Antoine (eight) and Sydney Berquist (eight).
Cai added six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS
Katye Ustimenko 2 8-8 16, Julia Boykin 0 3-10 3, Lauren Hardman 4 4-6 14, Sophia Stadler 0 0-0 0, Jordan Leu 0 0-0 0, Gracie Stockert 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Newman 0 1-4 1, Nima Chittum 0 1-2 1, Jayne Mahowald 0 0-1 0, Mariah Nortz 0 5-6 5, Lily Allred 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 22-37 40.
COLFAX (2-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 0-0 9, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 0-0 4, Shyah Antoine 3 2-4 8, Asher Cai 4 0-1 9, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 5 0-1 10, Sydney Berquist 3 2-2 8, Hannah Baerlocher 2 5-6 10, Justice Brown 1 1-3 3, Abree Aune 0 3-4 3. Totals 23 13-21 64.
Lakeside 6 15 10 9—40
Colfax 18 14 16 16—54
3-point goals — Ustimenko 2, Hardman 2, Sakamoto-Howell 3, Cai, Baerlocher.
JV — Lakeside def. Colfax
Oakesdale 50, Genesee 29
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Genesee held a narrow lead through the first quarter, but Oakesdale gradually took over to run away with a nonleague victory.
“I think they’re just a more fundamental team than we are ultimately right now, and I think that caught up to us as the game wore on,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We had some mental mistakes, and they capitalized on those.”
Claira Osborne led Genesee (2-4) with eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Julie Baljo of Oakesdale was the game’s top scorer with 10 points.
GENESEE (2-4)
Lucie Ranisate 1 2-2 4, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Mikacia Bartosz 1 1-2 3, Regan Zenner 0 3-4 3, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 3-4 5, Isabelle Monk 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Stout 0 1-2 1, Claira Osborne 4 0-0 8, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 11-16 29.
OAKESDALE
Jessie Reed 3 3-4 9, Lizzy Perry 3 1-1 8, Bree Rawls 3 2-2 9, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 3 1-2 10, Kyla Hansen 2 0-0 6, Lauryn Rawls 1 0-0 2, Louellen Reed 3 0-1 6, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 50.
Genesee 8 7 8 6—29
Oakesdale 7 11 15 17—50
3-point goals — Baljo, Hansen, Perry, B. Rawls.
Logos 40, Timberline 24
Lucia Wilson grabbed 13 rebounds and Logos broke open a close game with an 18-point fourth quarter to defeat Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game.
The Knights dominated the boards, with Kirstin Wambeke and Lydia Urquidez nabbing 10 rebounds and Julia Urquidez adding 10.
Wambeke and Sydney Miller scored 11 points each for Logos, which played more crisply in the second half than in the first, coach Patrick Lopez said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 4 2-2 10, Krystal Dahl 3 3-6 9, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 1 1-5 3, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-13 24.
LOGOS (3-2, 2-1)
Sydney Miller 3 5-10 11, Lucia Wilson 3 0-2 6, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 3-5 11, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 5 0-0 10, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 8-17 40.
Timberline 4 10 5 5—24
Logos 5 6 11 18—40
3-point goals — none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Troy 64, Clearwater Valley 58 (OT)
KOOSKIA — Troy outscored Clearwater Valley 19-9 in the fourth quarter as the Trojans forced overtime on their way to winning a Whitepine League Division I game.
The Trojans (2-0, 2-0) were led by Zachary Stoner (20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals), Grayson Foster (19 points), Rhett Sandquist (nine points) and Kaiden Codr (nine points). Sandquist had six of his team’s 14 points in overtime, four on putbacks.
Foster and Reece Sanderson took “big” charges, coach Kelly Carlstrom said. The Trojans also got two steals from Sanderson and 10 rebounds from Tyler Heath.
“In the second half, we played a bit better defensively, got into a rhythm offensively and were able to come back and force overtime,” Carlstrom said. “A big shout-out to my assistant coaches. They did a really good job tonight helping us make adjustments.”
TROY (2-0, 2-0)
Grayson Foster 7 0-2 19, Zachary Stoner 7 6-9 20, Tyler Heath 2 3-4 7, Kaiden Codr 3 1-2 9, Brody Patrick 0 0-2 0, Reece Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 3 3-4 9. Totals 22 13-21 64.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-1, 0-1)
Tate Pfefferkorn 5 4-6 14, Tyler Pressley 3 0-0 6, Connor Jackson 4 11-17 15, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 5 1-2 13, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 2 0-0 4, Laton Schlieper 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-25 58.
Troy 5 8 18 19 14—64
Clearwater Valley 16 14 10 9 9—58
3-point goals — Codr 2, Foster 5, Francis 2.
JV — Troy def. CV, 26-21.
Timberline 47, Logos 45
Logos missed a last-second jumper and Timberline held off the Knights in a Whitepine League Division II game to improve to 2-0 on the year and in league.
“It was a pretty intense finish,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “Our big focus was not fouling. They missed the shot and we didn’t foul and held on to win.”
Cameron Summerfield led Timberline with 13 points and Rylan Larson added 11.
“We faced two of the toughest teams in our (league in our) opening games and we’re feeling good about squeaking those out,” Hunter said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (2-0, 2-0)
Rylan Larson 4 3-8 11, Carson Sellers 1 2-2 4, Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Chase Hunter 0 0-0 0, Devon Wentland 2 1-2 5, Cameron Summerfield 4 5-7 13, Jaron Christopherson 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 12-21 47.
LOGOS
Jasper Whitling 2 1-2 5, Will Casebolt 8 2-2 19, Roman Nuttbrock 5 4-4 16, Isaac Blum 2 0-1 5, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-9 45.
Timberline 5 10 14 18—47
Logos 12 7 12 14—45
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 2, Casebolt, Blum, Brown.
Orofino 58, Colton 38
COLTON — Three players scored in double digits for Orofino as the Maniacs claimed a nonleague win against Colton.
Orofino coach Justin Haag specifically challenged his players to limit turnovers, and they committed only eight.
“Our goal was under 10, so we got it there,” Haag said.
Joe Sparano had a team-high 16 points for Orofino (2-0), while freshman Joel Scott scored 12 in his second varsity game and Jarom Scott tallied 10.
Kian Ankerson of Colton (1-1) led all scorers with 17 points.
OROFINO (2-0)
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 2 0-0 5, Joe Sparano 7 2-5 16, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 5 0-0 10, Thomas Duncan 1 1-2 4, Joel Scott 4 4-7 12, Reid Thomas 2 3-4 7, Nick Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-17 58.
COLTON (1-1)
Kian Ankerson 6 5-7 17, Chris Wolf 3 0-0 7, Jackson Meyer 3 2-3 10, Raphael Arnold 1 1-2 3, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 10-14 38.
Orofino 16 14 11 17—58
Colton 11 5 13 9—38
3-point goals — Barajas, Duncan, Meyer 2, Wolf.
JV — Orofino 24, Colton 6
Potlatch 62, Kamiah 25
KAMIAH — Potlatch blitzed to a 21-3 lead in the opening quarter and held Kamiah scoreless in the fourth en route to victory in both teams’ Whitepine League Division I season debut.
“I’m really pleased with the way the kids played defense in that first half — and then we had a good half offensively, too,” said Potlatch coach Ryan Ball, whose team shot 22-for-43.
Connor Akins of Potlatch (2-0, 1-0) was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points, while Brayden Hadaller and Tyler Wilcoxson recorded 12 apiece.
For Kamiah (0-2, 0-2), Kavan Mercer reached double digits at 10 points.
POTLATCH (2-0, 1-0)
Brayden Hadaller 5 2-6 12, Connor Akins 9 3-6 21, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 3-4 12, Ty Svancara 3 2-2 8, Justin Nicholson 0 2-4 2, Jerrod Nicholson 1 2-2 5, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 2-2 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-26 62.
KAMIAH (0-2, 0-2)
Titus Oatman 0 0-0 0, Kade Mercer 0 2-5 2, Sam Brisbois 0 0-0 0, Trent Taylor 2 0-0 4, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 5-9 10, Jace Sams 2 2-2 7, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 9-16 25.
Potlatch 21 17 14 10—62
Kamiah 3 8 14 0—25
3-point goals — Jerrod Nicholson, Wilcoxson, Mercer, Sams.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.
Colfax 73, Lakeside 64
COLFAX — John Lustig hit five 3s and shot 9-for-9 from the free-throw line as he totaled 30 points to lead Colfax to a nonleague victory against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
“He’s come out and had a good start to the season for us,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said of Lustig, who had scored 29 in the Bulldogs’ season debut against Pomeroy the day before.
The game was tied at 26 going into halftime, but Colfax exploded with seven 3s in the third quarter and withstood a fourth-quarter Lakeside rally thanks to clutch free-throw shooting.
Lane Gingerich made five 3s and added 17 points for Colfax (2-0).
LAKESIDE (2-1)
Homen 2 1-1 6, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Williams 9 9-11 34, Geisa 1 1-2 3, Say 0 0-0 0, Field 0 0-0 0, Mahowald 0 0-0 0, Paulin 2 0-0 4, Sossaman 4 0-0 11, Strong 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 11-14 64.
COLFAX (2-0)
Hunter Claassen 3 2-2 10, Cole Baerlocher 1 5-7 8, John Lustig 8 9-9 30, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Lane Gingerich 5 2-2 17. Totals 21 18-20 73.
Lakeside 13 13 15 23—64
Colfax 16 10 27 20—73
3-point goals — Williams 4, Sossaman 3, Homen, Lustig 5, Gingerich 5, Claassen 2, Baerlocher, .
JV — Lakeside def. Colfax.
Oakesdale 58, Genesee 42
OAKESDALE — Despite Dawson Durham’s 13 points and nine rebounds, Genesee dropped a nonleague contest to Oakesdale.
The Nighthawks raced out to a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter and hit 10 3s.
“We had a hand in their face on most of them,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “They were still able to hit them.”
GENESEE (1-2)
Owen Crowley 3 2-2 8, Lucas English 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 3 6-7 13, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 3 3-8 9, Carson Schwartz 3 0-1 8. Totals 14 11-18 42.
OAKESDALE
Kit Hockett 6 2-4 16, Tyler Bobber 2 0-0 6, Jackson Perry 1 0-0 2, Ryan Henning 5 0-0 13, Matt Hockett 3 6-6 13, Simon Anderson 3 0-2 8. Totals 20 8-12 58.
Genesee 3 14 12 13—42
Oakesdale 18 20 13 7—58
3-point goals — K. Hockett 2,Bobber 2, Henning 3, M. Hockett, Anderson 2, Schwartz 2, Durham.
JV — Genesee def. Oakesdale.
WRESTLING
Victory for Vetter
BOISE — Moscow’s Cameron Vetter went 5-0 at 152 pounds in the Buck’s Bags wrestling tournament at Capital High School, where Moscow and Lewiston competed as teams.
Lewiston had a cumulative 5-2 record at the event, which was formatted as a series of team duals. The Bengals wrapped up their weekend falling 40-30 to Emmett before defeating Madison 33-29.
The Bears went 0-6 as a team. On the final day, Moscow fell 46-31 to Twin Falls, 31-28 to Boise and 63-21 to Timberline.
“We took down a really young team,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “A lot of freshmen and sophomores, and we’re pretty excited about what we saw of our young ones, our young kids. They got better every time they went out.”
Individual win-loss records for area wrestlers:
Moscow — Skyla Zimmerman 1-2; Kai Reynolds 0-3; Zach Domras 2-4; Jack Bales 2-4; Andrew Stone 2-4; Eli Lyon 3-3; Diego Deaton 2-4; Cameron Vetter 5-0; Logan Kearney 1-2; Bennett Marsh 1-3.
Zimmerman wins title
NAMPA, Idaho — Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow claimed the 101-pound title in the Ardis E Nash Memorial girls’ wrestling tournament.
In the championship match, Zimmerman pinned Samantha Del Fierro of Timberline-Boise in 2:29.
She also had won by fall in the semifinal round.
Four rule for Potlatch
POTLATCH — Kelton Saad, Kenon Brown, Izack McNeal and Eli Prather claimed titles to lead Potlatch to fourth place in its Dick Griswold Memorial Invitational.
Christian Fabbi and Keyan Boller won championships for Clearwater Valley, which placed sixth.
Nabbing girls’ titles were Taylor McPherson of Potlatch and Fallon Wilkins of CV.
Boys’ team scores
Kellogg 168, McCall-Donnelly 149½, Post Falls 135, Potlatch 123, St. Maries 112, Clearwater Valley 102½, Orofino 81, Moscow 32, Lewiston 31, Colfax 28, Enterprise 26, Pomeroy 24.
Championship matches
98 — Keyan Boller, CV, p. Zack Campbell, PF, 1:50.
106 — Connor McCarroll, PF, dec. Raymond Heely, Kel, 11-9.
113 — Dakota Eixenberger, Kel, maj. dec. Anthony Fabbi, CV, 9-1.
120 — Bradley Mason, PF, p. Kobe Burris, SM, 0:54.
126 — Ethan Guy, Kel, dec. Travis Lohr, Kel, 4-0.
132 — Christian Fabbi, CV, maj. dec. Arlen Main, MD, 9-0.
138 — Judson Hall, Kel, dec. Trace Evans, Ent, 12-7.
145 — Eli Prather, Pot, p. Andy Wallace, PF, 0:19.
152 — Gideon Lowen, MD, dec. Gabe Prather, Pot, 14-8.
160 — Izack McNeal, Pot, maj. dec. Trysten Lockridge, SM, 12-0.
170 — Austin Stepro, Kel, p. Thomas Vlaanderen, MD, 3:11.
182 — Kenon Brown, Pot, p. Beau Carr, MD, 2:55.
195 — Tuff Bentz, MD, def. Caden Noha, Colf, 6-3.
220 — Delbert Lambson, SM, p. Jake Carr, MD, 0:31.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. David Straw, MD, 2:51.
Girls’ 104 — Fallon Wilkins, CV, p. Raji Singh, PF, 3:07.
Girls’ 116 — Brelane Huber, PF, p. Heather Wallace, San, 1:46.
Girls’ 125 — Taylor McPherson, Pot, p. Paige Stewart, SM, 0:50.