POMEROY — Ethan Hawkins compiled 19 points and seven rebounds as Garfield-Palouse dropped Pomeroy 55-38 on Friday night and set up a showdown for the Southeast 1B League boys’ basketball title.
The Vikings (13-15, 19-1) play host to Oakesdale tonight at Palouse in a game that will decide the league champion.
Both teams have one conference loss.
Blake Jones logged 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Gar-Pal, and Trent Gwinn had 18 points for the Pirates.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-5, 10-1)
Dawson Dugger 2 2-4 6, Austin Jones 3 0-0 7, Blake Jones 5 4-4 15, Jacob Anderson 2 2-4 6, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 2, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 7 4-6 19. Totals 20 12-18 55.
POMEROY
Trent Gwinn 8 0-5 18, Evan Bartels 1 0-2 2, Danner Maves 2 0-0 5, Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevan Kimble 0 2-3 2, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 4 1-2 9. Totals 17 3-10 38.
Garfield-Palouse 14 12 15 8—55
Pomeroy4 15 13 8—38
3-point goals — A. Jones, B. Jones, Hawkins, Gwinn 2, Maves.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Pomeroy.
Pullman Christian 54, The Oaks 52
SPOKANE — Third-seeded Pullman Christian used tough defense to protect a late lead and Shane Shaffer potted an insurance free throw as the Eagles edged No. 2 The Oaks in the semifinals of the Mountain Christian League tournament at The Oaks.
Shaffer collected 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Eagles (14-3), who face top-seeded North Idaho Christian in the championship game at 7 tonight at the same venue.
Noah Nimmer snagged 12 rebounds for the Eagles, and Tristan Yocum added nine.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (14-3)
Erik Brown 6 2-3 16, Noah Nimmer 0 1-2 1, Garrett McClure 1 0-1 3, Keaton Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Triston Yocum 3 0-0 6, Shane Shaffer 9 6-10 26, Kyle Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-16 54.
THE OAKS
Spencer Christensen 5 4-6 19, Gabe Modderman 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Guillen 5 2-4 12, David Love 3 0-0 6, Noah Palpant 4 0-0 10, Cooper Christensen 1 0-0 3, David Kim 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-10 52.
Pullman Chr. 10 16 13 15—54
Oaks 10 10 10 22—52
3-point goals — Brown 2, McClure, Shaffer 2, S. Christensen 5, Nimmer 2, Palpant 2, C. Christensen.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pomeroy 47, Gar-Pal 29
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon rang up 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as Pomeroy downed Garfield-Palouse in a Southeast 1B League game.
Sydney Watko added 11 points, five assists and four steals for the Pirates.
“We had a really strong team showing,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We worked the ball inside and out and got ahead of their defense, so it really opened up some great shots for us.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 6, Paige Collier 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Collier 1 0-0 2, Maci Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 7 1-3 15, Miranda Richards 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 2-5 29.
POMEROY
Alyssa Wolf 1 0-0 3, Heidi Heytvelt 2 0-0 6, Sydney Watko 5 1-2 11, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 9 0-3 18, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 2 2-2 6, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 3, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-7 47.
Garfield-Palouse 3 14 8 4—29
Pomeroy 9 18 15 5—47
3-point goals — Heytvelt 2, Wolf, M. Watko.
WV 68, Pullman 39
PULLMAN — Hailey Marlow splashed home four 3-pointers in the first period for West Valley on her way to 18 points as the Eagles rolled over Pullman in a Great Northern League square-off.
Meghan McSweetney paced the Greyhoounds with 15 points.
PULLMAN (3-17, 0-12)
Hailey Chittenden 4 0-0 8, Hallie McDougle 0 0-0 0, Peyton Teevens 0 1-2 1, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Kallaher 2 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 6 2-3 15, Hailey Talbot 2 0-0 4, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 1 4-6 7, Megan Limburg 1 0-0 2, Sehra Singh 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 39.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (17-3, 10-2)
Hailey Marlow 7 0-0 18, Nevaeh Sherwood 2 0-0 4, Jillian Taylor 4 1-2 12, Alyssa Amann 3 0-0 8, Madison Moloney 2 2-4 6, Lea McGlothlen 0 1-2 1, Aliyah Henry 3 0-0 8, Sydney Finke 1 1-2 3, Madi Carr 3 0-0 6, Kilee Imanda 0 0-0 0, Emma Price 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 7-12 68.
Pullman 13 7 9 10––39
West Valley 19 12 17 20––68
3-point goals — McSweeney, Pitzer, Marlow 4, Taylor 3, Amann 2, Henry 2.
Pul. Chr. 44, CdA Chr. 29
SPOKANE — Faith Berg registered 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to guide Pullman Christian to a semifinal win against Coeur d’Alene Christian in the Mountain Christian League tournament at The Oaks.
The second-seeded Eagles (12-3) face top seed North Idaho Christian in the title game at 5 p.m. today.
Annie Goetze nabbed 14 rebounds for the Eagles, who sped to a 17-3 lead and used adhesive defense to overcome 1-for-10 foul shooting.
COEUR D’ALENE CHRISTIAN
Williams 5 0-0 12, Taylor 2 0-0 5, James 0 0-0 0, Sisco 2 0-0 4, Gilmore 0 1-2 1, Cashen 2 2-2 7. Totals 11 2-4 29.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (12-3)
Faith Berg 8 1-3 21, Grace Berg 3 0-4 7, Annie Goetze 1 0-0 2, Samantha Shaffer 3 0-2 6, Claire Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lily Bren 1 0-1 2, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Kate Cummings. 0 0-0 0 Totals 17 1-10 40.
Cd’A Chr. 3 4 12 10—29
Pullman Chr. 13 7 9 11—40
3-point goals — Williams 2, Taylor, Cashen, F. Berg 4, G. Berg.
WRESTLING
Seven claim match wins
SPOKANE VALLEY — Five wrestlers from Clarkston and two from Pullman scored a victory apiece and advanced to the 2A semifinals of a Washington large-school district wrestling meet at Central Valley. Five other area representatives tallied double byes.
Clarkston’s Bradon Jared (285 pounds), Joey Calene (195), William Sliger (170), Nathan Benton (145) and Mick Brown (126) advanced with on-the-mat wins, as did Pullman’s Azo Elsahati (285) and Zachary Dahmen (138).
Advancing with double byes were Clarkston’s Tanner Lange (132), Ryan Page (182) and Carson Ash (220), along with Pullman’s Gabriel Smith (126) and Mitchael LaVielle (160).
The meet concludes today.