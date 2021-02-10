KOOSKIA — After a close start, visiting Genesee pulled away in the second half for a 60-45 Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Dawson Durham and Cy Wareham totaled 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs (13-5, 9-4), who have now won seven straight and are guaranteed at least third place in the season-ending league standings. Teammate Cooper Owen also reached double digits with 10 points.
“They both kind of stepped it up about the same time,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said of Durham and Wareham. “Shot a lot better in the second half.”
For the Rams (6-13, 4-9), Joshua Francis added a team-high 11 points.
GENESEE (13-5, 9-4)
Owen Crowley 1 5-5 7, Dawson Durham 7 2-4 16, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 7 2-6 16, Sam Spence 1 0-0 2, Cooper Owen 3 3-4 10, Cameron Meyer 2 0-2 5, Jackson Zenner 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 14-23 60.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-13, 4-19)
Connor Jackson 6 0-0 13, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 4 0-1 11, Jake Kolb 2 2-2 7, Laton Schlieper 1 0-2 2, Austin Curtis 2 1-2 5, Landon Schlieper 1 3-6 5, Nakiyah Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-13 45.
Genesee 16 7 20 17—60
CV 14 9 13 9—45
3-point goals — Owen, Meyer, Francis 3, Zenner, Kolb.
Lapwai 79, Logos 56
Roman Nuttbrock had three 3-point goals and went 7-for-8 from the foul line as he totaled a game-high 26 points for Logos of Moscow, but the Knights fell to visiting Whitepine League Division I heavyweight Lapwai.
Will Casebolt had four 3s and scored 14 points of his own for the Knights (9-6, 6-6)
Kross Taylor had five 3-point goals and put up 19 total points for the Wildcats (13-4, 11-1), while Titus Yearout added 18 points, Kase Wynott 14, and Jenz Kash Kash 13.
Logos hung close in the second and fourth quarters, while Lapwai dominated the first and third by suppressing the Knights’ offense.
“We knew that they were going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers, so our main thing was to contest every shot,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We knew they were good shooters, so they were going to make some, but if we limit them to one shot at a time and if every shot was contested, we had a good shot at winning the game.”
On offense, Eastman said his team “moved the ball really well” and was “making the extra pass” to achieve its well-balanced scoring output.
LAPWAI (13-4, 11-1)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 0-0 8, Titus Yearout 7 3-3 18, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 19, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 0 2-2 2, Jenz Kash Kash 5 0-0 13, Alexander Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 7 0-0 14, Ahllus Yearout 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 5-5 79.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (9-6, 6-6)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 1 0-0 3, Roman Nuttbrock 8 7-8 26, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Will Casebolt 5 0-2 14, Jasper Whitling 1 1-2 4, Ben Druffel 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 10-14 56.
Lapwai 25 22 15 17—79
Logos 8 22 7 19—56
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout, Taylor 5, Kash Kash 2, Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 3, Whitling, Crapuchettes, Elmore.
JV — Lapwai 64, Logos 32
Deary 50, Potlatch 45
DEARY — A second-half surge from visiting Potlatch was not enough to upend nonleague rival Deary, which held on for the victory.
The Mustangs (14-1) benefited from 16 points scored by Brayden Stapleton and 14 for London Kirk, while the Loggers (0-14) got 16 points of their own from Tyler Howard.
“The key to the game was just finding a way to get the guys amped up on the defensive end,” Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said.
“We can never control when our buckets fall, but we can always control our effort on defense,” said co-coach Mike Morey.
POTLATCH (0-14)
Dominic Brown 1 1-2 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Patrick McManus 2 4-4 8, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 3, Tyler Howard 5 4-5 16, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4, Sam Barnes 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 10-13 45.
DEARY (14-1)
London Kirk 4 5-8 14, Brayden Stapleton 5 5-6 16, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 4, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 4 0-1 9, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 3-5 5. Totals 17 13-20 50.
Potlatch 7 9 16 13—45
Deary 13 10 16 11—50
3-point goals — Howard 2, Clark, Vowels, Brown, Kirk, Stapleton, Ireland.
GIRLS
Deary 38, Nezperce 34
DEARY — Araya Wood tallied 22 points as Deary raced out to an early lead and had to hold on to beat Nezperce in a Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game.
“We were tough as a team,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They came together and really grinded it out at the end.”
Kenadie Kirk added eight points for the Mustangs (10-9), who now advance to play at Kendrick in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kadyn Horton tallied 12 points for the Nighthawks (8-8).
“Nezperce played a really good game,” Keen said. “They’re a good, quality team.”
NEZPERCE (8-8)
Amelia Husted 2, Grace Tiegs 3, Jillian Lux 0, Katharine Duuck 2, Hannah Duuck 8, Madisyn Brower 0, Erica Zenner 0, Kayden Sanders 7, Brianna Branson 0, Kadyn Horton 12, Morgan Wemhoff 0, Faith Tiegs 0, Mia Horton 0. Totals 34.
DEARY (10-9)
Makala Beyer 1 2-2 4, Kenadie Kirk 2 3-5 8, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 7 6-9 22, Riley Beyer 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 11-16 38.
Nezperce 6 6 11 11—34
Deary 11 7 8 12—38
3-point goals — Wood 2, Kirk.
WIAA releases updated guidance
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released an updated set of guidelines schools and athletes must follow as high school sports nears its return.
League play for sports that cross state borders has been included as essential travel but schools can’t cross the border for nonleague play. That has been deemed nonessential travel.
Cross country runners can lower their facemasks once a race begins. Meets still should follow previous protocols and still will be limited to 200 people in both phases.
Gymnasts are allowed to remove masks and facial coverings only when they are competing or practicing on equipment
Facilities or complexes with more than one field can have a maximum of 75 people allowed per area of play, which includes spectators.