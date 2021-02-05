LAPWAI — Buoyed by a 31-point, 19-rebound, four-steal showing from Claira Osborne, the Genesee girls’ basketball team defeated powerhouse Lapwai on Thursday night, snapping a 34-game winning streak that began in 2019.
The Wildcats (18-1, 13-1), the defending Idaho 1A Division I champions, are ranked No. 1 in that division this year and the Bulldogs (14-4, 11-3) are fifth.
Genesee avenged a 77-51 loss to Lapwai last month at Genesee.
“Ultimately, as far as playoffs and seeding, it’s meaningless,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said of the win. “But Lapwai is a great team. For us to beat them on their court is huge for our girls’ confidence.”
As for Osborne, “When she gets it going, she’s hard to handle,” he said.
Bailey Leseman had 21 points and shot 7-for-11 for Genesee. Lucie Ranisate grabbed nine rebounds and Makenzie Stout had seven.
“I think we played pretty good defense, and we rebounded much better than we did the first game,” Hardie said. “That’s something we talked about — we had to rebound and couldn’t let them have three or four shots in a possession.”
Lauren Gould led Lapwai with 12 points.
GENESEE (14-4, 11-3)
Taylor Mayer 2 0-0 6, Bailey Leseman 9 7-12 21, Lucie Ranisate 0 4-8 4, Makenzie Stout 1 4-4 5, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 12 7-8 31, Isabelle Monk 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 20-34 73.
LAPWAI (18-1, 13-1)
Grace Sobotta 1 1-2 4, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 3-4 10, Glory Sobotta 4 0-2 9, Alexis Herrera 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 1 2-2 4, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-0 7, Lauren Gould 5 1-2 12, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Jordan Shawl 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 7-14 57.
Genesee 15 23 21 14—73
Lapwai 11 11 18 17—57
3-point goals — Mayer 2, Shawl, Gould, Oatman, Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks.
JV — Lapwai 63, Genesee 23
Deary 42, Nezperce 40 (2OT)
DEARY — Nezperce and Deary split regular-season meetings, and their opening-round Class 1A Division II District I-II tournament encounter reflected the closeness of the matchup, with the Mustangs rallying to pull through in double overtime.
Deary (9-8) went 1-for-23 from the field in the first half and trailed 19-7 heading into intermission. The Mustangs’ Araya Wood caught fire in the second half and led their comeback, totaling a game-high 22 points on the night.
“We did a good job playing team defense,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We had free throws in the first overtime which got us to the second. There were so many back-and-forths that it would be hard to explain it ... It’s a good matchup.”
For the Nighthawks (7-7), Kayden Sanders scored 12 and Kadyn Horton joined her in double digits at 10.
Deary advances to face Kendrick at 6 p.m. today at Kendrick.
NEZPERCE (7-7)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 3 1-2 7, Jillian Lux 1 1-3 3, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 1 2-10 4, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 1 0-0 2, Kayden Sanders 5 1-3 12, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 6-9 10, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-27 40.
DEARY (9-8)
Makala Beyer 0 4-6 4, Kenadie Kirk 3 4-10 10, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 2-6 4, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 1-2 1, Araya Wood 8 4-6 22, Riley Beyer 0 1-1 1 . Totals 12 16-32 42.
Nezperce 4 15 7 4 5 5—40
Deary 2 5 12 11 5 7—42
3-point goals — Sanders, Wood 2.
Kendrick 54, Highland 15
KENDRICK — Three Tigers made double-digit point contributions and eight got on the board as Kendrick held Highland of Craigmont to single digits in each quarter en route to an opening-round Class 1A Division II District I-II tournament victory.
Erin Morgan scored 13 points, Hailey Taylor added 10 points while making five assists and three steals, and Ruby Stewart put up 10 points for Kendrick (16-5). Hannah Tweit provided seven points and five rebounds.
For Highland (3-11), Katie Goeckner scored a team-high nine.
The Tigers return to district action today at 6 p.m. at home against Deary.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-11)
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 2-5 4, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 4 1-2 9, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-7 15.
KENDRICK (16-5)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 1-2 7, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 7, Erin Morgan 5 3-4 13, Morgan Silflow 0 1-2 1, Ruby Stewart 5 0-0 10, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 10. Totals 23 5-8 54.
Highland 0 4 8 3—15
Kendrick 14 17 17 6—54
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Tweit.
BOYS
Deary 69, Orofino 62
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton poured in seven 3-point goals, shot 11-for-13 from the foul line, and totaled 36 points and seven rebounds to help 1A Division II Deary punch above its weight for a victory against 2A opponent Orofino.
London Kirk had 12 points and 12 rebounds while providing seven assists for the Mustangs (13-1), and Karson Ireland recorded 14 points and five boards.
“Those three seniors are big for us,” Deary co-coach Mike Morey said of Stapleton, Kirk and Ireland. “When we can get those three to play together and play as a team, good things happen.”
Deary trailed narrowly through the opening quarter at 9-7, but tightened the screws on defense in the second to take the lead and never gave it back.
“The defense intensity was definitely up a notch,” co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “It was just a good atmosphere tonight; we came ready to play.”
For Orofino (7-8), Joe Sparano put up a team-high 19 points and Nick Graham scored 15.
OROFINO (7-8)
Slade Sneddon 3 2-2 9, Silas Naranjo 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 7 3-3 19, Nick Drobish 4 1-2 11, Reid Thomas 1 1-1 3, Joel Scott 1 0-2 2, Joel Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Nick Graham 5 5-5 15, Cameron Mael 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 62.
DEARY (13-1)
London Kirk 4 4-4 12, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 9 11-13 36, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 6, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 5 0-0 14, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 16-19 69.
Orofino 9 6 25 20—62
Deary 7 19 18 25—69
3-point goals — Sparano 2, Drobish 2, S. Sneddon, Naranjo, Stapleton 7, Ireland 4, Johnston 2.
Logos 72, Troy 46
Big contributions from Roman Nuttbrock and Will Casebolt highlighted a Whitepine League Division I victory for Logos of Moscow against Troy.
Nuttbrock hit six 3-point goals including four in the third quarter, went 3-for-3 from the foul line and totaled 29 points and eight rebounds. Casebolt had 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Jasper Whitling contributed five points and 10 assists for Logos (8-5, 5-5).
“The guys did a great job sharing the ball tonight,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said.
For Troy (2-10, 2-9), Noah Johnson scored 16 points while Kaiden Codr put up 15.
TROY (2-10, 2-9)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 7 2-3 16, Chandler Blazzard 1 2-4 4, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 1-2 1, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-2 0, Elijah Phillis 1 0-0 2, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 5 5-7 15, Darrick Baier 2 2-2 8, Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-20 46.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-5, 5-5)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 3, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 10 3-3 29, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 4, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 9 0-0 22, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 5, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Jase Elmore 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 4 1-2 9. Totals 28 4-5 72.
Logos 26 14 23 9—72
Troy 9 15 14 8—46
3-point goals — Baier 2, Nuttbrock 6, Casebolt 4, Whitling, Driskill.
JV — Logos def. Troy.