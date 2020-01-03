ST. MARIES — Emerson Parkins had 11 points Thursday night as the Genesee Bulldogs beat nonleague foe St. Maries in a prep girls’ basketball game.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-5.
Bailey Leseman added 10 points and Kendra Murray provided energy on defense, Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie said.
GENESEE (5-5)
Lucie Ranisate 4 0-2 8, Molly Hanson 1 2-4 4, Emerson Parkins 3 3-5 11, Mikacia Bartosz 2 0-3 6, Kendra Murray 1 4-4 6, Bailey Leseman 3 2-6 10, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 1 0-2 2, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-26 47.
ST. MARIES
Jenna Holder 6 3-4 15, Macie Rimel 2 1-2 5, Mackenzie Hammon 0 1-3 1, Katrina Koser 3 0-0 6, Sami Badgett 0 0-0 0, Bianney Ventura 3 0-0 6, Sierra Christensen 0 2-2 2, Kirsten Miller 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 9-16 39.
Genesee 12 11 16 8—47
St. Maries 5 16 13 5—39
3-point goals — Parkins 2, Bartosz 2, Leseman 2.
JV — St. Maries 51, Genesee 19.
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Colfax 68, Oakesdale 61
COLFAX — The Colfax boys beat Oakesdale behind John Lustig’s 27 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Nighthawks 22-16 in the second quarter.
COLFAX
Hunter Claassen 12, Cole Baerlocher 15, John Lustig 27, Gavin Hammer 0, Gunnar Aune 0, Cotton Booker 2, Blake Holman 6, Lane Gingerich 6.
OAKESDALE
Kit Hockett 20, Tyler Bobber 7, Ryan Henning 5, Matt Hockett 9, Gavin Shrope 2. Simon Anderson 16. Garrett Dingman 2.
Colfax 16 22 13 17—68
Oakesdale 16 16 12 17—61