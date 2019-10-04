Mikayla Uhlenkott and Maddy Oelke each finished with 15 kills as the Pullman High volleyball team downed Cheney 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18 in Great Northern League 2A play Thursday night.
Addie Hawes tallied 40 assists and seven aces, and Hannah Gecas added 15 digs for the Greyhounds (6-1, 6-0), who now hold a two-game lead in the loss column over the Blackhawks in league play.
Bears sweep Trojans
TROY — Moscow beat Troy 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 in a nonleague match to improve to 12-5 overall and 2-1 against the Trojans.
Moscow was led by Izzy Burns (eight kills and seven points), Bailey Gray (six kills and eight points), Ellie Randall (13 digs and seven points) and Peyton Claus (22 assists and eight digs).
“We started a little slow, but we got better with each game,” coach Toni Claus said.
Genesee wins a pair
GENESEE — Claira Osborne racked up 17 kills and 17 digs while serving 22-for-22 as Genesee notched two home sweeps.
The Bulldogs (15-5, 8-1) defeated Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 in a Whitepine League Division I match before downing Orofino 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 in a nonleague affair.
Molly Hanson added 14 kills for Genesee, and Carly Allen notched 50 assists and four aces. The Bulldogs were missing Mikacia Bartosz to a Distinguished Young Woman competition, but they promoted Makenzie Stout from the JV and she responded with six kills.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley liked his team’s toughness, especially against Orofino.
Kendrick sweeps Timberline
KENDRICK — Kendrick swept Timberline 25-8, 25-12, 25-19 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 7-0 in league and 10-1 overall.
Eliza Olson had 12 kills, Ellie Cope and Megan Brocke had six kills apiece, and Mya Brown provided “excellent back-row play,” coach Ann Munstermann said.
In a game Tuesday that was left out because of a staff error, Kendrick beat Nezperce 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 behind Brown (10 digs) and Olson (13 kills).
Logos beats Nezperce in 4
Logos beat Nezperce 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 4-3 in league and 4-4 overall.
Hero Merkle led the Knights in aces (five), kills (seven) and assists (11) while adding 10 digs.
“She led in almost every category,” coach Jessica Evans said. “She was playing really well.”
Also for Logos, Marilea Canul had 12 digs, Kirstin Wambeke had 10 digs and Sarah Rosendahl had seven kills.
Colton sweeps Touchet
TOUCHET, Wash. — Josie Schultheis collected 31 kills and 17 digs to power Colton to a three-set win over Touchet in Southeast 1B League play.
The scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.
Rylee Vining tallied 23 assists and seven aces for the Wildcats, and Mary Pluid provided three blocks.
Eagles win in four
Annie Goetze furnished 10 and seven blocks as Pullman Christian overcame a first-set loss to top North Idaho Christian in a Mountain Christian League match.
The scores were 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.
Alina Combs had nine kills, seven digs and three aces for the Eagles (7-1, 7-1), Faith Berg added 22 assists and six digs and Samantha Shaffer chipped in 22 digs and four aces.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman Christian 7, N.I. 0
Shane Shaffer scored four goals and three additional Eagles — Noah Nimmer, Keaton Hewitt and Guido Baldridge — also scored as Pullman Christian celebrated its Senior Night with a shutout victory over a Mountain Christian League foe, North Idaho Christian.
The Eagles improved to 4-1-1.
“The seniors played really well,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheney 4, Pullman 0
Staying within striking distance through the first 56 minutes, Pullman nonethless remained winless with a Great Northern League loss to league leader Cheney.
Hallie McDougle made nine saves for the Greyhounds (0-6, 0-9).
“Despite the difference in shots (18-2), for about 50 minutes we played pretty well,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “When we made mistakes, they capitalized effectively.”
Makenna Benson scored twice for the Blackhawks (7-2, 6-0).
Cheney 2 2—4
Pullman 0 0—0
Cheney — Benson (Huotari), 2nd min.
Cheney — Woller (Smith), 31st
Cheney — Benson (Little), 57th
Cheney — Kasparek (Scott), 59th
Shots — Cheney 18, Pullman 2
Saves — Cheney: McCarthy 2. Pullman: McDougle 9.