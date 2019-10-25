BAYVIEW, Idaho — Laurel Hicke of Moscow won the girls’ 4A title and the Bears qualified for State in both team competitions with second-place showings at the Idaho District I-II large-school cross country meet at Farragut State Park.
The top two 5A and 4A teams in each gender advance to the state meet at Pocatello on Nov. 2 at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
Hicke was timed in 20:08.6, winning by 31 seconds. The Moscow boys were paced by Korben Bujnicki in fourth.
Hicke “went out really fast and was able to maintain that the whole race,” Moscow coach Audrey Lancaster said.
CLASS 4A
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 25, Moscow 42, Lakeland 65.
Individual winner — Laurel Hicke, Mos, 20:08.6.
Other top Moscow placers — 3, Bec Kirkland 20:40.3. 10, Elliot Benson 22:13.6. 16, Megan Heyns 23:01.0. 20, Keelyn Pilcher 23:19.1.
BOYS
Team scores – Sandpoint 17, Moscow 48, Lakeland 81.
Individual winner – Nikolai Braedt, San, 16:28.0.
Top Moscow placers — 4, Korbn Bujnicki 16:54.7. 11, Henry Stodick 17:39.9. 12, Corey Johnson 17:49.0. 15, Cole Halvorson 18:21.6. 16, Amesh Shrestha 18:27.0.
Knights claim titles
Logos had the boys’ and girls’ medalists and won the boys’ team title at the District I-II 2A championships at the Lewis-Clark State cross country course.
The Knights’ Clara Anderson won the girls’ race while Nate Plotner won the boys’ race. The Knights’ girls took second as a team. Other individual and team results were not available.
“Nate’s a freshman and Clara’s a sophomore, so I think the sky’s the limit for those guys,” Logos coach Paula Casebolt said. The top 17 boys and top 14 girls moved on to State.
Other results were unavailable.
VOLLEYBALL
Colton logs sweep
COLTON — Colton stifled a second-set Touchet rally, and handled business in the first and last games to sweep away its Southeast 1B League foe on Senior Night.
The Wildcats won by scores of 25-15, 31-29, 25-15.
Outside hitter Megan Kay and middle hitter Taylor Thomas were celebrated. Kay led the team in kills with six.
Josie Schultheis made 29 digs and three aces, and Rylee Vining assisted on 20.