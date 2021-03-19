VOLLEYBALL
OTHELLO, Wash. — Hena Gecas collected 38 digs and Margot Keane had seven kills Thursday night as Pullman swept Othello in a 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball match to finish its season undefeated.
The scores were 25-17, 25-7, 25-18.
Addie Hawes tallied 23 assists and five aces for the Greyhounds (8-0), and Kalee Hildenbrand contributed six kills and three blocks.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Othello 1, Pullman 0
OTHELLO, Wash. — Pullman gave up a single goal in the second half to fall to Othello in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
“I thought Othello did a nice job,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “They played hard and aggressive the entire time — they didn’t take any plays off on us. Going forward, we just need to be able to match that sort of intensity and physicality. We had moments, but just not enough of them.”
Goalkeeper Linnsey Biorn made nine saves for Pullman (2-4), while Janelly Verduzco of Othello (1-5) registered the game’s lone goal.
Pullman 0 0—0
Othello 0 1—1
Othello — Janelly Verduzco, 49th
Shots — Pullman 2, Othello 10.
Saves — Pullman: Biorn 9, Othello: Pruneda 2
SOFTBALL
Kendrick 16, Grangeville 1
KENDRICK — Idaho Class 1A Division II team Kendrick punched above its weight to rout 2A Grangeville in nonleague softball play.
The Tigers (3-0) roared to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and tallied 21 hits through five before prevailing via mercy rule.
Eight Kendrick players had multiple-hit performances, with Harley Heimgartner and Hailey Taylor each totaling three hits and one double.
“They’re all great athletes, and they like to get up in the box and take some hacks,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said.
For Grangeville (1-2), Bailey Vanderwall and Macy hit one double apiece.
Grangeville 001 00—1 2 1
Kendrick 922 3x—16 21 0
A. Zahorka and M. Smith. H. Taylor and K. Kirk.
Grangeville hits — Bailey Vanderwall (2B), Macy Smith (2B)
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 2 (2B), Harley Heimgartner 3 (2B), Mikayla Beyers 3, Kenadie Kirk 2, Taylor Boyer 3, Erin Morgan 2 (2 2B), Morgan Silflow 2, Hailey Taylor 3 (2B), Sage Cochran.
JV — Grangeville 17, Kendrick 8.