Pullman lost the first game, but bounced back to trip up University of Spokane 22-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21 in a nonleague volleyball contest.
Nicole Avery paced the Greyhounds (1-2) with 14 kills. Keleigh Myers added 30 assists and six aces. Lily McNannay had 10 digs and Sophie Armstrong finished with six blocks.
Pullman next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ferris of Spokane.
Knights conquer Kamiah for first victory
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow found its first win of the season in a 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 15-6 five-set battle with Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
Lily Leidenfrost posted a double-double of 10 digs and 11 assists for the Knights (1-4, 1-4), while Ellie Brower made 12 digs, Ameera Wilson had five blocks, and Lucia Spencer notched four kills and four aces.
Coach Jessica Evans said that Logos has been “improving and improving” with each match heading into this victory, and might be on the road to stronger showings in upcoming rematches with the teams who dealt its early-season defeats.
JV — Logos def. Kamiah 2-1
Loggers cut down Wildcats
LAPWAI — In the fifth away match of their last six played, the Potlatch Loggers fought back from a set down for a 20-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
“You can just call us the ‘road warriors,’” said Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor, whose team will be on the road yet again on Monday to face Troy in a battle of Whitepine League unbeatens.
The Loggers (7-0, 6-0) were buoyed by 14 kills from Olivia Wise, 34 assists from Josie Larson, and 20-for-20 serving with 13 digs from Kaylen Hadaller, as well as a 13-for-13 serving performance by Delaney Beckner.
“Lapwai played really, really well, and they made us earn every point,” Dinsmoor said. “I’m just proud of our girls surviving tonight and coming out with the ‘W.’”
JV — Lapwai def. Potlatch 2-1
Trojans fend off Bulldogs
TROY — After splitting a competitive opening two sets, Troy pulled away late to overcome visiting Genesee in Whitepine League Division I action.
The final scoreline read 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-8 as the Trojans improved to 6-0 in league play. Troy’s Bailey Cook served 17-for-18 with three aces, while Isabelle Raasch provided 32 assists.
“I think the third and fourth, we started keeping the ball in and serving tough and passing to the setter, and that’s what helepd us pull away,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
JV — Troy def. Genesee
C — Troy def. Genesee
Mustangs sweep Spartans
DEARY — Dantae Workman finished with six aces and four kills as Deary earned a 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 victory against Timberline in Whitepine League Division II action.
“It was a pretty good sweep for us,” Mustangs coach Brooke Swanson said. “We played with a lot of energy.”
Kenadie Kirk added 15 assists and Triniti Wood finished with five digs for the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1).
Deary next plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Highland.
Tigers take down Huskies
HIGHLAND — Rose Stewart finished with eight kills as Kendrick beat Highland of Craigmont 25-10, 26-24, 25-21 in Whitepine League Division II play.
Ruby Stewart added 11 assists and Hailey Taylor had six kills and 10 digs for the Tigers.
Kendrick next will play at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home against Orofino.
JV — Highland def. Kendrick 2-1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheney 2, Pullman 0
CHENEY, Wash. — The Greyhound girls allowed Cheney two first-half goals and failed to get on the board themselves, falling to the Blackhawks in a nonleague game.
Jenna Mansfield and Paige Evans had goals about five minutes apart midway through for Cheney (1-2).
Lillian Cobos had 13 saves for Pullman (3-2), and coach Doug Winchell praised his goalkeeper.
She was good,” Winchell said. “We were coming off a game yesterday that didn’t test us and we came out flat. We really gave the ball away for those goals. We made some adjustments at halftime, and in the second half, we did a better job. We’ll make this a positive moving forward.”
The Greyhounds host Ridgeline of Liberty Lake at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Pullman 0 0—0
Cheney 2 0—2
Cheney — Jenna Mansfield, 24th.
Cheney — Paige Evans, 29th.
Shots — Cheney 17, Pullman 7. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 13. Cheney: Sydney Reagan 6.