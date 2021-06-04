Meghan McSweeney and Elise McDougle of Pullman put up 17 points apiece Thursday night as the Greyhounds defeated Rogers 61-42 in a 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ basketball game.
The Greyhounds (4-3, 2-2) had a big 25-10 opening quarter and never let Rogers close.
“They performed well and played really hard,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “For us to get our fourth win of the season after only winning three games last year is a big deal. We’re on the right track.”
ROGERS (0-7, 0-4)
Garza 1 0-0 3, Brantley 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Ivy 1 0-0 2, Vining 2 5-6 9, Nehera 0 0-0 0, Pascal 4 2-2 12, Brown 3 2-4 10, Freeling 0 0-0 0, Jennings 0 4-4 4. Totals 12 13-16 42.
PULLMAN (4-3, 2-2)
Kelsi Benton 1 1-2 3, Meghan McSweeney 7 2-4 17, Hailey Talbot 3 1-5 7, Elise McDougle 6 4-4 17, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 1-2 1, Sehra Singh 3 2-2 8, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-2 2, Addison Hawes 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 11-21 61.
Rogers 10 10 8 14—42
Pullman 25 15 10 11—61
3-point goals — McDougle, McSweeney, Pascal 2, Brown 2, Garza.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 71, Rogers 32
A 19-2 opening quarter set the tone for Pullman en route to a 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Rogers.
Four players made double-digit point contributions for the Greyhounds (5-2, 4-0). Ayden Barbour led Pullman scorers with a trio of 3-point goals, a 2-for-2 free-throw showing and 20 points. Grayson Hunt put up 16 points, Tanner Barbour had 13, and Riley Pettitt scored 10 while making a double-double with 10 rebounds.
ROGERS (0-4, 1-6)
Carlos Matthews 4 1-2 12, Casey Jake 0 0-2 0, Tavionce Trammell 3 0-2 6, Ethan Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Nathan Othmer 1 0-0 2, Camden Hathaway 0 2-2 2, Dartanyan Turner 0 0-0 0, Brayden Crosseley 0 0-0 0, Ayden Flint 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Humbird 0 0-0 0, Jahiem Kabba 3 0-1 6, Wyatt Ball 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 3-9 32.
PULLMAN (5-2, 4-0)
Grayson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Ayden Barbour 8 2-2 20, Tanner Barbour 5 2-2 13, Riley Pettitt 5 0-0 10, Ryker Tippett 1 0-1 2, Steven Burkett 2 0-0 4, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 6-10 71.
Rogers 2 9 13 8—32
Pullman 19 15 22 15—71
3-point goals — A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour, Elbracht, Matthews 3.
WRESTLING
Pullman splits duals
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman wrestling team fell 49-25 to Central Valley of Spokane before rebounding with a 35-27 win against Ferris in nonleague action to conclude the regular season.
Cotton Sears, Gabe Smith and Jeroen Smith each won individual contests for Pullman (3-8). According to coach Marcus Crossler, the Greyhounds’ Petr Paulson scored an exciting pin after which “the whole gym erupted in applause.”