Mikayla Uhlenkott collected 12 kills and four aces to lead the Pullman volleyball team past Shadle Park 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match Thursday at Pullman.
The Greyhounds concluded their season 10-0, having dropped just one set.
Teagan Webster tallied 22 assists for the Greyhounds and Keleigh Myers added 17. Hanna Gecas provided 13 digs and Chloe Flerchinger had seven kills.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
North Central 1, Pullman 0
North Central of Spokane got on the board in the first five minutes and rode its single goal to victory in 2A Greater Spokane League play against homestanding Pullman.
“I think we had really good effort from our kids, but it wasn’t good effort collectively,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, whose team fell to 3-5. “It was good effort individually. I think we kind of struggled to get on the same page together, both in terms of defending and attacking.”
North Central 1 0—1
Pullman 0 0—0
North Central — Emily Todd (Alexa Deatherage), 5th
Shots — North Central 7, Pullman 2. Saves — North Central: Bawden 2, Pullman: Biorn 4.
SOFTBALL
Bears-Bulldogs postponed
MOSCOW — A scheduled softball game between Moscow and Genesee was called off because of wet conditions on the Bears’ home field.
No makeup plans have been announced.