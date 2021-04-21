BASEBALL: Hyatt Utzman singled and doubled as Pullman blitzed to a five-inning, mercy-rule victory against 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane on Tuesday in its first home baseball game in more than a year.
“I think we just have a pretty mature group of kids,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said after the Hounds’ 12-1 win. “We start six seniors and three juniors. We’ve run into some teams that are pretty young. Our experience has given us the upperhand.”
The Hounds are 3-0.
East Valley 1 00 00— 1 9 5
Pullman 0(11)0 1x—12 11 4
E. Hawes, O. Morehouse (3) and O. Spendlove. H. Utzman, B. Wells (3), R. Bickelhaupt (5) and C. Coulter.
East Valley hits — Z. Engh 2, P. O’Brien 2, Morehouse 2, D. Tucker, Z. Thornton, S. Hawes.
Pullman hits — Utzman 2 (2B), Wells 2, Coulter 2, Held (2B), Bickelhaupt, T. Richards, T. Elbracht, M. Hilliard (3B).
JV — Pullman 20, East Valley 4
Pomeroy 12, Colton 8
COLTON — Ollie Severs delivered a two-run double as once-beaten Pomeroy rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning to beat Colton and cap a sweep of a Southeast 1B League baseball doubleheader.
The Pirates (10-1, 9-1) drew six walks in the seventh to charge back from an 8-4 deficit. They had won the opener 22-4 in three innings.
Richie Vecchio registered four hits and catcher Trevin Kimble picked off two baserunners to subdue a Colton rally in the bottom of the seven inning of the second game.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 877—22 11 4
Colton 04— 4 2 7
Trace Roberts and Trevin Kimble. Kane Weiker, Trent Druffel (3), Lane Peters (3) and Grant Wolf.
Pomeroy hits — Jesse Mings 2, Kimble (2B), Roberts, Richie Vecchio 3, Carson Zimmerman 2, Braden Mings 2.
Colton hits — Austin Jones, Liam Orfe
GAME 2
Pomeroy 021 010 8—12 10 5
Colton 003 500 0— 8 5 1
Ollie Severs, Kimble (3), Brodie MaGill (4), B. Mings (7) and B. Mings and Kimble (7). Jones, Jaxon Moehrle (6), Wolf (7) and Dan Bell.
Pomeroy hits — J. Mings 2 (2B), Kimble 2, Roiberts, Vecchio, Zimmerman, Severs, B. Mings 2.
Colton hits — Jones (2B), Kelton Devlin, Bell, Druffel 2.
Moscow 3, Lake City 2
Barrett Abendroth struck out six batters as Moscow beat Lake City in an Inland Empire League matchup at Moscow.
Ryan Delusa provided solid relief pitching as the Bears (6-5) closed out the final inning.
Lake City 000 011 0—2 4 2
Moscow 011 010 x—3 5 1
Camdyn Martindale and Austin Taylor. Barrett Abendroth, Ryan Delusa (5) and Jack Bales.
Lake City hits — Marcus Manzardo, Ethan Taylor, Cole Pettit, Aiden LaPonsey.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Chad Redinger, Delusa, Isaac Stazkow, Cody Isakson.
Colfax 21-5, Reardan 1-2
REARDAN, Wash. — Colfax swept a Northeast 2B League doubleheader against Reardan.
The Bulldogs blitzed to a five-inning mercy-rule win in Game 1 with four hits from Cody Inderrieden and three apiece from Eric Akesson and JD Peterson. Kolby Sisk pitched a complete game to help carry Colfax to victory in a lower-scoring second game.
GAME 1
Colfax 0(14)6 03—23 21 0
Reardan 1 0 0 00— 1 2 1
Gingerich, Gilchrist (5) and Plummer, Becker (5). Kieffer, Alvarez (2), Martinez (5) and NA.
Colfax hits — Inderrieden 4, Akesson 3, Peterson 3, Sisk 2, Plummer 2, Gingerich 2 (2B), Henning 2 (2B), Gilchrist (2B), Gray, Shrope (2B).
Reardan hits — Kieffer, Nelson (2B).
GAME 2
Colfax 020 102 0—5 9 0
Reardan 000 110 0—2 4 0
Sisk and Becker. Day, Nelson (6) and Martinez.
Colfax hits — Dail 2, Kopp 2, Peterson, Akesson, Hockett, Becker, Inderrieden.
Reardan hits — Kieffer (3B), Nelson, Martinez, Finch.
SOFTBALL
Colton 19-13, Pomeroy 3-2
COLTON — Maggie Meyer went 5-of-7 at the plate with two triples as Colton topped Pomeroy in a doubleheader by scores of 19-3 and 13-2.
Meyer added seven strikeouts in a full five-inning appearance in the circle in the second tilt while Josie Schultheis went 5-of-6.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 003—3 2 4
Colton (11)44—19 9 2
K. Maves, E. Ruchert (1) and Ruchert, J. Herres. Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Pomeroy hits — N. Bryson and Maves.
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 3, Maggie Meyer 2 (3B), Rylee Vining, A. Purnell, S. Whitcomb, K. Schultheis.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 101 00— 2 6 10
Colton 902 2x—13 7 1
Ruchert and Herres. Meyer and Becker.
Pomeroy hits — K. Schmidt 2 (2 2B), K. Dixon 2 (2B), Maves (HR), Herres (2B).
Colton hits — Meyer 3 (3B), J. Schultheis 2 (2B), Pluid (HR), K. Heitstuman (2B).
Colfax 17-23, Reardan 0-0
REARDAN, Wash. — Unbeaten Colfax routed Reardan in a Northeast 2B League softball doubleheader Tuesday, getting a three-inning no-hitter from Delaney Imler in Game 2.
Helina Hahn had a home run for the Bulldogs (6-0) in Game 1, and Anni Cox made five base hits in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colfax 020 23(10)—17 9 1
Reardan 000 000— 0 1 8
Koerner and Booth. Sosky and Mattern.
Colfax hits — Koerner 3 (2 2B), D. Imler 2 (2B), Cox (3B), Hahn (HR), P. Imler, Brown.
Reardan hit — Sosky.
GAME 2
Colfax (11)66—23 17 0
Reardan 000— 0 0 10
D. Imler and Jones. Preuschoff, Sosky (2) and Sosky, NA.
Colfax hits — Cox 5 (2B), Brown 4, Koerner 3 (2B), Hahn (3B), Booth (2B), P. Imler, D. Imler, Akesson.
Gar-Pal 16-25, T-R 6-13
GARFIELD — Garfield-Palouse had an up and down doubleheader against Southeast 1B League opponent Tekoa-Rosalia, winning the first outing 16-6 before falling 25-13.
Madison Cloninger went for a grand slam in the first game and Denni Fealy had another home run for the Vikings (7-3, 7-2), but a 19-hit second showing from the Timberwolves evened the series.
GAME 1
T-R 011 004— 6 6 3
Gar-Pal 010 825—16 11 7
Hannah Theis and Paige Brown. Kenzi Pedersen and Denni Fealy.
TR hits — Theis, Billings 2 (2B, HR), Mclain, Place 2.
Gar Pal hits — Megan Olson 2, Fealy 2 (HR), Pedersen 3, Madison Cloninger (HR), Maci Brantner, Emma Orfe, Ella Cuellar.
GAME 2
TR 373 402 6—25 19 4
Gar-Pal 144 301 0—13 11 6
Elise Wilkins and Brown. Cloninger, Pedersen (4) and Fealy.
TR hits — Lehn, Billings, Wilkins 4 (2 2B, 3B), Brown 2 (3B), Mclain 2, Byrd 6 (2B, HR), Nocker, Pace.
Gar Pal hits — Olson 2, Fealy 3 (HR), Cloninger 2, Brantner, Orfe, Paige Collier 2.
Lake City 20, Moscow 3
Moscow couldn’t get going in a Inland Empire League home game against Lake City and fell to 2-9 on the season. Megan Highfill hit a double for the Bears.
Lake City 275 51—20 17 0
Moscow 000 21— 3 5 2
Schultze, Hill (4) and Bodak. Keys, Pouchnik (3) and Highfill.
Lake City hits — Tolzmann (2B), Hill 3 (2 2B, 3B), Schultze (2 2B), Gray (2 2B), Bodak (2 HR), Jankay (HR), Stoddard (HR).
Moscow hits — Highfill (2B), Fleischman, Verlin, Sparks, Keys.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman 4, Shadle Park 1
Isaac Kim scored two goals and assisted on a third while Spencer Tull scored one and assisted on one to help Pullman top Othello in 2A Greater Spokane League play at Pullman.
Shadle Park 0 1—1
Pullman 2 2—4
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick, 16th
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Spencer Tull), 21st
Shadle Park — Gage Smith, pk, 48th
Pullman — Tull (Kim), 66th
Pullman — Kim (Evan French), 68th
Shots — Shadle Park 6, Pullman. Saves — Shadle Park: Stegman 4, Pullman: Cole 2, Wolsborn 1.
TRACK
Logos wins both titles
COTTONWOOD — Sydnie Zywina of Orofino set a personal record in winning the girls’ triple jump at 35 feet, 6 inches, and Logos claimed both team titles in a 10-team track meet at Prairie.
Matt Coppernoll of Prairie pushed his discus PR to 154-2 for a win.
GIRLS
Team scores
Logos 190, Orofino 109, Prairie 81, Deary 66, Highland 60, Nezperce 44, Potlatch 23, Lapwai 19, Meadows Valley 10, Salmon River 8.
Winners
100 — Kadence Beck, High, 13.10. 200 — Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.98. 400 — Kadence Beck, High, 1:02.11. 800 — Clara Anderson, Log, 2:31.21. 1600 — Clara Anderson, Log, 5:43.48. 3200 — Josephine Wyrick, Log, 13:50.71. 100 hurdles — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.31. 300 hurdles — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 50.45. 400 relay — Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, R. Kessinger) 54.07. 800 relay — Nezperce (H. Duuck, K. Duuck, Sanders, Tiegs) 1:59.39. Medley relay — Logos (Michaels, M. Anderson, Jankovic, C. Anderson) 2:03.27. 1600 relay — Logos (Jankovic, Blum, A. Wilson, L. Wilson) 4:26.76. High jump — Katie Goeckner, High, 4-9. Pole vault — Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0. Long jump — Ruby Kessinger, Oreo, 15-11¾. Triple jump — Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 35-6. Shot put — Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 33-1. Discus — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 115-5.
BOYS
Team scores
Logos 207, Orofino 119½, Prairie 85, Deary 60, Nezperce 29, Potlatch 22½, Meadows Valley 18, Lapwai 12, Highland 10, Salmon River 3.
Winners
100 — Adrian Sanford, Log, 11.77. 200 — Solomon Howard, Log, 24.63. 400 — Cory Godwin, Oro, 54.62. 800 — Solomon Howard, Log, 2:09.06. 1600 — Jason Elmore, Log, 5:00.59. 3200 — Jasper Whitling, Log, 11:41.40. 110 hurdles — Preston Johnston, Dea, 17.48. 300 hurdles — Preston Johnston, Dea, 44.52. 400 relay — Orofino (Godwin, Beardin, Fowler, Malloy) 47.07. 800 relay — Logos (Elmore, Comis, Sanford, Ahmann) 1:45.05. Medley relay — Logos (Howard, Comis, Sentz, Blum) 4:06.79. 1600 relay — Deary (Johnson, Stapleton, Rickerd, Kirk) 3:45.61. High jump — Will Beardin, Oro, 5-8. Pole vault — Dan Fowler, Oro, 12-0. Long jump — Adrian Sanford, Log, 18-2. Triple jump — Will Beardin, Oro, 38-11. Shot put — Reid Thomas, Oro, 47-1½. Discus — Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 154-2.
Branen paces Moscow
RATHDRUM — Julia Branen tallied a first place and a runner-showing to lead Moscow’s efforts in a three-team meet with Post Falls and Lakeland.
GIRLS
Team results
1. Post Falls. 2. Lakeland. 3. Moscow. (scores NA)
Moscow placers
100 — 1, Skyla Zimmerman 13.29. 200 — 2, Maia Paulsen, 28.20. 400 — 2, Jessica Lassen, Mos, 1:02.45. 800 — 3, Geneva McClory 2:46.74. 1600 — 2, Bec Kirkland 5:43.62. 100 hurdles — 1, Julia Branen 17.03. 300 hurdles — 1, Hannah Marcoe 49.91. 400 relay — 1, Moscow (Paulsen, A. Lassen, Jakich-Kunze) 42.55. 1600 relay — Moscow (Hicke, J. Lassen, Watson, Kirkland) 4:15.45. Long jump — 2, Julia Branen 14-10½. Triple jump — 3, Maia Paulsen, 32-1.
BOYS
Team results
1. Post Falls. 2, Lakeland. 3. Moscow (scores NA).
Moscow placers
800 — 2, Jamari Simpson 2:12.48. 3, Isaiah Mitchen 2:12.94. 1600 — 1, Corey Johnson 5:00.04. 2, Tristin O’Brien 5:05.54. 3200 — 1, Emmett Brooks 10:28.74. 3, Nick Perryman 11:09.15. 300 hurdles — 2, Ian Hillman 42.99. 400 relay — Moscow 50.06. Medley relay — 1, Moscow (Bearman-Drummond, Vettrus, Wallen, Palmer) 4:01.64. 1600 relay — 3, Moscow 3:42.53. High jump — 3, Rylan Pickard 5-2.
TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
The Pullman boys won their third consecutive team sweep to start the season, dropping only four games across 12 sets played to Clarkston in 2A Greater Spokane League play at Pullman.
No. 1 singles player Jay Sahaym and the No. 1 doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang each delivered 6-0, 6-0 shutouts, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Gavin Wickens 6-0, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Mason VanTine 6-2, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-1, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Espen Williams 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Braydon Williams/Norbert Kulesza 6-0, 6-0; Om Sahaym/Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Zane Leslie/Gabe Rathbun 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, won by forfeit
Pullman girls 6, Clarkston 1
CLARKSTON — Pullman dominated all four singles matches and won two of three in doubles to top Clarkston in 2A Greater Spokane League play at Clarkston.
The Greyhounds (3-0, 1-0) enjoyed a 6-1, 6-1 showing from No. 1 singles player Gwyn Heim against Clarkston’s Jenna Allen, along with a tougher 6-2, 7-5 victory from their top doubles pairing of Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian. Clarkston’s lone win came at No. 3 doubles, where Taryn Dermers and Mattie Betts outlasted Margot Keane and Chloe Schnore 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Jenna Allen 6-1,6-1; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Corah Cassel 6-1, 6-2; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Katie Kaufman 6-1, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George/Suba Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Maggie Ogden/Claire Teasley 6-2, 7-5; Hannah Gecas/Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Natalie Elskamp/Rachel Hoffman 6-4, 6-2; Taryn Demers/Mattie Betts def. Margot Keane/Chloe Schnore 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Moscow 7, Lake City 5
COEUR D’ALENE — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha won at No. 1 girls’ doubles as Moscow pulled out a victory in a dual played in pro-set format at Lake City.
The Bears swept all four girls’ and mixed doubles contests.
Boys’ singles — David Nesbit, LC, def. Lynnsean Young 8-5; Chris Peterson, LC, def. Brayden Pickard 8-5; Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Ethan Stowell, default.
Boys’ doubles — Ryland Hoit/Dallas Dixon, LC, def. Clayton Hemming / Kel Larson 8-2; Jack Castaneya/Quade Castaneya, LC, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 8-4.
Girls’ singles — Maddie Nesbit, LC, def. Natalie Rice 8-0; Jayden Pope, Mos, def. Fracine Koziol 8-4; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Holly Burt 8-6
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn/Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Riley O’Brian/Jayden Waters 8-4; Megan Heyns/Audrey Pollard, Mos, def. Lucy Mendez/Kenzie Lommason 8-5
Mixed doubles — Ellen Heyns/Mark Sproull, Mos, def. Gracie Grubar/Brendan Bustos 8-5; Sammie Unger/Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Matthew Nesbit/Cassiana Azzolini 8-3