POCATELLO — Continuing to struggle with injuries, Kendrick watched a successful season come to an end with a 39-16 loss to unbeaten Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls on Saturday at Holt Arena in the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs.
Already missing two starting offensive linemen, the Tigers lost defensive back Talon Alexander early in the game, leaving them vulnerable to Lighthouse Christian’s prolific passing attack.
“That put a strain on our defense,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
On the other side of the ball, the Lions’ stout defensive front created problems for Kendrick’s normally productive offense. The Tigers’ only scores came on a long Alex Sneve run and a late pass from backup quarterback Jagger Hewett to his cousin, senior Cooper Hewett.
The Tigers gave up an early safety on a bad punt snap, but they led 8-2 after a quarter.
Sidelined with injuries from the start for Kendrick were center Tavien Goldsberry and guard Donald Morgan.
Lighthouse Christian improved to 10-0 and now advances to the championship game. Kendrick finishes 9-2.
“Our kids represented our school and our community well and I’m really proud of them,” Hobart said.
A box score was unavailable.
Toledo 32, Colfax 12
COLFAX — Miguel Soto accounted for two touchdowns and Toledo held Colfax to just 29 yards rushing as the 10th-seeded Indians beat the host Bulldogs in a Washington Class 2B first-round game.
Davin Kinsman added 105 yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown. and Jesse Towns ran for 97 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put Toledo (8-3) up 20-6. Duke Schaplow threw a 27-yard touchdown to Soto to get the scoring started, added 58 yards rushing on 19 carries, and added a 2-point conversion run for the winners.
Layne Gingerich went 11-for-26 passing for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Colfax (7-3), which was making its first playoff appearance since 2013.
Gingerich’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Hockett with 50 seconds left before halftime tied the game at 6. However, late third-quarter scores by Schaplow and Towns pushed the Indians to a 14-point lead. Kinsman then gave Toledo a more comfortable 26-6 advantage with 4:37 remaining in the contest with a 3-yard scoring run, then Soto picked off Gingerich just 14 seconds later and scored.
“We were just outgunned,” Bulldogs coach Mike Morgan said. “Toledo was a little bit bigger and faster. In the second half, it was the lack of offense for us. We couldn’t get anything sustained. Our defense was on the field too long. We just eventually wore out. Our kids played a fine game, we just got beat a better ballclub. It was a great season for us, though.”
Jacob Brown was limited to 20 yards rushing on eight carries for the Bulldogs.
Toledo 0 6 14 12 — 32
Colfax 0 6 0 6 — 12
Toledo — Miguel Soto 27 pass from Duke Schaplow (run failed)
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 18 pass from Layne Gingerich (kick failed)
Toledo — Schaplow 1 run (Schaplow run)
Toledo — Jesse Towns 77 run (run failed)
Toledo — Davin Kinsman 3 run (pass failed)
Toledo — Soto interception return (kick failed)
Colfax — Blake Holman 37 pass from Gingerich (pass failed)
SWIMMING
Pullman’s Reed claims pair of top-3 finishes
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Pullman sophomore Mya Reed finished second and third in two individual events to help lead the Greyhounds at the Washington Class 2A state swimming championships at the King County Aquatics Center.
Pullman finished in ninth place with 133 points, behind meet winner Liberty of Renton’s 268 points.
Reed took second in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:58.30, while placing third in the 100 free in 54.45.
Melrose Gilbert was the runner-up in the 500 free in 5:24.78 and took sixth in the 200 free in 2:02.02.
The 200 free relay of Reed, Jayden Chen, Madison Weber and Gilbert placed third in 1:42.82, and the 400 free relay of Natalie Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert and Reed posted a 3:53.84 to take eighth.
Team champion — Liberty, 268.
Pullman placing — 9th, 133.
200 freestyle — 2. Mya Reed, 1:58.30; 6. Melrose Gilbert, 2:02.02.
100 free — 3. Reed, 54.45.
500 free — 2. Gilbert, 5:24.78.
200 free relay — 3. Reed, Jayden Chen, Madison Weber, Gilbert, 1:42.82.
400 free relay — 8. Natalie Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert, Reed, 3:53.84.
VOLLEYBALL
Pullman falls in consolation round
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Pullman volleyball team fell short of placing at the Washington Class 2A state tournament, dropping a 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11 decision to Lynden in a consolation-round match at Nicholson Pavilion on the campus of Central Washington University.
After playing late into the night Friday and being swept by Washington High, the Greyhounds (16-4) played a back-and-forth, see-saw affair with the Lions.