SITKA, Alaska — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team blasted Bethel High of Bethel, Alaska, 58-28, on Friday to punch the Tigers’ tickets to the title game of the Coastal Holiday Shootout.
Kendrick will play Sitka, the tournament host, tonight at 4:30 Pacific. The game will be broadcast on the YouTube channel Sitka AK Live.
Erin Morgan led the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Mya Brown and Jaiden Anderson added 12 points apiece.
Anderson went 5-for-8 shooting while dishing three assists, and Megan Brocke had seven points and seven assists to help the Tigers improve to 2-0 at the tournament. The Tigers are 7-2 on the season.
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland lauded his team for its offensive depth, with two of his three top scorers being different ones from his team’s last outing.
“Tomorrow night’s game’s going to be rocking,” Ireland said. “They’ve got a pretty good crowd, a band, it’s the real deal. Big school stuff and it’s going to be fun.”
Ireland said more than 40 fans from Kendrick have made the trip.
KENDRICK (7-2)
Mya Brown 4 4-6 12, Drew Stacy 0 2-2 2, Jaiden Anderson 5 0-0 12, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 1 1-2 3, Erin Morgan 7 2-2 16, Abi Cook 2 0-0 4, Megan Brocke 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 9-12 58.
BETHEL
Racauel Slim 1 0-0 3, Leah Sosa 2 4-5 10, Bryn Garrison 0 1-4 1, Nisa Eqoha 1 1-2 3, Felicia Daniel 0 0-0 0, Audri Goodline 2 0-0 5, Kate Smith 0 0-0 0, Gabriel Frederick 3 0-0 6. Totals 9 6-12 28.
Kendrick 13 10 16 19—58
Bethel 2 5 11 10—28
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Brocke.
Colfax 70, Asotin 28
ASOTIN — Colfax led by a point at the end of the first quarter before routing Asotin in a Northeast 2B League contest.
Asher Cai had 20 points and five assists, Sydney Berquist had 15 points, and the Bulldogs limited themselves to a season-low 14 turnovers.
“We always talk about valuing the ball and maximizing possessions and kids did that tonight,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “That being said, Asotin came out and they were aggressive defensively and forced us out of what we wanted to run a lot.
“Their zone looked like man and it was hard for our kids to adjust and pick it up early in the shot clock. You can see that in the first quarter (score).”
Asotin’s Kayla Paine had 22 points.
COLFAX (6-1, 2-0)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 1-2 6, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 0-0 4, Shyah Antoine 0 0-2 0, Asher Cai 9 0-0 20, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 2 4-4 8, Sydney Berquist 6 2-2 15, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 2 0-0 6, Abree Aune 1 0-1 3, Perry Imler 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-11 70.
ASOTIN
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-6 0, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 0 2-4 2, Kayla Paine 5 10-12 22, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 0 1-2 1, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 1 0-1 3, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-1 0, Shelby Forgey 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 13-26 28.
Colfax 12 25 19 14—70
Asotin 11 5 7 5—28
3-point goals — Paine 2, Denham, Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Aune, Brown 2, Berquist.
JV — Colfax 33, Asotin 27
Colton 65, Gar-Pal 47
COLTON — Taylor Thomas scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers to lead Colton to its second Southeast 1B League victory of the season. Josie Schultheis added 12 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the foul line, while Rylee Vining chipped in nine points.
“I thought we had a balanced scoring attack tonight,” said coach Clark Vining. “Our bench played well and we got good minutes from all of them.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-2, 0-2)
Lexi Brantner 1 1-3 4, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Paige Collier 1 2-2 5, MaKenzie Collier 4 0-0 8, Maci Brantner 3 3-4 9, Kenzi Pedersen 7 1-5 15, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-14 47.
COLTON (3-3, 2-0)
Rylee Vining 3 0-0 9, Josie Schultheis 3 6-8 12, Taylor Thomas 8 4-8 23, Lola Baerlocher 3 0-0 7, Maggie Meyer 2 4-7 9, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 2 1-2 5, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 15-25 65.
Garfield-Palouse 10 10 11 16––47
Colton 15 14 18 18––65
3-point goals — L. Brandter, Cloninger 2, P. Collier, Thomas 3, Baerlocher, Vining 3.
BOYS
Colfax 55, Asotin 42
ASOTIN — Visiting Colfax made a blazing start and held steady thereafter to defeat Northeast 2B League foe Asotin.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) shot out to a 17-5 lead by the end of the opening quarter. The Panthers (4-4, 2-1) held nearly even with them through the next three periods, but were unable to close the gap.
“Our last two or three games we’ve really come out to slow starts, so we really wanted to come out and get off to a quick start,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, who oversaw his 200th career win in that position. “Really, we were able to do it. ... We just dialed in, and were able to do it and hang on from there.”
John Lustig of Colfax and Noah Renzelman of Asotin were the game’s leading scorers with 19 points apiece. Two more Colfax players added double-digit figures to the Bulldogs’ total, with Hunter Claassen at 13 points and Lane Gingerich at 10.
COLFAX (5-1, 2-0)
Hunter Claassen 4 2-4 13, Cole Baerlocher 0 1-2 1, John Lustig 7 4-6 19, Gavin Hammer 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 2 0-0 4, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 2 0-0 4, Lane Gingerich 4 0-0 10. Totals 21 7-12 5.
ASOTIN (4-4, 2-1)
Mason Nicholas 1 2-2 5, Preston Overberg 0 5-6 5, Brayden Barnea 2 0-0 4, Tanner Nicholas 0 0-0 0, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 6 7-10 19, Kaden Aldus 3 0-2 7, Nick Heier 0 0-0 0, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 14-20 42.
Colfax 17 13 13 12—55
Asotin 5 12 8 17—42
3-point goals — Claassen 3, Gingerich Lustig, Nicholas, Aldus.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin
Gar-Pal 66, Colton 33
COLTON — Five different players reached double-digit scoring for visiting Garfield-Palouse as the Vikings doubled up Southeast 1B League foe Colton on the scoreboard.
“That’s the best we’ve done this year for balance,” said Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney. “We’re just hoping we can keep that up.”
As a team, Gar-Pal (5-1, 3-0) shot 28-for-47 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. Jacob Anderson racked up a career-high 17 points along with six rebounds for the Vikings, while teammate Blake Jones compiled 14 points, seven steals, seven rebounds and five assists.
For Colton (1-3, 1-1), Kian Ankerson scored a team-high 13.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (5-1, 3-0)
Dawson Dugger 4 1-1 10, Austin Jones 6 0-1 13, Blake Jones 5 3-4 14, Jacob Anderson 8 1-1 17, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 4 2-2 10. Totals 28 7-9 66.
COLTON (1-3, 1-1)
Kian Ankerson 3 4-4 13, Chris Wolf 2 2-3 6, Jackson Meyer 2 2-4 8, Raphael Arnold 1 0-0 2, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 1-1 1. Totals 9 9-13 33.
Garfield-Palouse 22 20 20 4—66
Colton 10 4 9 10—33
3-point goals — Dugger, A. Jones, B. Jones, Meyer 2, Anderson.
Praire 76, Genesee 45
GENESEE — Cole Schlader notched 29 points and went 7-of-10 from the free throw line, leading Praire to a victory over Genesee. Derik Shears also pitched in 13 points. The Pirates jumped out to a 18-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back.
“We kept defensive pressure on them and stuck with it,” said coach Shawn Wolter, “Then we kept creating turnovers which led to easy baskets on the other end.”
Wolter was also impressed with the way Schlader was able to get his points, “We worked on not settling for three’s, he either took it to the rack or drew fouls for us,” said Wolter.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-3, 2-1)
Sam Mager 3 5-5 11, Derik Shears 4 5-10 13, Zach Rambo 3 0-0 7, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 2 3-4 7, Owen Anderson 3 0-0 6, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, John Gehring 0 1-2 1, Cole Schlader 10 7-10 29, Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 21-31 76.
GENESEE
Owen Crowley 2 1-2 5, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 1 1-2 3, Dawson Durham 3 1-1 7, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 2 2-5 7, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 3-4 3, Carson Schwartz 5 3-4 17, C. Pope 0 0-0 0, J. Odenberg 0 0-0 0, S. Spence 1 1-4 3. Totals 14 12-22 45.
Prairie 18 15 25 18––76
Genesee 2 23 17 9––45
3-point goals — Schalder 2, Rambo, Schwatz 4, Renton.
JV — Praire 62, Genesee 50
Pullman Christian 62, Country Christian 34
Four Pullman Christian players scored in double figures as the Eagles beat Country Christian of Pasco to improve to 6-1 overall. Shane Shaffer led the Eagles with 15 points, Garrett McClure added 14, Keaton Hewitt had 12 and Erik Brown recorded 10.
While Country Christian is part of the Mountain Christian League, the visitors aren’t yet playing a full league schedule, and the contest was therefore a nonleague tilt.
“We were able to play everybody and it was a nice fun game on the last day of school,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN
Traver Johnson 2 0-3 4, Colton Dretzka 0 0-0 0, Shane Miller 8 1-2 20, Branson Miller 0 0-0 0, Ryan Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Brett Nyce 2 0-0 4, Carter Dunn 1 1-2 4, Seth Mahler 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-7 34.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-1)
Garrett McClure 5 2-2 14, Keaton Hewitt 5 2-2 12, Erik Brown 4 0-1 10, Shane Shaffer 7 1-2 15, Kyle Gleason 1 0-0 2, Ethan Coldiron 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 6-9 62.
Country Christian 11 8 7 8—34
Pullman Christian 20 18 9 15—62
3-point goals — Brown 2, Mclure 2, Miller 3, Dunn.
JV — Pullman Christian 59, Country Christian 20
WRESTLING
Two area wrestlers perfect
COEUR D’ALENE — Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow (98 pounds) and Kenon Brown of Potlatch (170 pounds) went undefeated on Day 1 of the double-elimination Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College, where Pullman also competed.
Brown is No. 1 seed in his division, where coach Bryan Bryngelson said he was “wrestling well, wrestling tough.”
Bryngelson notes that his other athletes’ losses at the competitive event help him “see what we need to work on.”
Area wrestlers’ win-loss totals through Day 1 are listed below.
Potlatch individuals — Avery Palmer 1-2, Tyson Tucker 0-2, Eli Prather 2-2, Gabe Prather 3-1 (“Blood round”), Izack McNeal 1-2, Kenon Brown 2-0, Kelton Saad 0-2
Pullman individuals — Gabe Smith 2-1, Zach Damen 2-1, Cotton Sears 0-2, Azo Elsahati 1-2, James Gray 1-2
Moscow individuals — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0, Andrew Stone 0-2, Landon Bennett 1-2, Bennett Marsh 0-2