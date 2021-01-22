NEZPERCE — London Kirk had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Deary continued its roll with a Whitepine League Division II victory Thursday against host Nezperce.
“London played exceptionally well,” Mustangs co-coach Mike Morey said. “He’s been our floor general all season.”
Brayden Stapleton chipped in 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Preston Johnston contributed 10 points for Deary (8-1, 7-0), which saw all nine players to take the floor score.
“It was just a good overall team win, and being able to cycle kids in and get everyone some playing time and a bucket.” Mustangs co-coach Jalen Kirk said.
Ryan Zenner led the Nighthawks (3-10, 0-6) with eight points.
DEARY (8-1, 7-0)
London Kirk 9 8-9 26, Tucker Ashmead 2 0-0 5, Dallen Stapleton 2 0-0 6, Brayden Stapleton 7 2-2 17, Preston Johnston 4 2-5 11, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 0 2-4 2, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Gus Rickert 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 15-22 74.
NEZPERCE (3-10, 0-6)
Cole Seiler 5, Tristan Currall 0, Austin Nelson 0, Jared Cronce 2, Ryen Zenner 8, Tanner Johnson 0, Logan Packer-Brower 0, Marshal Nelson 0, AJ Douglas 2, Nick Kirkland 3, Brycen Banner 2. Totals .
Deary 18 20 23 13—74
Nezperce 4 4 9 5—22
3-point goals — D. Stapleton 2, Ashmead, B. Stapleton, Johnston.
Kendrick 68, St. John Bosco 29
COTTONWOOD — All 10 Kendrick players to get in the game scored and four added double-digit totals as the Tigers routed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division II play.
Jagger Hewett had 10 points and 10 assists for Kendrick (6-7, 6-3). Teammate Hunter Taylor scored a game-high 15, Ty Koepp added 12 and Rylan Hogan had 10.
“We moved the ball well on offense,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “We ran the ball well on fast breaks tonight and got a lot of steals, which created points off turnovers — so we played pretty good team defense as well.”
For the Patriots (2-9, 1-7), Tory Chmelyk scored a team-high nine.
KENDRICK (6-7, 6-3)
Jagger Hewett 4 1-1 10, Hunter Taylor 6 2-2 15, Ty Koepp 4 3-4 12, Dallas Morgan 3 0-3 6, Tommy Stamper 1 1-2 3, Rylan Hogan 4 2-4 10, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 3 0-0 6, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 9-16 68.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (2-9, 1-7)
Cody Wassmuth 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Weckman 1 0-0 2, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 3, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 2 0-0 5, Tory Chmelyk 3 2-3 9, Stallone Hoene 1 0-0 2, Mattheu Warren 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-3 29.
Kendrick 20 20 19 9—68
St. John Bosco 4 8 11 6—29
3-point goals — Hewett, Taylor, Koepp, Stubbers, Weckman, Chmelyk.
Troy 35, Potlatch 29
POTLATCH — Visiting Troy battled to its first win of the season in a Whitepine League Division I encounter with Potlatch.
The Trojans (1-3, 1-2) were playing their first game back after being sidelined with COVID-19 issues. They trailed 11-9 through the opening quarter, but posted a dominant 16-3 showing in the second to lead 25-14 going into halftime. Potlatch (0-8, 0-7) fought back to within a possession by the fourth quarter, but a clutch Landen Buchanan layin put Troy back out of reach.
Troy’s Kaiden Codr and Potlatch’s Tyler Howard led the scoring for their respective teams with 11 points apiece.
“It was a good win for us,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “Getting back on the floor was good, and getting a win on the road was good as well for our kids tonight.”
TROY (1-3, 1-2)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 4 0-0 9, Landen Buchanan 3 1-2 7, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 3, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 8-12 11, Darrick Baier 1 0-1 3, Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-15 35.
POTLATCH (0-8, 0-7)
Dominic Brown 0 0-1 0, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 3 0-0 8, Jaxon Vowels 3 0-0 6, Tyler Howard 4 3-4 11, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 3-5 29.
Troy 9 16 2 8—35
Potlatch 11 3 8 7—29
3-point goals — Blazzard, Demeerleer, Codr, Baier, McManus 2.
GIRLS
Potlatch 37, Logos 33
MOSCOW — Potlatch bounced back from an early deficit and withstood a late rally by Logos of Moscow to claim a Whitepine League Division I victory.
The Loggers (4-11, 2-8) trailed 14-10 through the first quarter, but tied things at 23 at halftime and took a 37-27 lead after three. They went cold offensively while the Knights cut the gap by six in the fourth, but were able to hold on.
Tayva McKinney scored a team-high 10 points for Potlatch while notching six rebounds and three steals. Teammate Emma Chambers had nine points — including a crucial second-quarter 3-pointer — and racked up four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Coach Brandon McIntosh praised the defensive efforts of Jordan Reynolds, who had six points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
For Logos (4-12, 2-10), Kirstin Wambeke had 10 points.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on the defensive side, and really helping each other out,” McIntosh said. “...At this point in the year, it’s all about trying to figure out a way to win.”
POTLATCH (4-11, 2-8)
Josie Larson 3 0-2 6, Emma Chambers 4 0-3 9, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 4 2-2 10, Adriana Arciga 0 2-2 2, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-4 6. Totals 16 4-13 37.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-12, 2-10)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Lucia Wilson 2 0-0 4, Emilia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-0 10, Ameera Wilson 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 3-3 7, Grace VanderPloeg 2 0-2 4, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-5 33.
Potlatch 10 13 14 0—37
Logos 14 9 4 6—33
3-point goals — Chambers, Wambeke 2.
Genesee 58, Troy 35
TROY — Four players hit double digits for visiting Genesee, which earned a Whitepine League Division I win against Troy.
The game was tied at 13 apiece through the first quarter before Genesee (11-2, 8-2) took off in the second and third. Claira Osborne led all scorers with 20 points for the Bulldogs, while Isabelle Monk added 13 points and Lucie Ranisate and Bailey Leseman had 10 apiece.
For the Trojans (4-11, 2-9), Kassidy Chamberlain scored a team-high eight.
“The second and third quarter — I’d been kind of waiting for this,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We really played together. We really played together and provided some firepower.”
GENESEE (11-2, 8-2)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 3 2-5 10, Lucie Ranisate 5 0-2 10, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 3, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 9 2-4 20, Isabelle Monk 5 1-2 13, Jessica Holmes 0 0-2 0, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-15 58.
TROY (4-11, 2-9)
Katie Gray 0 1-2 1, Halee Bohman 2 2-2 7, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 3 0-0 8, Morgan Blazzard 3 1-4 7, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 3 0-2 6, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-10 35.
Genesee 13 17 27 0—58
Troy 13 6 7 9—35
3-point goals — B. Leseman 2, Monk 2, Stout, Chamberlin 2, Bohman.
Nezperce 50, Deary 33
NEZPERCE — Outscoring their opponents by double figures in two quarters, Nezperce raced past visiting Deary in a Whitepine League Division II matchup.
“They got after us quick and we couldn’t calm down,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said of the early stages of the game. “... It took us a while to adjust, but after we did, we got great shots.”
The Nighthawks (6-4, 4-1) were led by guard Hannah Duuck, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Kadyn Horton had a game-high 14 points, and Kayden Sanders tallied eight points and five assists. Jillian Lux also contributed five assists.
“We had a knack for finding the open man,” Snodgrass said.
The Mustangs (5-7, 3-3) were paced by Triniti Wood, who finished with 13 points.
DEARY (5-7, 3-3)
Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 1 3-4 5, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 4 1-4 13, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Araya Wood 4 0-1 8, Riley Beyer 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 5-11 33.
NEZPERCE (6-4, 4-1)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 1-1 1, Hannah Duuck 5 2-4 12, Madisyn Brower 2 0-0 5, Erica Zenner 3 0-0 6, Kayden Sanders 4 0-0 8, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 7 0-3 14, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-8 50.
Deary 9 7 7 10—33
Nezperce 4 18 8 20—50
3-point goals — T. Wood 4, Brower.