CRAIGMONT — The Logos Secondary girls’ basketball team used lock-down defense to fashion plentiful scoring chances in the first quarter, during which the Knights from Moscow built a big lead, then coasted past Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont 42-10 on Friday night.
“Defense was solid, our rebounding was good and we got some separation,” said Logos coach Patrick Lopez, whose team moved to 7-4, 6-2 in league.
Lucia Wilson led all scorers with 11 points and Naomi Michaels added nine as the Knights continued to stifle Highland’s offense, holding the Huskies to four or fewer points in each frame, including none in the final quarter.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-4, 6-2)
Sydney Miller 3 0-0 6, Lucia Wilson 5 1-1 11, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 1-2 5, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 3 0-0 6, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 4 1-3 9, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Ameera Wilson 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 4-8 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 2-10 4, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Hannah Miller 2 0-2 4, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-12 10.
Logos 14 16 8 4—42
Highland 4 4 2 0—10
3-point goals — none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kamiah 74, Kendrick 44
KAMIAH — Jace Sams scored 19 points, Sam Brisbois added 18 and Kavan Mercer contributed 15 lead the Kamiah boys to a victory against nonleague adversary Kendrick.
Jagger Hewett of Kendrick scored 18 points, and the Tigers’ Tavien Goldsberry chipped in 11.
“The entire team was very giving tonight with the ball,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, whose team improved to 6-3. “We shared it very well. ... We didn’t do a very good job of rebounding tonight, but we did well in transition and got a lot of easy points.”
KENDRICK
Jagger Hewett 6 3-5 18, Kolby Anderson 1 1-2 3, Tavien Goldsberry 5 1-2 11, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 5-9 44.
KAMIAH (6-3)
Titus Oatman 1 0-0 3, Kaden Mercer 1 0-0 2, Sam Brisbois 9 0-0 18, Trent Taylor 3 0-0 7, Robert Whitney 3 0-0 6, Kavan Mercer 6 2-5 15, Jace Sams 7 5-5 19, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 1 2-2 4, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-12 74.
Kendrick 14 10 13 7—44
Kamiah 18 18 24 14—74
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Skiles 2, Oatman, Taylor, Kavan Mercer.
JV — Kamiah 31, Kendrick 11