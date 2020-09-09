Senior Kirsten Wambeke served nine in a row to carry traveling Logos to a 15-3 fifth-set victory in Whitepine League Division I prep volleyball competition against Prairie of Cottonwood.
“They weren’t all aces, but they were all really hard serves, and they had a hard time getting into a rhythm,” Knights coach Jessica Evans said.
Wambeke added 11 kills. Fellow seniors Hero Merkle and Lucia Wilson had 14 and six, respectively. Lily Leidenfrost finished with 24 assists and 12 digs for Logos (3-2 overall and in league) in a well-matched contest.
“Keeping serves in and good setting choices — that helped quite a bit, so the hitting was spread out,” Evans said of her team’s edge.
The Knights meet Genesee at home on Thursday.
Genesee changes system, still wins
GENESEE — A pregame injury to one of Genesee’s setters did not slow down the Bulldogs as they took down Kamiah 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley said the injury before the match forced him to move from a two-setter system to having just one setter. He was impressed with the way his team came together.
“But it was really cool to see them make the adjustments,” Crowley said. “The players who stepped up did a great job. It goes to prove that (volleyball) really is a team game. It was cool that (the players) were ready when I did call their number.”
Claira Osborne led the Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0) with 11 kills. Carly Allen added 23 assists and Riley Maguire had six aces.
Genesee next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Logos.
Trojans tame Wildcats
LAPWAI — Morgan Blazzard rained down 17 kills for visiting Troy in her team’s 25-6, 25-8, 25-8 rout of Whitepine League Division I rival Lapwai.
Makayla Sapp served 25-for-25 with six aces for the unbeaten Trojans, while teammate Makayla Sapp went 20-for-20 with four aces.
“We moved over to a new rotation last week, and I feel like the girls are just coming together and playing together better so that’s always good to see,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team moved to 3-0 on the season.
Nezperce downs Deary
NEZPERCE — An 88-percent serving performance on Senior Night helped Nezperce defeat visiting Whitepine League Division II foe Deary in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 as seniors KC Wahl, Kadyn Horton, Amelia Husted, Hannah Duuck, Madisyn Brower and Lottie Inglet played the final regular season home game of their high school careers. Inglet (12-for-12) and Duuck (11-for-11) were each perfect from the service line.
“Our seniors stepped up and played really well tonight,” said Nezperce coach Kyle Stapleton, whose team improved its record to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league. “It was a good team win.”
Loggers rout Rams
KOOSKIA — Traveling Potlatch notched a 25-13, 25-21, 25-7 Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Setter Josie Larson racked up 13 assists, six kills and two aces for the Loggers, while middle blocker Olivia Wise had seven kills, six digs and four aces. With the win, Potlatch moved to 3-1 overall on the season and 2-1 in league.
“The first and third sets, I thought we played really well,” said Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor. “It was a good road win. You take all the wins you can get in this league; just got to keep grinding.”