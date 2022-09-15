In a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match rescheduled from Thursday to Wednesday because of issues with referee availability, Logos of Moscow toppled Idaho Class 1ADI heavyweight Genesee for its biggest win of the season thus far.
The Knights prevailed 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 to move to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in league play, avenging a loss to the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2) from last month.
Evie Grauke and Lily Leidenfrost put down 10 kills apiece to spearhead the Logos offense.
“They just played well all the way around,” said Logos coach Jeff Becker. “They played together as a team ... Things came together for us tonight after a lot of practices.”
JV — Genesee def. Logos 2-0.
Bears fall in Timberwolves’ den
COEUR D’ALENE — On senior night at Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, Moscow put up strong resistance for three sets but ultimately fell 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12.
Morgan Claus was a leader for the Bears (7-7) on both offense and defense with nine kills and 20 digs, while Eva Biladeau added another nine kills and Maecie Robbins made 21 digs.
“We actually played good the first three sets,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “It was their senior night, so lots of energy in the gym. ...We just had some unforced errors that killed us in those three sets.”
JV — Moscow def. Lake City 2-1.
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Moscow managed to get on the board in the second half, but could not stem the tide of Lake City goals in a nonleague defeat.
Addy Rainer scored the lone goal for Moscow (6-3) in the 58th minute with an assist from sister Elli Rainer.
“Tough loss for the Bears,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “The girls learned a lot from a very talented team and will come back stronger because of it.”
Moscow..........................0 1— 1
Lake City.........................5 5—10
Lake City — Olivia Azzollini, 4th
Lake City — Georgia Whitehead, 11th
Lake City — Macie Lilyquist, 15th
Lake City — Whitehead, 20th
Lake City — Delaney Moczan, 30th
Lake City — MacKenzie Goings, 42nd
Lake City — Emily Medina, 49th
Lake City — Whitehead, 54th
Moscow — Addy Rainer (Elli Rainer), 58th
Lake City — Aspen Boykin, 70th
Shots — Lake City 20, Moscow 2. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 10; Lake City: NA 1.
Lake City exploded with six goals in the second half to defeat Moscow 8-1.
Zack Skinner scored the Bears only goal in the 70th minute from a corner kick.
Moscow’s goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycoft notched 12 saves.
The Bears fell to 2-4 overall and will next play at Post Falls on Monday.
Lake City — Bryce Snow (Gavin Schoener), 35th.
Lake City — Snow (Bryant Donovan), 38th.
Lake City — Josh Kerns (Connor Jump), 42nd.
Lake City — Jacob Molina (Jump), 43rd.
Lake City — Kerns (Jump), 46th.
Lake City — Molina (Jump), 49th.
Lake City — Ryder Torgersen (Snow), 68th.
Moscow — Zack Skinner (penalty kick), 70th.
Lake City — Kerns (penalty kick), 78th.
Shots — Lake City 22, Moscow 2.
Saves — Lake City: Benji Deming 1; Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 12
Pullman splits league meet with West Valley
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys cross country team edged out a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against West Valley, and the Eagles swept the top spots in the girls competition.
The Greyhounds won the boys meet with 28 points and the girls scored 44 points.
Pullman junior Leonardo Hoffman finished second in the boys 3.1-mile race in a time of 17 minutes, 22 seconds to lead the way.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 28; 2. West Valley 29.
Individual — Tony Belko (West Valley) 16:32.
Pullman individuals — 2. Leonardo Hoffman 17:22; 5. Peter Jobson 18:04; 6. Raul Najera 18:07; 7. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:20; 8. Lucian Pendry 18:42; 10. Lucas Mooney 18:58; 11. Brendan Doumit 19:05.
Team scores — 1. West Valley 15; 2. Pullman 44.
Individual — Roxanne Fredericksen (West Valley) 19:42.
Pullman individuals — 6. Alison Hathaway 23:29; 7. Abigail Hulst 23:41; 9. Shahad Akasha 24:26; 10. Eloise Clark 24:55; 12. Jordan Hendrickson 26:15; 13. Chloe Jones 26:28; 14. Susanna Molsee 27:14; 15. Hazel Welling 29:11.