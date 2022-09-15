In a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match rescheduled from Thursday to Wednesday because of issues with referee availability, Logos of Moscow toppled Idaho Class 1ADI heavyweight Genesee for its biggest win of the season thus far.

The Knights prevailed 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 to move to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in league play, avenging a loss to the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2) from last month.

Evie Grauke and Lily Leidenfrost put down 10 kills apiece to spearhead the Logos offense.

